Section 3 football scores for the 2022 season

The scores for the 2022 fall season will be listed below by date.

Section 3 football scores from Saturday, September 3

Clinton 28, Westmoreland/Oriskany 6

Holland Patent 51, Herkimer 7

Mt. Markham 41, Dryden 16

Section 3 football scores from Friday, September 2

Canastota 30, Little Falls 8

Fonda-Fultonville 13, Central Valley Academy 12

New Hartford 52, Rome Free Academy 26

Norwich 69, Sherburne-Earlville 0

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 14, Oneida 0

Whitesboro 27, West Genesee 26

