Harrisburg man charged with multiple firearms violations following shooting involving his girlfriend
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ramee Pecot, 24, has been charged with multiple firearms violations, as well as recklessly endangering another person following a shooting that occurred in Harrisburg last month, according to police. On Aug. 27, Pecot's girlfriend, a friend of hers, and an unknown third person reported that on...
Enola woman escapes police after requesting cigarette
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Police say a woman was arrested for escape after she requested a cigarette before going to jail. Police say Rachel Joanna Marie Bangert was wanted on active arrest warrants and located by police in the area of S. Enola Drive and South Street. Bangert was taken into custody without incident and requested a cigarette from her bag prior to going to prison.
Police activity on I-83 south cleared
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Sept. 7, there was police activity on Interstate 83 south that is causing all lanes to close between Exit 40A: Limekiln Road and Exit 40B: New Cumberland. As of 10:12 p.m., the police activity has been cleared and all lanes are reopened.
Mayor Williams, Commissioner Carter swear-in seven new officers into Harrisburg Bureau of Police
HARRISBURG — In front of friends, families, and their future colleagues, seven men took the oath to serve and protect City of Harrisburg citizens and join the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at a ceremony Wednesday at the Whitaker Center’s Sunoco Theater. The seven new officers — Nathan E....
Two allegedly steal multiple pairs of sunglasses, police seek identities
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — The Derry Township Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying two males involved in stealing multiple pairs of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut at Tanger Outlets. According to authorities, the theft happened on Saturday, August 27 around 1:40pm. Anyone with information...
Harrisburg Police Bureau swears in seven new officers at ceremony
After a months-long selection process, the Harrisburg Police Bureau has several new officers joining its ranks. Mayor Wanda Williams and Police Commissioner Thomas Carter swore in seven officers on Wednesday, acknowledging the important, yet difficult role they were stepping into. “I’d like to welcome the seven new officers on a...
Man charged after trying to elude officer in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to West Shore Regional Police a traffic stop in Lemoyne led to a pursuit on Saturday, September 3. On Saturday, September 3 at around 1:30 p.m. a West Shore Regional Police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop in the 200 Block of Lowther Street.
Shooter won’t be charged after injuring man trying to rob him: Harrisburg police
A man was shot in Harrisburg over the weekend while he was trying to rob someone, police said. Police said the attempted robbery and shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday at 14th and Kittatinny Street. The robbery victim shot the man who tried to rob him with a firearm he...
Harrisburg man sentenced to 30 years behind bars for drug delivery resulting in death
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that 38-year-old Juan Diaz, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for a drug delivery resulting in death. According...
One dead after crash in Dauphin County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Elizabethtown, Lancaster County died after a crash occurred on Sept. 1. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers responded to a crash that occurred at around 9 a.m. on the 5800 block of Ridge Road in Conewago Township.
Police Seek Tractor-Trailer In Hit-Run Crash In Berks County
Police in Berks County are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. The white truck hauling a silver livestock trailer crashed into a utility pole and street signs and continued without stopping on Route 10 in Morgantown just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Caernarvon Township police said.
Man facing numerous charges after allegedly attempting to flee from police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say a man is facing a slew of charges following an incident on August 29. According to authorities, officers with the Susquehanna Regional Police were attempting to stop a motorcycle that was traveling on Maytown Road near Ashley Drive in East Donegal Township around 11:20 PM.
Mechanicsburg man fled officers at over 100 mph: DA
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mechanicsburg man was sentenced to 6-23 months in prison plus one year of probation after he fled officers at speeds over 100 mph in April of 2020, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. On April 29, 2020, at around 10:37...
York County grandmother sentenced for husband’s killing
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Virginia Hayden, the York County grandmother accused of killing her husband and collecting his Social Security income, has been sentenced in his decade-old murder case. According to court records, Virginia Hayden pled “Nolo Contendere” to murder of the third degree and tampering with public...
York County man charged after allegedly assaulting air marshal in viral video
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man was charged after allegedly assaulting a federal officer at Philadelphia International Airport last week. According to court documents, on August 30, Zachary W. Easterly of Etters was found by a federal air marshal in the B Concourse of the Philadelphia International Airport screaming profanities at American Airlines employees.
Lebanon man faces charges in chase
A Lebanon man faces felony charges following a high speed chase through downtown Gettysburg early this morning. The Gettysburg Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Mikael D. Eckhart, 24, Lebanon, after police broke off the chase for safety reasons. Police attempted to stop a black Ford Mustang driven by...
Stabbing at a Walmart checkout, man charged with aggravated assault
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On September 3, Springettsbury Township Police sent officers to a Walmart on E. Market St. for a reported stabbing around 2 p.m. Police were informed through a report that a male suspect stabbed a female while in the checkout area, the suspect 30-year-old Jerod Coty.
Burglar snatches dog from Dauphin County home: police
A dog was among the items stolen during a burglary Sunday at a home in Highspire. Police said they are looking for Tyler Gentry of Middletown, who police said faces a felony charge of burglary. The victim told police someone destroyed pictures, rummaged through her undergarments drawer and took cash...
Lancaster man charged after attempting to flee officers: police
Manor Township police say a Lancaster man has been charged after attempting to elude officers during a traffic stop.
Police release name of driver who died after Dauphin County crash
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a man who was in a crash in Dauphin County last week has died from his injuries. Video above: PSP urges drivers to be alert for school buses. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on the 5800 block...
