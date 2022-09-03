Read full article on original website
School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP
A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
Charges made in Milford larceny case before fatal crash in Stratford
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury family is still grieving after their son was killed in a car crash last month. 26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy was killed last month after his truck was struck by 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport. Police say Blackburn was involved in a larceny at a Walmart...
Hartford Detective Arrested Following Off-Duty Shooting, Police Say
A Connecticut police detective was arrested for allegedly shooting a person in the hand while off-duty. Harford Police Department Det. Gregory Thomas, age 39, of Wolcott, was arrested and charged in New Haven County in connection to a shooting in Waterbury on Sunday, Sept. 4. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette,...
West Springfield Police looking to identify alleged shoplifter
The West Springfield Police is asking for the public's help to identify an alleged shoplifter.
New Britain teenager seriously injured in car crash over weekend on Route 72
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain teenager was seriously injured in a single-car crash on Route 72 over the weekend. State police said the victim, Maylin Plaza-Perez, 17, of Austin Street, was injured during a crash on Saturday, around 3:30 a.m., about half a mile prior to Route 9.
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
VIDEO: Tree crashes onto parking lot in Hartford
Mansfield Public Schools cancels classes for pre-k through 8 amid bus issues. Mansfield Public Schools are closed for pre-K through 8 on Wednesday after the district saw several issues with their bus company on Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Waterbury family is left wondering why no one is facing...
Waterbury police ID man, 38, killed at Lit Ultra Lounge
WATERBURY — Police have released the name of a New Jersey man killed over the weekend in a shooting at the Lit Ultra Lounge. Waterbury police said 38-year-old Adam Bellamy was killed early Saturday morning at the West Main Street nightclub. At 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said city...
Man sentenced to 16 years for deadly Wallingford stabbing
A Meriden man was sentenced for a deadly stabbing during a fight outside the Corner Cafe in Wallingford in January 2021.
Plainville man listed in critical condition following motorcycle crash in Southington over holiday weekend
SOUTHINGTON – A Plainville man was listed in critical condition following a motorcycle crash over the holiday weekend. Police said 31-year-old John Reardon, of Bel Aire Drive in Plainville, suffered serious injuries during an accident on Saturday, around 2 a.m., in front of the Cumberland Farms at 909 Queen St.
Police Look for Person That Seriously Hurt Pedestrian in New Haven Hit-and-Run
Police are looking for the person that allegedly struck a pedestrian and drove off in New Haven. Officials said the incident happened on Aug. 31 at about 5 p.m. Authorities were called to the intersection of State and Grace Streets after a dirt bike appears to have struck a pedestrian, causing serious injuries.
New Britain police investigating assault of home aid worker
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain police are investigating the assault of a home aid worker at a home on South Main Street on Tuesday morning. Police were called to the home of a reported assault at approximately 9 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that 39-year-old Delquan Robinson allegedly assaulted his […]
One Injured After Car Crashed into Home in Norwalk
NORWALK, CT – A home on Ponus Street was damaged after a vehicle crashed into...
Missing 2-year-old girl, father found safe
A missing 2-year-old girl from Hamden and her father found were found safe Wednesday.
70-foot tree crushes cars, apartment windows in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Eight families were displaced and five people were without cars after a tree came down around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday behind 30 Gillett Street in Hartford. “It was like a tornado was hitting. We looked out the window and the trees fell down on all the cars in the backyard,” said Rosa Hill. "It was terrifying.”
Plainfield police seek larceny suspect
Plainfield Police are seeking a person who allegedly robbed building materials around 12:13 this afternoon on Moosup Pond Road. The white male about 40-years old, was wearing a blue backwards hat, dark-blue t-shirt and red slippers.
VIDEO: New downtown apartment building opens in Hartford
Steve Machattie, a clinical social worker and therapist who owns the Charter Oak Family Center in Manchester, talks about National Suicide Prevention Month. Meteorologist Scot Haney expected limited sunshine on Wednesday. He also said a spot shower was possible. Here is his Wednesday mid-morning forecast.
Armed robber strikes at Norwich gas station
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police said they responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday morning. Investigators received a 911 call just before 9 a.m. reporting the armed robbery. A clerk from the Shell XtraMart Gas Station on West Main Street was the caller, and he told dispatchers that a man had […]
Woman with dementia reported missing in Ellington found safe
ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman with dementia was reported missing out of Ellington, but was found safe, according to state police. Troopers said they were looking for 80-year-old Patricia Dimock. Details about how she was found were not released. They said Dimock lives on Tripp Road in Ellington, and...
