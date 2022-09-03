Read full article on original website
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Step Inside This Dream Log Cabin Mansion Near East Aurora
Most of us have gone camping in some form or fashion. Typically, that means either camping traditionally with a tent or perhaps it's that amazing "glamping" experience, which features an RV and modern technology enhancements with a nature feel. Sometimes you book a trip to a log cabin, which is...
Iconic Bar In Western New York Becomes A Parking Lot
Souls were crushed and hearts were broken on Tuesday night when Western New Yorkers drove by an iconic bar location – only to find it completely leveled in preparation for a new parking lot. A few months ago, Pocketeer Billiards and Sports Bar announced that they had purchased the...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink in North Tonawanda
If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in North Tonawanda, we’ve got the guide for you. From restaurants along the canal to those lining the main strip, North Tonawanda has plenty of dining options to choose from. If the nearby boaters have you craving a taste for...
No More Snow Days In New York?
If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
New Store Coming to Quaker Crossing Plaza in Orchard Park
We're now shifting the focus to fall and all the things that go along with the gradually changing temperatures. If you're someone who is very proactive when it comes to holiday shopping, then we're getting close to those early shopping days, which typically come in October and into November. That...
Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced
Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
buffalorising.com
Construction Watch: Wurlitzer Flats
Renovation work at the Tent City Building located at 674 Main Street is wrapping up. The landmark Theater District property was renovated for commercial and residential uses by Drew Blum. Two commercial spaces are planned for the first floor and each of the four upper levels will contain one large apartment.
Orchard Park Restaurant Makes Important Announcement
Labor Day Weekend is almost over, which means that the unofficial end of summer is finally upon us. Many kids also go back to school on Tuesday in Western New York. Overall, we can't complain too much about the weather we got for summer 2022. Hardly any rain to start the summer and quite a few Friday and Saturdays were gorgeous, including the past three Saturdays, which have been high 70's and all sunshine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northtowns to get new Pizza Hut franchise
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Pizza Hut is coming to Tonawanda, part of a plan to return the franchise to the Buffalo market after it left during the pandemic. A representative from Maruti Empire, the Canadian-based franchisor, has confirmed the restaurant has identified a fifth site and continues to work with property management firm Benderson Development.
Woodworking company makes debut in theatre district
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local woodworking company made its official debut this weekend in the heart of Buffalo’s historic theater district. Seven One Six Design opened its doors to the public yesterday inside the pierce building on main street – right across from Shea’s theater. Owner Scott Erikson says that this was originally just […]
Fisher-Price Little People Go Bills Figure sets are already selling out ahead of season; more on the way
Fisher-Price has teamed up with Wegmans Food Markets and the Buffalo Bills to once again release, ahead of the season, the Fisher-Price Little People Go Bills! playset and like last year, product is going to go fast.
Blake Shelton + Friends Concert Coming To Buffalo, New York
When is Blake Shelton coming to Buffalo, New York? Where is Blake Shelton coming to in Buffalo? There are only going to be 28 cities on this tour and Buffalo, New York will be the GRAND FINALE for the Blake Shelton tour with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. BACK TO...
8 Bowling Alleys With The Best Food In Western New York
Bowling is one of many popular sports in Buffalo, which may be the biggest explanation behind the countless number of bowling alleys in Western New York. While each bowling alley has its own unique quirks, there are some that just have better food than others. A thread came up on...
The heroes who saved Western Town
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — While we are celebrating back to school, there is still summer fun to be had. Niagara Amusement and Splash Park on Grand Island is still open weekends through the end of the month, and so is a fan-favorite from the old Fantasy Island days. While...
investigativepost.org
Geico workers organizing in Amherst
Efforts to unionize the insurance giant's suburban operation is met with pushback from management. Workers at Geico, one of Western New York’s largest employers, are attempting to organize a labor union, an effort that, if successful, would be the insurance company’s first-ever union. But workers told Investigative Post...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Order Bills-Themed Charcuterie Boards and Game Day Appetizers from A Board Above
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Are you ready for some football? This local charcuterie company sure is!. A Board Above is truly a one-stop-shop for all your entertaining needs this season. From Bills-themed charcuterie platters...
10 Cent Wings And 6 More Unbelievable Delicious Deals In Buffalo
If you're looking to eat good and get some amazing deals, look no further. Here are 7 spots around WNY that offer Buffalo wing specials weekly. Please visit each restaurant's website for more details/restrictions, as they may not all be listed here. 1. Danny's South - 10 Cent Wings. 4300...
7 Towns In WNY That Are Perfect Places To Celebrate Autumn All Day
Fall is kind of officially upon us. It officially starts on September 22, 2022. But for many of us Western New Yorkers, the start of school and Labor Day weekend mark the beginning of autumn. If you are someone who loves to enjoy pumpkin spice everything and all that fall has to offer, here are 7 towns in WNY where you can spend the day doing 'autumn' activities like apple picking, hay rides, making smores, hay rides, and more.
5 Throwback School Supplies That Buffalo Loves
As we all prepare for the end of summer in Western New York and the need to get ready for fall, that also means that all of our little ones are just about set to go back to school. As we get ready to go back to school, that also...
How Buffalo, New York Ranks Among America’s Most Dangerous Cities
America has a crime problem. Whether Americans want to admit it, crime and violence have been part of American life since the beginning. According to a report by CBS News, there are 65 metro areas in the United States that have a serious issue with violent crime. According to their...
