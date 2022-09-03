Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Turkish-language pirate station Mega Radio is broadcasting on 91.6 FM (London)
Not one I've heard of before, it's called Mega and I've noticed it's appeared on 91.6 in the past few days (and I seem to be enjoying the Turkish music!). I think it's the only Turkish language station on the airwaves currently since LTR went online. Is it now possible...
digitalspy.com
UK Bass Radio is on 104.3 FM in London
I haven't been able to find any records of this yet on the forum or elsewhere, but there's a drum n bass station called UK Bass that has been broadcasting on 104.3 at least for a while now - even has the RDS on the car stereo. They have a website (ukbassradio.com) without any mention that it is even on FM! But judging from the site it seems this station has been around for a long time, so I'm surprised to see that there's very little info about this. Seems to be broadcasting all day every day also.
digitalspy.com
DAB Stations Available In The UK That Also Broadcast In Other Countries
First of all there is the BBC World Service that's available on DAB in other countries besides in the UK here. Then I've found a dance station called Tomorrowland OWR that's also available worldwide which I didn't think would until receiving the signal from Netherlands during uplift conditions. Some of Global's stations broadcast in Malta and Planet Rock in Bornholm, Denmark as you can see in the link below.
digitalspy.com
Is it possible to use old SKY Q card (expired subscription) in an old Skybox after returning Q box ?
(Asking for a friend - yes really!) So we have an old DRX595 skybox (non-recording) which happily works in Freesat-from-Sky mode with all the usual free non-subscription channels. The DRX595 box has been initialised to another region so 101 and 103 shows the wrong regional variation for us eg BBC 1 Regional News at 6.30 and ITV Regional News at 6pm. OK I know we can get all the BBC 1 Regions at 951 upwards but would be nice to have it on the first page of the TV Guide. I know its possible to use any Sky card from the older receivers to over-ride the initialised Regions at 101 and 103.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Series stacks broken, is there a fix?
I have noticed in the last few months some of my series stacks have broken so all the episodes are spread over my most recent recordings folder. Would a software update fix this? If so how is that done. Do a full reboot (turn the box off, then the power...
digitalspy.com
Netflix announces Teletubbies reboot
Attention all DS forum members with little ones! The Sun is reporting that Netflix have announced a Teletubbies reboot with Tituss Burgess as the narrator. "The Worst Children’s TV Show Is Returning As A Reboot" Says https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com/ent/netflix-reboot-teletubbies.html. It confirms it will be animated (so cheaper to make) and will...
digitalspy.com
Nation Network News
Nation has started rolling out its own news bulletins in place of Bauer produced news on its stations. The bulletins in Wales sound OK apart from some dodgy pronunciation of towns which you get anyway on other stations. Interestingly, Global is now looking to hire news staff in Wales to...
digitalspy.com
EE - The mystery surrounding Phase 2
When the new set was announced we were informed that there would be two phases. Phase 2 - Knocking down the existing set and building new areas of Walford on the back lot. The often complained about 87 Million was to cover all of the set development. Not just phase 1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Is there a way to "merge" a Freeview and a FM or DAB radio into one single aerial?
I haven't found any information about this. I have an indoor loop aerial used for Freeview. Other than that I have a stereo with a FM/DAB coaxial 75 ohm aerial input, plus I have an old bedroom FM/AM clock radio with a wire antenna for the FM. Can I possibly...
digitalspy.com
Merlin – how to watch the fantasy series online
Our nostalgia has been reignited with the release of fantasy-adventure series Merlin, which is now available to watch in full on Disney+ in the UK. The show originally aired on the BBC from 2008 to 2012 and follows title character Merlin, a young and awkward man who is destined to become one of the greatest wizards in the world. But when he arrives to the kingdom of Camelot he sees that the king has outlawed magic, which sets him on a quest full of myths, monsters and sorcery.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint left "gutted" over showrunner’s exit
House of the Dragon's Steve Toussaint has opened up on the impact that Miguel Sapochnik's exit has had on him. Last week, it was announced that Sapochnik – behind the camera for some of the most spectacular, award-winning episodes of Game of Thrones – would scale back his role in House of the Dragon, stepping down as co-showrunner and director. He will maintain his executive producer credit moving forward.
digitalspy.com
RuPaul continues record-breaking award streak with new milestone
RuPaul's reign as the most-decorated Black artist in Emmy Awards history continued this month, as the Drag Race icon took home the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program trophy. RuPaul has won this award, presented at the Creative Arts Emmys, for seven years on the bounce – defeating...
Comments / 0