Two women who tried to pickpocket 10-year-old schoolboy on Tube are jailed

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
 5 days ago

Two women who tried to pickpocket a 10-year-old boy on the London Underground have been jailed.

Daniela-Catita Bobocel, 35, and Narghita Iancu, 41, were snared by plain clothes police officers after they attempted to target an elderly woman before setting their sights on the schoolboy.

British Transport Police officers were on patrol at Tottenham Court Road underground on 12 July when they noticed the two women looking closely at other passengers and their property as they entered and exited the station.

They watched as Bobocel and Iancu approached an elderly woman and attempted to move towards her rucksack.

On this occasion, the woman moved away out of their reach before an offence could take place.

They unsuccessfully targeted two further women before their attention turned to the 10-year-old boy.

The “professional criminals” used a scarf to cover his bag before Bobocel put her hand in to steal from it.

Officers were able to swoop in at this point because an offence had been committed and the two women were immediately arrested on the spot.

The women, both of no fixed address, appeared at Central London Magistrates’ Court where they each pleaded guilty to attempted theft.

Bobocel was sentenced to eighteen weeks’ imprisonment and Iancu was sentenced to fourteen weeks.

Inspector Sharon Turner, from the British Transport Police, said: “Bobocel and Iancu are professional criminals who, quite sickeningly, deliberately preyed on a young child after unsuccessfully attempting to steal from adults.

“Thankfully our specially trained plain clothes officers were able to intercept them in the act and ensure they are now behind bars.

“Passengers should feel reassured to know we have plain clothes patrols like this taking place across the Underground day and night to keep everyone safe.

“If you ever have any concerns while travelling please do text us on 61016.”

