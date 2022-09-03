ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in North Tonawanda

If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in North Tonawanda, we’ve got the guide for you. From restaurants along the canal to those lining the main strip, North Tonawanda has plenty of dining options to choose from. If the nearby boaters have you craving a taste for...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

No More Snow Days In New York?

If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
BUFFALO, NY
Orchard Park, NY
New York City, NY
Orchard Park, NY
New York State
96.1 The Breeze

Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced

Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Construction Watch: Wurlitzer Flats

Renovation work at the Tent City Building located at 674 Main Street is wrapping up. The landmark Theater District property was renovated for commercial and residential uses by Drew Blum. Two commercial spaces are planned for the first floor and each of the four upper levels will contain one large apartment.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Orchard Park Restaurant Makes Important Announcement

Labor Day Weekend is almost over, which means that the unofficial end of summer is finally upon us. Many kids also go back to school on Tuesday in Western New York. Overall, we can't complain too much about the weather we got for summer 2022. Hardly any rain to start the summer and quite a few Friday and Saturdays were gorgeous, including the past three Saturdays, which have been high 70's and all sunshine.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
2 On Your Side

Northtowns to get new Pizza Hut franchise

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Pizza Hut is coming to Tonawanda, part of a plan to return the franchise to the Buffalo market after it left during the pandemic. A representative from Maruti Empire, the Canadian-based franchisor, has confirmed the restaurant has identified a fifth site and continues to work with property management firm Benderson Development.
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Woodworking company makes debut in theatre district

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local woodworking company made its official debut this weekend in the heart of Buffalo’s historic theater district. Seven One Six Design opened its doors to the public yesterday inside the pierce building on main street – right across from Shea’s theater. Owner Scott Erikson says that this was originally just […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

The heroes who saved Western Town

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — While we are celebrating back to school, there is still summer fun to be had. Niagara Amusement and Splash Park on Grand Island is still open weekends through the end of the month, and so is a fan-favorite from the old Fantasy Island days. While...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
investigativepost.org

Geico workers organizing in Amherst

Efforts to unionize the insurance giant's suburban operation is met with pushback from management. Workers at Geico, one of Western New York’s largest employers, are attempting to organize a labor union, an effort that, if successful, would be the insurance company’s first-ever union. But workers told Investigative Post...
AMHERST, NY
96.1 The Breeze

7 Towns In WNY That Are Perfect Places To Celebrate Autumn All Day

Fall is kind of officially upon us. It officially starts on September 22, 2022. But for many of us Western New Yorkers, the start of school and Labor Day weekend mark the beginning of autumn. If you are someone who loves to enjoy pumpkin spice everything and all that fall has to offer, here are 7 towns in WNY where you can spend the day doing 'autumn' activities like apple picking, hay rides, making smores, hay rides, and more.
EAST AURORA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

