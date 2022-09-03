Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Taylor Museum of Waco History holding open house
The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History prepares to head into a new phase of its history by welcoming the public to the history inside its building with a free open house on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. It will provide the first look inside in nearly 30 years for many Waco residents, as for most of its time the museum has been open to tours and visitors only by request. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/entertainment/accesswaco/taylor-museum-of-waco-history-opens-doors-to-public-visit/article_0fb0959e-2ee9-11ed-a596-8f7da7668d60.html.
University High coaches presented with lifetime honors
University High School coaches Tom Price and Sam Price will be recognized by Waco ISD with lifetime athletic honor roll awards at the Trojans’ game this Friday against Fort Worth Arlington Heights at Waco ISD Stadium. The pair has been coaching in the district for 40 years. SUPER CENTEX...
One dead in collision between motorcycle, pickup on Valley Mills Drive
A man died Saturday when his motorcycle collided with a Ford pickup truck making a left turn on North Valley Mills Drive, Waco police announced Tuesday. Gregory Jefferson, 33, was pronounced dead at an area hospital soon after the 4:50 p.m. wreck Saturday near the 1600 block of North Valley Mills Drive, according to a Waco Police Department press release.
Mart City Council member indicted on meth charge can continue serving
A Mart city council member indicted last week on a methamphetamine possession charge can continue to serve on the council. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Mart City Council Member Zachary Blain Byrd, 44, last week on a state jail felony charge of possessing less than a gram of a controlled substance.
Bellmead Police: Man tried to set fire to former roommates' hotel room
A Waco man who police believe set fire to the door of his former roommates' Bellmead hotel room was arrested Friday. A witness saw Rodrick Marcel Robertson, 47, of Waco, "light a rag and throw it onto a hotel room door causing a fire" at about 1 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 1300 block of Behrens Circle in Bellmead, an arrest affidavit states. The people staying in the hotel room had recently moved out of Robertson's home, according to the affidavit.
Omicron-fighting COVID-19 boosters arrive in McLennan County
The newly approved COVID-19 booster, formulated to protect against the omicron variant of the coronavirus, is now available at the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and at various retail pharmacies around the county. The health district began Wednesday offering the Moderna booster for adults 18 and over and is expected...
Waco ISD program aims to help students become teachers, boost future workforce
Nahyeli Villa, a 14-year-old University High School freshman, decided as an eighth grader she wanted to be a teacher. So, she signed up for Waco Independent School District’s new Future Educators Academy and knocked out the required 30 hours of community service in just one summer. Now she is...
