Manchester, CT

Former Manchester firefighter sentenced to 25 years in prison for multiple sexual assaults

By Staff, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

A former Manchester firefighter was sentenced to 25 years in prison on four counts of first-degree sexual assault, according to state prosecutors.

Angelo Alleano, 49, of Vernon, also was sentenced in Rockville Superior Court to 10 years of special parole and will be required to register as a sex offender, according to state prosecutors.

Alleano was arrested in May 2020 in connection with a August 6, 2001 sexual assault of an 84-year-old woman in Manchester, the Dec. 9, 2004 sexual assault of a 57-year-old female in Manchester, the March 23, 2007 sexual assault of a 37-year-old Manchester woman and the January 16, 2008 sexual assault of a 61-year-old woman in Vernon, Tolland State’s Attorney Matthew C. Gedansky has previously said.

Alleano was a former Manchester firefighter ; he was fired after about 23 years on the job.

The Manchester and Vernon police departments obtained a “John Doe” warrant in 2010 with a “specific DNA profile that had been recovered from each of the crimes. Investigators were able to develop Alleano as a suspect in these crimes using publicly available genealogy information,” Gedansky has said.

“Court records show DNA evidence at the scene came from a specific family tree with the possibility of 18 male offspring from this family, including cousins, grandchildren and nephews,” Gedansky previously said. “The State Police Forensic lab and detectives from Manchester and Vernon Police Departments narrowed the list through process of elimination. A search warrant was obtained for Alleano’s DNA which was analyzed and linked to crime scene evidence. Alleano later admitted to all four sexual assaults as well as additional crimes that were never reported by the victims.”

Gedansky said he commends the two police departments and the state lab for their dedication to a two-decade investigation and obtaining a conviction.

“This will send a message to our community that crimes, no matter how old, will be investigated, solved, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said in a statement. “More importantly, however, I would like to thank the victims and the victims’ families for their patience and continuing faith that these heinous crimes would be solved. I hope that the sentence today can bring some closure and justice to those families.”

Hartford Courant

