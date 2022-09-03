Effective: 2022-09-07 21:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moisture associated with what is currently Hurricane Kay will bring periods of rain and thunderstorms, heavy at times, in the mountains and deserts. The heaviest rain will likely be Friday afternoon and night along the east slopes of the mountains and adjacent desert areas. Rain totals in excess of 2 inches are possible in these areas with local rainfall of 4 inches on the east slopes of the mountains. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO