Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Enola woman escapes police after requesting cigarette

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Police say a woman was arrested for escape after she requested a cigarette before going to jail. Police say Rachel Joanna Marie Bangert was wanted on active arrest warrants and located by police in the area of S. Enola Drive and South Street. Bangert was taken into custody without incident and requested a cigarette from her bag prior to going to prison.
ENOLA, PA
abc27.com

Police activity on I-83 south cleared

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Sept. 7, there was police activity on Interstate 83 south that is causing all lanes to close between Exit 40A: Limekiln Road and Exit 40B: New Cumberland. As of 10:12 p.m., the police activity has been cleared and all lanes are reopened.
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
local21news.com

Two allegedly steal multiple pairs of sunglasses, police seek identities

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — The Derry Township Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying two males involved in stealing multiple pairs of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut at Tanger Outlets. According to authorities, the theft happened on Saturday, August 27 around 1:40pm. Anyone with information...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Harrisburg Police Bureau swears in seven new officers at ceremony

After a months-long selection process, the Harrisburg Police Bureau has several new officers joining its ranks. Mayor Wanda Williams and Police Commissioner Thomas Carter swore in seven officers on Wednesday, acknowledging the important, yet difficult role they were stepping into. “I’d like to welcome the seven new officers on a...
HARRISBURG, PA
#Shooting#Firearms#Violent Crime#The Harrisburg Police
abc27.com

One dead after crash in Dauphin County

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Elizabethtown, Lancaster County died after a crash occurred on Sept. 1. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers responded to a crash that occurred at around 9 a.m. on the 5800 block of Ridge Road in Conewago Township.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Police Seek Tractor-Trailer In Hit-Run Crash In Berks County

Police in Berks County are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. The white truck hauling a silver livestock trailer crashed into a utility pole and street signs and continued without stopping on Route 10 in Morgantown just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Caernarvon Township police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man facing numerous charges after allegedly attempting to flee from police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say a man is facing a slew of charges following an incident on August 29. According to authorities, officers with the Susquehanna Regional Police were attempting to stop a motorcycle that was traveling on Maytown Road near Ashley Drive in East Donegal Township around 11:20 PM.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Public Safety
abc27.com

Mechanicsburg man fled officers at over 100 mph: DA

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mechanicsburg man was sentenced to 6-23 months in prison plus one year of probation after he fled officers at speeds over 100 mph in April of 2020, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. On April 29, 2020, at around 10:37...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

York County grandmother sentenced for husband’s killing

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Virginia Hayden, the York County grandmother accused of killing her husband and collecting his Social Security income, has been sentenced in his decade-old murder case. According to court records, Virginia Hayden pled “Nolo Contendere” to murder of the third degree and tampering with public...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County man charged after allegedly assaulting air marshal in viral video

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man was charged after allegedly assaulting a federal officer at Philadelphia International Airport last week. According to court documents, on August 30, Zachary W. Easterly of Etters was found by a federal air marshal in the B Concourse of the Philadelphia International Airport screaming profanities at American Airlines employees.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Lebanon man faces charges in chase

A Lebanon man faces felony charges following a high speed chase through downtown Gettysburg early this morning. The Gettysburg Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Mikael D. Eckhart, 24, Lebanon, after police broke off the chase for safety reasons. Police attempted to stop a black Ford Mustang driven by...
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Burglar snatches dog from Dauphin County home: police

A dog was among the items stolen during a burglary Sunday at a home in Highspire. Police said they are looking for Tyler Gentry of Middletown, who police said faces a felony charge of burglary. The victim told police someone destroyed pictures, rummaged through her undergarments drawer and took cash...
HIGHSPIRE, PA
