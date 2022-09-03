Read full article on original website
Cumberland Crime Report: Arrests and Warrants Served in Recent Days
CUMBERLAND, MD – The Cumberland Police Department has issued the following police blotter reports regarding...
WDTV
Preston County woman accused of fleeing from officers for 20 miles
TERRA ALTA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County woman has been charged after officers said she fled for 20 miles. Deputies were patrolling the Bruceton Mills area on Tuesday when they attempted to perform a traffic stop on a truck on Brandonville Pike, according to a criminal complaint. The truck,...
Repeat Offender Busted Twice In Three Days After Foot Chases With Police In Hagerstown
A man with a lengthy history of drug offenses in Maryland was arrested twice in three days on a host of charges after taking police in Washington County on multiple foot chases, authorities announced. Taariq Roberts, 33, is in hot water with police in Hagerstown as he continues to find...
One in custody after police incident in West End area of Johnstown
UPDATE: Cambria County 911 said Laurel Avenue in Johnstown is open as police have cleared the area as of 2 p.m. According to the Johnstown Police Department, they were called to the area Tuesday night for a report of a domestic violence situation. They received another call Wednesday that the man had returned, and given […]
'Neighborhood Karen' blamed for Jeannette man's arrest
The lawyer for a Jeannette man charged last year with obstruction of a police investigation told a Westmoreland County judge Tuesday the case is based on a bogus report from a “neighborhood Karen.”. Defense attorney Robert Domenick argued that three criminal counts filed by Jeannette police against John Durbiano...
Police and fire logs: Another crash at I81 Exit 14
Another crash at I81’s Exit 14 just south of Chambersburg highlighted the Labor Day weekend, sending first responders at Franklin Fire Company to the crash scene. At 9:22 a.m. Sept. 5, Exit 14 claimed another vehicle. Squad 41, Engine 45 and Traffic 44 responded to southbound Interstate 81 for the motor vehicle crash. First responders found a single passenger car into the guardrail with no injuries.
Metro News
Man charged in Morgan County murder
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — One man is dead and another in custody following a stabbing in Morgan County. Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said Scott Allen Mullen, 47, was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning in the 9000 block of Winchester Grade Road. Bohrer said when deputies arrived on...
630 WMAL
Man Pleads Not Criminally Responsible in Maryland Shooting
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The West Virginia man charged with killing three coworkers at a western Maryland machine shop and then wounding a responding state trooper has pleaded not criminally responsible for mental reasons, according to court records. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is charged with...
theriver953.com
VSP ask for the public’s help in a Winchester investigation
The Virginia State Police (VSP) announced by email that they are seeking the public’s input regarding an hit and run in Winchester. The incident occurred approximately 9:15 p.m. Sept. 3 at the intersection of Route 7 Berryville Pike and Gateway Drive. An unknown vehicle possibly a dark colored truck...
Morgan Messenger
Martinsburg man charged with murder in Monday stabbing death
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Martinsburg resident with murder in the stabbing death of a local man who intervened in a domestic incident in the early hours of Monday, September 5. Gabriel J. Cardwell, 21, of Burdette Drive in Martinsburg has been arrested and jailed on...
theriver953.com
Updated FCSO investigation of school threat
A report from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) School Safety Division indicates that the investigate into the online social media threat involving a Frederick County Public School continues. After an initial investigation and assessment the threats were not believed to be credible. Despite that out of an abundance of...
WHSV
Grant County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who cut off home incarceration bracelet
GRANT COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who cut off his home incarceration bracelet. Nelson Boucher is charged with escape, destruction of property and violation of home incarceration. Anyone who knows where Boucher is is asked to call Sergeant Lambert at...
Police say guns discharged during fight at East Huntingdon home
A Verona woman who is on parole for stabbing a man outside a Westmoreland County strip club in 2018 is back behind bars on attempted homicide charges stemming from a fight in East Huntingdon, according to court papers. State police said Kristin M. Kruel, 26, of Verona, handed a pistol...
Four wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Sept. 2. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Timothy Taylor, 35, of the Somerset area — wanted for tampering with evidence Matthew […]
Wanted Altoona man found hiding in basement, sheriffs report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after two different warrants caught up to him, Blair County Sheriff’s office reports. Two deputies went to the home of 43-year-old Jean Gray on 1st Avenue in the city on Sept. 1 at around 8:30 p.m. Gray was wanted with two felony bench warrants, one […]
Convicted Felon, Teen, Busted With Meth, Crack Cocaine, Gun During Frederick Speeding Stop
A sheriff's deputy in Frederick County got an assist from a police K9 to make a massive drug and weapons bust of a convicted felon and Virginia teen during a speeding stop in Maryland, authorities said. Michael White, 55, of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, and Rebecca Lorey, 19, of Stephens City,...
royalexaminer.com
Threats made, over social media, at Admiral Byrd Middle School in Frederick County
Late Monday evening, the School Safety Division of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was aware of social media materials circulating indicating a possible threat of violence at one of our area schools. FCSO began working with school officials to assess and investigate these threats and to devise an appropriate action plan if warranted.
Major gas leak in Hagerstown displaces nearly 1,000 people
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Around 1,000 people, including an entire elementary school, have been evacuated in Hagerstown Tuesday afternoon after a gas line was struck causing a hazardous situation. City officials said a 6-inch gas line was struck by workers nearby South Potomac Street and West Memorial Boulevard, which is...
Breezewood woman threatened to kill entire family, police say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A threat to shoot a person’s family has left a Breezewood woman behind bars, state police report. State police said they were called to a home on Secrest Park Road in East Providence Township Aug. 27 just after 9 p.m. about 29-year-old Tricia Carbaugh threatening to shoot multiple people. After […]
Woman busted with $80k worth of drugs during traffic stop
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from California is behind bars after a traffic stop on Monday in Stoneycreek Township revealed $80,000 worth of drugs hidden in her car. On Aug. 29 around 7:30 p.m., 43-year-old Jackeline Lizeth Mejia Molina was driving west on I-76 in a black Nissan Sentra with a North Dakota […]
Shore News Network
Comments / 1