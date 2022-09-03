Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Braddock shooting leaves woman dead
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in Braddock. State police tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a woman who was in her early 30s was shot in the chest while standing outside along Pine Way around 9:40 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, where she later...
Police investigating after loaded gun found near Pittsburgh high school
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a loaded gun was found near a Pittsburgh high school. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to Allderdice High School in Squirrel Hill for a report of a firearm found on private property near school grounds. The handgun was in a Nike...
Police: Juvenile robbed tax driver in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A taxi/ride-hail driver was robbed by a juvenile in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood, police said. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were called to the 240 block of Winston Street at around 4:48 p.m. for reports of a strong-arm robbery. Police said a juvenile hired a taxi/ride-hail driver...
Police Sergeant's Son ID'd Days After Falling To Death Out Of Window In Pittsburgh Suburb
The infant son of a police sergeant who fell out of a window in a Pittsburgh suburb on Tuesday, August 30, has died, authorities say. Henry "Hank" Witucki, 1, fell out of a window of the second-story window of his family's home in the 100 block of Winchester Drive in Plum Borough around 6:30 p.m., Allegheny County police say.
State police investigating shooting in Braddock
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Braddock. A woman was gunned down before 10 p.m. on Pine Way between 5th and 6th streets.
Teen charged as an adult after allegedly pointing gun at police in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Allegheny County police on Tuesday arrested a teenager accused of pointing a gun at officers. Around 1:45 p.m., Allegheny County Violent Crimes and Firearms Detectives spotted three juveniles at the intersection of Auriles Street and Priscilla Avenue in Duquesne. Two of them had guns and all...
New video shows police tasing teens during fight in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — There’s a video circulating on social media following Tuesday’s fight that is causing concern. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Police officer hurt, 2 juveniles tased during fight in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. “That was quite an elevated situation and out-of-control situation,” said Beth Pittinger, head of...
Man shot and killed by Pittsburgh police after confronting officer with revolver
Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who "confronted officers" with a gun as they came to the front door of a Pittsburgh home while seeking a missing woman. Pittsburgh police said officers were asked just before 9 p.m. Thursday to help Robinson Township police find the woman after relatives reported her missing and endangered.
Pittsburgh Police searching for suspect who threatened to shoot employee at Burlington Coat Factory
PITTSBURGH, PA – the Pittsburgh Police Department is searching for a suspect who drew a...
Multiple injuries reported from altercation between teens
A Pittsburgh Police officer and multiple teens were injured after a fight broke out near Taylor Allderdice High School. The fight began shortly after school let out Tuesday afternoon.
Man gets life in North Braddock shooting death of 85-year-old
A Swissvale man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced on Wednesday for first-degree murder in the shooting death of an 85-year-old man. Courde Day, 23, was found guilty by a jury in June for killing James Dent Jr. Day was sentenced by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Beth A. Lazzara on Wednesday for murder, as well as for aggravated assault for the shooting of Thomas Cole, who owned a North Braddock cellular store.
Semitruck overturned on Neville Island Bridge
PITTSBURGH — A semitruck overturned on Interstate 79 South at the Neville Island Bridge. Allegheny County 911 reported that Pennsylvania state police, fire and EMS units were called to the scene of the accident around 5:20 p.m. Traffic cameras showed a semitruck on its side lying off the road.
West Mifflin police investigating shots fired at housing complex
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — KDKA-TV obtained video that shows shots fired at a housing complex in West Mifflin.West Mifflin police said they responded to reports of 40 shots fired around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Mon View Heights. Hours later, there was another report of 30 shots fired in the area. Police suspect possible retaliation. The video shows a group of people around a car before a fight breaks out on Midway Drive. Then multiple shots were fired in the area. Police said nobody was injured and no arrests have been made.Based on the evidence collected by law enforcement, they believe more than one shooter was involved. Police found shell casings in various locations.People who live in the area said some kids were jumping someone's mom and her son came out shooting to get them off of her and someone shot back.West Mifflin police are looking for a gold Chevy Malibu or Impala that was in the area during the first shots fired incident.
Officer hurt breaking up fight near Squirrel Hill Starbucks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An officer was injured while trying to break up a fight near the Starbucks on Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill.Pittsburgh Public Safety said the officer suffered a hand and shoulder injury but didn't release the officer's condition. KDKA's Royce Jones reports there was a large police presence and dozens of kids were at the scene, which is near Allderdice High School.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Local man in custody after leading police on chase through Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A local man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on a chase through Indiana County. According to Pennsylvania state police, a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop for violations on North Walnut Street in Blairsville Borough on Sept. 2 at 11:36 a.m.
Mother of murdered New Kensington 9-year-old demands answers months after his death
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — It has been four months and there haven’t been any arrests in the murder of Azuree Charles, 9. Charles was found dead behind a shed next to his house in New Kensington in early May. Investigators initially said they had a person of interest...
Police: Man with guns arrested near youth football game
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person was arrested and charged over the weekend after two loaded handguns were found in a backpack at a youth football game. It happened at Kennard Field in the Hill District on Sunday. According to paperwork, two officers who were providing security at the game "believed someone had a gun" outside the field gate by the concession stand. That's when an officer saw a man throw a backpack over the fence onto the field. "Our officer observed someone throw a bag, some type of backpack, throw bag, over the fence. They were inside...
Pa. toddler that fell from window dies
A 1-year-old from western Pennsylvania who fell out of a window last week has died, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The child was identified by a medical examiner as Henry Witucki, of Pittsburgh, according to the news site. He died Saturday at a hospital after falling out of a window in Plum on Aug. 30.
Pittsburgh Man Missing Near 1 Week Found: Police
UPDATE: David Henchell, 57, of Pittsburgh, has been found safe on Tuesday, September 6, according to both borough police and his family. A 57-year-old Pittsburgh Man has been missing after nearly one week, according to Pittsburgh police. David Henchell, was last seen in the Carrick area on September 1, police...
Local man accused of chasing 2 women with sword, knives while on meth
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man is facing a slew of felony charges after police said he chased two women down the streets of Youngwood overnight Tuesday. Zackary Wentling is in the Westmoreland County Prison with visible cuts and scratches all over his face, after police said...
