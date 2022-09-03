Section 3 football scores for the 2022 season
To report Section 3 football scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section 3 football scores as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@uticaod.com . Please include a name and contact number.
The scores for the 2022 fall season will be listed below by date.
Section 3 football scores from Saturday, September 3
Clinton 28, Westmoreland/Oriskany 6
Holland Patent 51, Herkimer 7
Mt. Markham 41, Dryden 16
Section 3 football scores from Friday, September 2
Canastota 30, Little Falls 8
Fonda-Fultonville 13, Central Valley Academy 12
New Hartford 52, Rome Free Academy 26
Norwich 69, Sherburne-Earlville 0
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 14, Oneida 0
Whitesboro 27, West Genesee 26
