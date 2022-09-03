ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinton Falls, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Killer Identified In 1991 Barnegat Homicide Cold Case

BARNEGAT – Over 30 years later, authorities have identified the person responsible for the murder of a young woman in Barnegat in 1991. On September 7, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, murdered of Deborah “Debbie” Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in 1991. Officials stated that Pelletier passed away in North Dakota in 2015.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tinton Falls, NJ
Accidents
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Tinton Falls, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Tinton Falls, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Accidents
Manalapan Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Manalapan Township, NJ
City
Freehold Township, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Cars
ocscanner.news

KEYPORT: CAR INTO BUILDING PINNING VICTIM

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car into a building at Holmdel Point Apartments. This accident has a victim pinned in the crash site. This is a developing story. As new details become available, we will update our page.
KEYPORT, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Cold Case Investigation Identifies Killer In 1991 Ocean County Homicide

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that a collaborative, multi-agency investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, has conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah “Debbie” Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in Barnegat in 1991. Pelletier passed away in North Dakota in 2015.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Drivers killed in Monmouth County crash ID’d

The man and woman killed Thursday night when their vehicles collided in Monmouth County have been identified, authorities confirmed. Michael Lorenzo, 36, of Manalapan, and Regina Freeman, 52, of Brick Township, died in the collision, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Mark Spivey told NJ Advance Media on Monday. No...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Prosecutor S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
ocscanner.news

MATAWAN: POLICE ASSURE PUBLIC SAFETY AFTER SHOOTING

The Police Department has received several calls from residents expressing concern for their safety following a reported shooting on Morristown Rd. in Old Bridge Twp. last night. Please be advised that although this incident is still being actively investigated, there is no known danger to the public. Additionally, rumors have been circulating that a police officer was shot during this incident. Those rumors are FALSE.
MATAWAN, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STUCK BY CAR

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Fisher and Hazelwood where a pedestrian (actually someone operating a bicycle), was struck by a car and is seriously injured. Medevac was requested but declined to fly due to weather conditions. Two tourniquets have been applied and victim is being transported by ground to an unknown hospital.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

113K+
Followers
58K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy