ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gun crime rising in two-thirds of police force areas amid spate of fatal shootings

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzvZI_0hgh37QP00

Gun crime has risen in two-thirds of police forces across England and Wales, with one facing a six-fold increase in 10 years.

A total of 29 out of 43 police forces have seen an increase in gun crime in the last 10 years. It comes amid a series of high profile fatal shootings, including nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.

The rise is despite a fall of 14 per cent in firearm offences overall, driven by a drop in gun crime in London, according to reports.

There has also been an increase in the availability of firearms in the north of England and the Midlands, especially in the northeast where gun crime has more than tripled.

Have you been affected by gun crime? If so email chiara.giordano@independent.co.uk

Cleveland has seen offences increase almost sixfold, from a yearly average of 22 to 127, the Guardian reports.

Seven other forces, including Durham, Northumbria and South Yorkshire, have seen numbers more than double in 10 years.

Communities in Liverpool have been rocked by a spate of recent shootings, including Olivia and 28-year-old Ashley Dale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcdnr_0hgh37QP00

The little girl was killed after a masked gunman chasing a convicted drug dealer ran into her home in the Dovecot area and opened fire at about 10pm on Monday 22 August.

The apparent intended target of the attack, Joseph Nee, entered the home looking for a place to hide.

The schoolgirl’s mother was injured by a bullet as she tried to close the door on the gunman but it travelled behind her and hit her daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xEXYc_0hgh37QP00

Merseyside Police on Friday revealed the shooter used two guns in the attack that killed the nine-year-old.

Council worker Ashley Dale was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of a house in the Old Swan area a day earlier on 21 August. She was taken to hospital but died a short while later.

Police believe she too was not the intended target of the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DvqHy_0hgh37QP00

Sam Rimmer, 22, was also killed in a drive-by shooting in the Dingle area of Liverpool on Tuesday 16 August.

He had been with a group of friends when a group on two electric bikes entered the cul-de-sac and fired a number shots.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Grandfather, 81, ‘left bloodied and bruised by arrest’ after police go to wrong address

Police have been accused of leaving an 81-year-old grandfather bruised and bloody after mistakenly approaching his house in the early hours of Friday morning.Pictures of an elderly man covered in dark bruises and wound dressings were shared on Twitter by a woman who said Bedfordshire Police left her grandfather in the cells “confused and bruised trying to defend himself”.“He was terrified, ill and it took 10 officers/6 vehicles to arrest him. Maybe his heart attack gave him superpowers?” she said.Bedfordshire Police said officers arrived at a house in the village of Potton around 5am on Friday to investigate reports of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Canada Stab Spree Suspect Had 59 Convictions

Myles Sanderson, one of the two brothers charged with carrying out a horrific stabbing spree in Canada, racked up 59 convictions before the rampage, according to parole records obtained by the CBC. The offenses include assaulting a police officer, stabbing two men with a fork, beating another man unconscious, throwing a cement block at a woman’s windshield, and possessing contraband while jailed. The CBC says Sanderson—who had a long history of drug abuse—was last released from lockup in August 2021. The parole board decided not to toss him back in prison after he was caught breaking the rules by living with his ex-wife, and by May, he was a fugitive. Read it at CBC
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Saskatchewan stabbings - live: Second suspect dead after days on run following mass attack killing 10

The second suspect in the stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 people across rural Canada over the weekend has died from self-inflicted wounds after his truck was run off the road by police.An official told the Associated Press that Myles Sanderson, 32, died after being captured around 3.30pm CST on Wednesday near the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan.Earlier Royal Canadian Mounted Police released the names of the 10 people who were killed during the Saskatchewan stabbings, who ranged in age from 23 to 78.One day earlier, Damien Sanderson, 31, the second suspect and brother of Myles, was found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Police Forces#Violent Crime#Guardian#Dovecot
The Independent

Death of man in Sussex ‘no longer suspicious’ and arrested man released

Sussex Police are no longer treating the sudden death of a man in Sussex as suspicious.Officers were called to the High Street in Storrington, West Sussex, shortly after 10am on Sunday after a man was found unconscious in the road.The man, aged 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.A forensic post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday at Worthing Hospital. While the cause of death is still under investigation, detectives were able to ascertain that the man had not died as the result of the actions of another person.As a result, a 78-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Male jogger, 33, found dead beside the road is believed to have been struck by a passing car - as police seize a vehicle from a nearby address

Police have seized a vehicle after a male jogger was found dead beside a long stretch of road in a rural town. The 33-year-old jogger was discovered along Nanango-Brooklands Road, Nanango, two-and-a-half hours north-west of Brisbane, Queensland on Tuesday night. Investigations by officers from the Forensic Crash Unit indicate the...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Eliza Fletcher: Suspect stalked missing heiress for 24 minutes before abduction, police say

The suspect charged with the kidnapping missing heiress Eliza Fletcher was seen stalking her in his SUV 24 minutes before she was abducted, police say.Cleotha “Pookie” Abston has been charged with kidnapping Ms Fletcher, 34, while she was jogging near the intersection of Central Avenue and Zach H. Curlin Street in Memphis at around 4.20am on Friday.According to a police affidavit, Abston’s GMS Terrain was seen on surveillance footage in the area 24 minutes before the kidnapping.Footage then shows a man exit the dark-coloured SUV and aggressively force Ms Fletcher into the passenger side of the vehicle. After a violent...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Mary Holman

Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself

What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
The Independent

Family of woman who died of fentanyl overdose offer $50,000 reward for dealer’s identity

The family of an Iowa woman who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose has offered a $50,000 reward to help them catch the dealer who sold her the drugs.Ciara Gilliam, 22, was discovered dead on her bedroom floor in August after her boyfriend grew concerned he could not get hold of her.Her employers told her mother and stepfather she had the day off work and when they went to her house to check on her they found her car in the driveway.“They knocked on the door and knocked on the windows. No one answered,” her father, Robert Gilliam told...
IOWA STATE
960 The Ref

Official: Suspect in Canada stab rampage died after arrest

ROSTHERN, Saskatchewan — (AP) — The final suspect in a stabbing rampage that killed 10 people in and around a Canadian Indigenous reserve died after being arrested by police Wednesday following a manhunt that stretched more than three days, authorities said. One official said he died of self-inflicted injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot and three white bank employees refused to cash her check, give it back to her

A 71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot but three white bank employees refused to cash her check or give it back to her, a lawsuit alleges. Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won her jackpot on a slot machine during a casino visit with her church. When she went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her. “I couldn’t really believe they did that to me,” she told theDetroit Free Press.“I was devastated. I kept asking, ‘How...
LIVONIA, MI
Daily Mail

Shock moment Quincy the police dog sniffs out a secret stash of firearms hidden in an underground bunker on a sugarcane farm linked to an alleged kidnap and torture case

A police dog named Quincy found a hidden underground bunker full of weapons while investigating an alleged small town kidnapping and torture case. Quincy discovered the secret bunker on a sugarcane farm in Far North Queensland on Sunday after a local man presented to hospital with severe head injuries and claimed he was kidnapped.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Christian street preacher, 41, who harassed a transgender woman calling her a 'man in woman's clothing' is given a community order and fined £715

A Christian preacher who harassed a transgender woman by repeatedly calling her a 'man in woman's clothing' has been sentenced to a community order and fined. David McConnell, 41, was preaching with a microphone in front of a small crowd in Leeds city centre when he made comments about 'adulterers, drunkards and homosexuals' in June last year.
RELIGION
The Independent

Woman survives 40ft plunge from third-floor balcony as man arrested after 2am fall

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a woman fell around 40ft from the balcony of a flat in Manchester.The woman managed to survive with injuries described by police as serious but not life-threatening.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to a block of apartments on Regent Road at around 2am on Friday.Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.Detectives opened an investigation and a 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault, GMP said.The woman, who has not been named, remained in hospital receiving treatment.Anyone who has information about the...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Police officers put on leave after brutal beating and arrest of gardener who was drinking a beer

A northern California police department has announced an investigation into two officers for brutally beating a gardener who was drinking a beer. In body camera footage from the 27 July encounter, San Rafael Police Department (SRPD) officers were seen arguing with a man who was drinking from an open can of beer on Windward Way, not far from a nearby community garden, in San Rafael, ABC7 reported last Friday.The man, who reportedly goes by the name “Mateo”, explained that he had “nothing to say” when approached by two police officers. He was asked for ID and told to...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
The Independent

FBI seeks Jan 6 suspect accused of attacking Capitol police while wearing upside-down swimming goggles

Federal officials are still looking for people who participated in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, including a man who seems to have been at the riot wearing upside-down swim goggles.The FBI shared a photo of the man on Sunday on Twitter.He’s pictured wearing a red, patterned knit hat, a brown jacket with what appears to be the Ferrari logo and a pair bright-blue goggles.The agency has been looking for the individual since January of 2021, and featured him in a July 2022 call for tips. Video released by the FBI shows the apparent aquatics fan ramming...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

California sheriff’s deputy on the run after allegedly fatally shooting two people

A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is armed and on the run after allegedly shooting dead two people, according to authorities.Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy Devin Williams Jr, 24, has been identified by police as the alleged gunman who shot a male and female victim in Dublin, California.The suspect, who owns a home in Stockton, is at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Dublin Police Services Capt. Nate Schmidt.“This is an ongoing investigation while we continue to conduct interviews and process evidence. We ask the public to contact the Dublin Police with any additional information which...
DUBLIN, CA
The Independent

The Independent

831K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy