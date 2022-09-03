The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History prepares to head into a new phase of its history by welcoming the public to the history inside its building with a free open house on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. It will provide the first look inside in nearly 30 years for many Waco residents, as for most of its time the museum has been open to tours and visitors only by request. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/entertainment/accesswaco/taylor-museum-of-waco-history-opens-doors-to-public-visit/article_0fb0959e-2ee9-11ed-a596-8f7da7668d60.html.

