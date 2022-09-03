Read full article on original website
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Family of Jarvis Lykes hosts program against community gun violence in Columbus, GAThe Revolutionary ReportColumbus, GA
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Opelika-Auburn News
Three men arrested by Auburn police and charged with burglary and theft
The Auburn police department arrested three men on felony warrants charging each with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property. On Monday police arrested Marquavion Armoney Hughley, 19, of Opelika, Jacobbi Denard Sterling, 19, of Montgomery and Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, 20, of Opelika. Police responded to a burglary call...
Opelika-Auburn News
Chicken Salad Chick founder opens new farm-to-table concept in Opelika
Recently, a local online message board posed a question to residents of Opelika and Auburn. “Which do you think will open first,” the poster asked. “Buc-ee’s or Botanic?”. Stacy Brown, the owner of Botanic, has given a definitive answer. Her new business opened its doors to...
Opelika-Auburn News
Top 10 teams: Auburn High, Opelika, Central all in state rankings
A top-10 showdown heads to Bulldog Stadium this Friday, and seven area teams in total are ranked in the latest ASWA polls released Wednesday morning. In the ASWA’s Class 7A rankings, Central-Phenix City is No. 1 while Auburn High is No. 2. Opelika is No. 7 and hosts Central...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika Police searching for person who stole 19 guns from local pawn shop
Opelika police are in search of a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of 19 guns from Colorvision Rent to Own & Pawn early Tuesday morning. The suspect fled on foot in the area of South Sixth Street after engaging in a high-speed car chase with police along Pepperell Parkway, according to a press release from Opelika PD.
Opelika-Auburn News
Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday
Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do: Run trails, yell 'War Eagle,' feed the goats this weekend
O Grows Garden is kicking off fall with Saturdays at the Garden from 9 a.m. to noon across the street from the Opelika Public Library. Saturdays in the Garden is a family-friendly event where people of all ages can do arts and crafts, learn more about planting and harvesting, and buy homemade treats.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika City Council chooses mayor's redistricting map over NAACP's proposal
The Opelika City Council voted Tuesday to accept the city’s original proposal, which was presented by the mayor six months ago, over amendments to the map proposed by the Lee County branch of the NAACP. The Council first voted 3-2 against the NAACP’s amendments, which would have revised the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Brandon Council feeling 'pep in step' after injury recovery
The injury bug has had trouble leaving Brandon Council alone throughout his six-year football career. The offensive lineman managed a largely clean bill of health during his three years at Akron, but still, he gained a medical wavier in 2018 after going down with a season-ending injury three games into the year.
Opelika-Auburn News
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Considerable cloudiness. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Opelika-Auburn News
Sikes: Bacon Tasting: How did nine different samplings fare
Recently, we had some bacon tastings. Over 20 people came to three sessions to taste nine different bacons by nine different bacon makers. All available right here in Auburn-Opelika. When I bought bacon, I got everything I could at Wright’s Market. I look to local stores whenever possible. All but...
Opelika-Auburn News
Construction continues on Buc-ee's Auburn; opening slated for 2023
For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year. The beavers are, however, hard at work on the super travel center at exit 50 in Auburn just off I-85, as signs on the site indicate. The walls are going up for the main building and pylons are being set in place for a multitude of gas pumps.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn soccer ranked No. 14 in latest poll
After one win and one tie, the Auburn soccer team slipped to No. 14 in the newest United Soccer Coaches rankings released Tuesday. Auburn fell three places from No. 11 to No. 14. Auburn battled West Virginia to a scoreless draw last Thursday before beating Army 1-0 on Sunday to break a string of three ties in a row. ME Craven headed in the game-winner for Auburn against Army.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn men's golf coach Nick Clinard signs extension
Auburn men’s golf head coach Nick Clinard has signed a five-year contract extension that will keep him at the helm of the Tiger golf program through the 2027 season. “I am extremely humbled and blessed to be given the opportunity to lead the program that I love for five more seasons,” Clinard said. “Thank you to our administration for believing in us and recognizing all of the hard work that goes into building a successful, uplifting culture. Everything we have accomplished thus far is a credit to each player that has entered our program and exited as a mature, well-rounded man, leaving it better than he found it. I am excited to continue to elevate the Auburn name to the highest of stages and hope to continue to make the entire Auburn family proud.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Depth chart updates: Two starter switches, two quarterbacks still expected to play
Auburn football will head into its second week of the season without much change in its core personnel, as only two changes were made on the Tigers’ Week 2 depth chart. Kam Stutts, who was listed as a co-starter with Kieondre Jones at right guard last week, is Auburn’s starting right guard on this week’s two-deep. Ja’Varrius Johnson is now Auburn’s starting wide receiver at the H position, jumping freshman Tar’Varish Dawson on the depth chart.
