Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 21:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moisture associated with what is currently Hurricane Kay will bring periods of rain and thunderstorms, heavy at times, in the mountains and deserts. The heaviest rain will likely be Friday afternoon and night along the east slopes of the mountains and adjacent desert areas. Rain totals in excess of 2 inches are possible in these areas with local rainfall of 4 inches on the east slopes of the mountains. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, as they can be deadly in such conditions. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Ventura County Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to high surf of 4 to 7 feet on south facing beaches of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. Breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet are expected on beaches of southeastern Santa Barbara County. Surf could possibly be higher under certain circumstances. Breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet are likely to affect Catalina Island, including portions of Avalon Harbor. Waves may be higher there if accompanied by strong winds. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...This will likely lead to dangerous surf conditions with an increased risk of ocean drowning. Minor tidal overflow during the time of high tide, mainly Friday and Saturday evenings, but possibly Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This is an extended outlook for the potential of high surf. A High Surf Advisory will likely be needed in a few days.
Comments / 0