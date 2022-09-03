ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MA

With Rosher back, the Old Rochester Bulldogs are the team to beat on the SouthCoast

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bcRh_0hggxK8d00

MATTAPOISETT — Watch out.

Walter Rosher is back and the Old Rochester senior is as healthy as ever.

“It’s great to see him running around. He looks great,” said Old Rochester head coach Bryce Guilbeault. “He worked hard in the offseason. He’s a strong kid and a powerful kid so we’re excited to get him back and keep him healthy.”

A year ago Rosher had taken the SouthCoast by storm, rushing for more than 800 yards and scoring nine touchdowns in the first four weeks before breaking his collarbone during the fifth game and missing the rest of the season.

“It was a really tough injury,” Rosher said. “I hadn’t experienced anything before as a full body injury.

“It was tough, but it was nice to see everybody do good. As much as it hurt me, it was nice to see everyone get in there. Everybody really stepped up and did what they had to do.”

KEY MATCHUPS:Check out the 10 must-see high school football games on the SouthCoast in 2022

With Rosher sidelined, others like Jacksen Martin, Harry Hughes and Mateo Pina stepped in and filled the void, helping the Bulldogs win the South Coast Conference Blue Division championship and reach the Div. 5 quarterfinals, the furthest any SouthCoast football team made it in 2021.

“I hate to say it was a blessing, but in a way we got some guys more experience and it’s going to pay off dividends this year with guys stepping up and making plays for us,” Guilbeault said. “We have great complements with Jacksen, Noah, Harry and Maeto.”

Martin, a senior fullback, added, “When he was injured, it’s good to know what we have with Harry and Mateo because it’s going to be easier as the year goes on and we don’t have to rely only on Walter. We want to get everyone involved. We don’t want to rely on one guy. We want to split up the work and get after it.”

The Bulldogs feature one of the SouthCoast’s most dynamic and experienced backfields. Hughes has good speed and the ability to catch the ball while Martin is a physical lead blocker as a fullback and is skilled enough to run people over or make them miss. Mateo can play both fullback and running back as he has a good combination of speed and power.

“We have a great set of options,” Rosher said.

Guilbeault added, “We have never had this much depth in the running back room.”

But for ORR, it all starts with Rosher, a bruising back that can punish the opposing defense.

2022 SEASON PREVIEW:A new face at quarterback is ready to lead Apponequet football back to winning ways

“Walter is built differently,” Martin said. “I remember against Holliston, Rosher was carrying three people on his back. It didn’t really matter.”

Senior quarterback Noah Sommers added, “People should be scared of him. He’s a beast. He brings a lot of things to the offense. It’s going to be good to have him back. On defense, he’s a monster. He’s a great leader. He’s going to put everything he’s got into every play. He drives through people on the field.”

Guilbeault said that Rosher’s physicality separates him from the rest.

“With him, he’s such a physical runner,” Guilbeault said. “We saw it when he was healthy as the game went on, he got stronger and stronger. Those three or four yard runs in the first or second quarter turned into eight or nine yard runs in the third and fourth quarter.”

2022 SEASON PREVIEW:New faces, same expectations as Dartmouth High football reloads for 2022

Rosher said he’s hungry to get back out there.

“It was tough only getting half the season when it was looking to be a good one, but honestly I just thought about waiting for my senior and how I was going to come back ready and do what I came here to do,” he said.

Defenses will also have to take into account the experience and leadership of Sommers, a two-year starting quarterback who put in work in the offseason to help provide balance on offense.

“I’ve been trying to get better for the team,” he said. “I’ve been working on passing and doing the best I can do to get the ball into my receivers’ hands.”

Martin added, “He’s been more accurate and more in depth with the playbook.”

Sommers proved last year to be a dual threat, carrying the ball 57 times for 578 yards (10.1 average) and scoring seven rushing touchdowns in addition to completing 39 passes for 727 yards and nine scoring strikes.

“He can run and he’s got an amazing arm,” said senior lineman Brendan Hubbard. “He can do everything.”

Guilbeault added, “Noah has such a good grasp on the offense and I trust him. He sees it the same way I see it a lot of times. Pound for pound, Noah is the strongest kid on the team.”

With so many returning players, the expectations are high for the Bulldogs this year.

“Everyone knows what they’re doing and everyone has the right mindset and we all know where we want to be at the end of the year so everyone is striving for the same goal,” Hubbard said. “We know what we want to do in the playoffs and what we’re striving for. Everyone has the right mindset. You just have to go week by week.”

Martin added, “We all know what we can do and the potential and the overall goal for us. We want to embrace that and have fun along the way.”

The key for Old Rochester is staying healthy.

“We’ve got good numbers, but if you lose a couple of guys in key spots a really good year can turn into an average year,” Guilbeault said. “If we stay healthy and focused, I think it could be an exciting season.”

2022 SCHEDULE

Sept. 16: Bishop Stang, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: at GNB Voc-Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: Dighton-Rehoboth, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 15: KIPP Academy, 2 p.m.

Oct. 21: at Somerset Berkley, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 28: Dennis-Yarmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 24: Apponequet, 10 a.m.

