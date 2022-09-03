ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP

A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
MERIDEN, CT
Charges made in Milford larceny case before fatal crash in Stratford

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury family is still grieving after their son was killed in a car crash last month. 26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy was killed last month after his truck was struck by 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport. Police say Blackburn was involved in a larceny at a Walmart...
STRATFORD, CT
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
VIDEO: Tree crashes onto parking lot in Hartford

Mansfield Public Schools cancels classes for pre-k through 8 amid bus issues. Mansfield Public Schools are closed for pre-K through 8 on Wednesday after the district saw several issues with their bus company on Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Waterbury family is left wondering why no one is facing...
HARTFORD, CT
Waterbury police ID man, 38, killed at Lit Ultra Lounge

WATERBURY — Police have released the name of a New Jersey man killed over the weekend in a shooting at the Lit Ultra Lounge. Waterbury police said 38-year-old Adam Bellamy was killed early Saturday morning at the West Main Street nightclub. At 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said city...
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain police investigating assault of home aid worker

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain police are investigating the assault of a home aid worker at a home on South Main Street on Tuesday morning. Police were called to the home of a reported assault at approximately 9 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that 39-year-old Delquan Robinson allegedly assaulted his […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
70-foot tree crushes cars, apartment windows in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Eight families were displaced and five people were without cars after a tree came down around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday behind 30 Gillett Street in Hartford. “It was like a tornado was hitting. We looked out the window and the trees fell down on all the cars in the backyard,” said Rosa Hill. "It was terrifying.”
HARTFORD, CT
VIDEO: New downtown apartment building opens in Hartford

Steve Machattie, a clinical social worker and therapist who owns the Charter Oak Family Center in Manchester, talks about National Suicide Prevention Month. Meteorologist Scot Haney expected limited sunshine on Wednesday. He also said a spot shower was possible. Here is his Wednesday mid-morning forecast.
HARTFORD, CT
Armed robber strikes at Norwich gas station

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police said they responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday morning. Investigators received a 911 call just before 9 a.m. reporting the armed robbery. A clerk from the Shell XtraMart Gas Station on West Main Street was the caller, and he told dispatchers that a man had […]
NORWICH, CT
Woman with dementia reported missing in Ellington found safe

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman with dementia was reported missing out of Ellington, but was found safe, according to state police. Troopers said they were looking for 80-year-old Patricia Dimock. Details about how she was found were not released. They said Dimock lives on Tripp Road in Ellington, and...
ELLINGTON, CT
