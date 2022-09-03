I haven't been able to find any records of this yet on the forum or elsewhere, but there's a drum n bass station called UK Bass that has been broadcasting on 104.3 at least for a while now - even has the RDS on the car stereo. They have a website (ukbassradio.com) without any mention that it is even on FM! But judging from the site it seems this station has been around for a long time, so I'm surprised to see that there's very little info about this. Seems to be broadcasting all day every day also.

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO