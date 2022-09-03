ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

WTAJ

One in custody after police incident in West End area of Johnstown

UPDATE: Cambria County 911 said Laurel Avenue in Johnstown is open as police have cleared the area as of 2 p.m. According to the Johnstown Police Department, they were called to the area Tuesday night for a report of a domestic violence situation. They received another call Wednesday that the man had returned, and given […]
Crime & Safety
Tribune-Review

'Neighborhood Karen' blamed for Jeannette man's arrest

The lawyer for a Jeannette man charged last year with obstruction of a police investigation told a Westmoreland County judge Tuesday the case is based on a bogus report from a “neighborhood Karen.”. Defense attorney Robert Domenick argued that three criminal counts filed by Jeannette police against John Durbiano...
fcfreepress

Police and fire logs: Another crash at I81 Exit 14

Another crash at I81’s Exit 14 just south of Chambersburg highlighted the Labor Day weekend, sending first responders at Franklin Fire Company to the crash scene. At 9:22 a.m. Sept. 5, Exit 14 claimed another vehicle. Squad 41, Engine 45 and Traffic 44 responded to southbound Interstate 81 for the motor vehicle crash. First responders found a single passenger car into the guardrail with no injuries.
Metro News

Man charged in Morgan County murder

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — One man is dead and another in custody following a stabbing in Morgan County. Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said Scott Allen Mullen, 47, was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning in the 9000 block of Winchester Grade Road. Bohrer said when deputies arrived on...
630 WMAL

Man Pleads Not Criminally Responsible in Maryland Shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The West Virginia man charged with killing three coworkers at a western Maryland machine shop and then wounding a responding state trooper has pleaded not criminally responsible for mental reasons, according to court records. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is charged with...
theriver953.com

VSP ask for the public’s help in a Winchester investigation

The Virginia State Police (VSP) announced by email that they are seeking the public’s input regarding an hit and run in Winchester. The incident occurred approximately 9:15 p.m. Sept. 3 at the intersection of Route 7 Berryville Pike and Gateway Drive. An unknown vehicle possibly a dark colored truck...
Morgan Messenger

Martinsburg man charged with murder in Monday stabbing death

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Martinsburg resident with murder in the stabbing death of a local man who intervened in a domestic incident in the early hours of Monday, September 5. Gabriel J. Cardwell, 21, of Burdette Drive in Martinsburg has been arrested and jailed on...
theriver953.com

Updated FCSO investigation of school threat

A report from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) School Safety Division indicates that the investigate into the online social media threat involving a Frederick County Public School continues. After an initial investigation and assessment the threats were not believed to be credible. Despite that out of an abundance of...
WTAJ

Four wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Sept. 2. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Timothy Taylor, 35, of the Somerset area — wanted for tampering with evidence Matthew […]
WTAJ

Wanted Altoona man found hiding in basement, sheriffs report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after two different warrants caught up to him, Blair County Sheriff’s office reports. Two deputies went to the home of 43-year-old Jean Gray on 1st Avenue in the city on Sept. 1 at around 8:30 p.m. Gray was wanted with two felony bench warrants, one […]
WUSA9

Major gas leak in Hagerstown displaces nearly 1,000 people

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Around 1,000 people, including an entire elementary school, have been evacuated in Hagerstown Tuesday afternoon after a gas line was struck causing a hazardous situation. City officials said a 6-inch gas line was struck by workers nearby South Potomac Street and West Memorial Boulevard, which is...
WTAJ

Breezewood woman threatened to kill entire family, police say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A threat to shoot a person’s family has left a Breezewood woman behind bars, state police report. State police said they were called to a home on Secrest Park Road in East Providence Township Aug. 27 just after 9 p.m. about 29-year-old Tricia Carbaugh threatening to shoot multiple people. After […]
WTAJ

Woman busted with $80k worth of drugs during traffic stop

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from California is behind bars after a traffic stop on Monday in Stoneycreek Township revealed $80,000 worth of drugs hidden in her car. On Aug. 29 around 7:30 p.m., 43-year-old Jackeline Lizeth Mejia Molina was driving west on I-76 in a black Nissan Sentra with a North Dakota […]
