Beatrice Miele
5d ago

Really..how about in increasing Taxes on the rich instead..They've Cut too many classes and to many staff members already!

pual simpn
4d ago

yup and they should. they could start by cutting all curriculum specialists and 50% of administration staff. they could stop all classes that are not math, English, science or literature. cut all teachers who push personal agendas.that will save 40% of they labor cost. then they can cut our taxes.

Jason Johnson
4d ago

I wonder if schools in Great Britain place a greater priority on athletes than they do academics. If they do, they should consider cutting THOSE programs and reallocating those funds to core subjects.

