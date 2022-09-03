Read full article on original website
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
Masks No Longer Required on Public Transit in New York CityNYC x BKNew York City, NY
A New York City guide to the places where a face mask is still requiredKath LeeNew York City, NY
Cops: Shooting at 7-Eleven in Matawan, Old Bridge area leaves 1 hurt
Authorities have asked for the public’s help after a shooting in the Matawan section of Old Bridge left one person wounded. A 911 call on Tuesday around 8:34 p.m., reported the incident in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Old Bridge...
Toms River, NJ man ejected from motorcycle after scary collision in Manchester, NJ
A scary collision in Manchester Township that sent a Toms River man to the hospital is under investigation. The details of the Monday evening car accident were released by the Manchester Township Police Department. Through their preliminary investigation of the Monday evening crash, police said that after they arrived on...
17-Year-Old Reported Missing in Gloucester
Gloucester Township, NJ – Washington Township Police Department has reported a seventeen-year-old girl has gone...
Killer Identified In 1991 Barnegat Homicide Cold Case
BARNEGAT – Over 30 years later, authorities have identified the person responsible for the murder of a young woman in Barnegat in 1991. On September 7, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, murdered of Deborah “Debbie” Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in 1991. Officials stated that Pelletier passed away in North Dakota in 2015.
KEYPORT: CAR INTO BUILDING PINNING VICTIM
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car into a building at Holmdel Point Apartments. This accident has a victim pinned in the crash site. This is a developing story. As new details become available, we will update our page.
BREAKING: Cold Case Investigation Identifies Killer In 1991 Ocean County Homicide
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that a collaborative, multi-agency investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, has conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah “Debbie” Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in Barnegat in 1991. Pelletier passed away in North Dakota in 2015.
Police are investigating shooting in Old Bridge
OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating a shooting of a male in the 7-11 parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz Jr. of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call reporting the shooting at approximately...
Drivers killed in Monmouth County crash ID’d
The man and woman killed Thursday night when their vehicles collided in Monmouth County have been identified, authorities confirmed. Michael Lorenzo, 36, of Manalapan, and Regina Freeman, 52, of Brick Township, died in the collision, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Mark Spivey told NJ Advance Media on Monday. No...
Philadelphia man arrested for 2020 murder in Franklin Township
FRANKLIN TWP, NJ – Philadelphia man has been arrested for the 2020 murder of a...
First Day of School at Jersey Shore Marred by Gun Incident
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Berkeley Township were forced to divert students away from...
Police: Car thefts on the rise in Monmouth and Ocean counties
Car thefts continue to be an ongoing issue in the Garden State, despite acting attorney general Matt Platkin allowing police to chase suspected stolen cars back in April.
Newark man beaten and robbed
Newark, New Jersey- The Newark police department is searching for a suspect who allegedly beat...
21-Year-Old Woman Struck While Crossing Route 72 in Manahawkin
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – police in Stafford Township are investigating after a 21-year old woman...
Westfield Police Blotter: Here’s What Happened
WESTFIELD, NJ – The Westfield Police Department has issued the following police blotter reports of...
Newark Police Seeking Suspect in July Shooting
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark police department is asking the public for assistance in identifying...
Police Arrest Carjacker Who Beat Victim With Chunk of Asphalt While Relaxing on Beach in Asbury Park
ASBURY PARK, NJ – Police in Asbury Park have arrested a Newark man who was...
Is Mo Hill to Blame for Toms River Becoming New Jersey’s Next Big City?
TOMS RIVER, NJ – In recent years, Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill has been blamed...
MATAWAN: POLICE ASSURE PUBLIC SAFETY AFTER SHOOTING
The Police Department has received several calls from residents expressing concern for their safety following a reported shooting on Morristown Rd. in Old Bridge Twp. last night. Please be advised that although this incident is still being actively investigated, there is no known danger to the public. Additionally, rumors have been circulating that a police officer was shot during this incident. Those rumors are FALSE.
Car with 3 kids inside trapped under tractor-trailer on the way to school in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - An early morning school run took a terrifying turn Wednesday morning when a car crashed into a tractor-trailer. Police say three students were inside when the car became trapped under the truck on Route 130 and Melrich Road. A photo from the scene shows the front of the car completely under the truck.
TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STUCK BY CAR
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Fisher and Hazelwood where a pedestrian (actually someone operating a bicycle), was struck by a car and is seriously injured. Medevac was requested but declined to fly due to weather conditions. Two tourniquets have been applied and victim is being transported by ground to an unknown hospital.
