Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man gets life in North Braddock shooting death of 85-year-old

A Swissvale man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced on Wednesday for first-degree murder in the shooting death of an 85-year-old man. Courde Day, 23, was found guilty by a jury in June for killing James Dent Jr. Day was sentenced by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Beth A. Lazzara on Wednesday for murder, as well as for aggravated assault for the shooting of Thomas Cole, who owned a North Braddock cellular store.
BRADDOCK, PA
wtae.com

Officer injured while trying to break up fight in Squirrel Hill

Police and EMS responded Tuesday to Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill. Pittsburgh police said officers observed a dispute between juveniles. Authorities said one juvenile became combative towards the officer, when he attempted to break them up. The officer deployed his taser on the juvenile. A second juvenile attacked that officer in the process, police said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

West Mifflin police investigating shots fired at housing complex

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — KDKA-TV obtained video that shows shots fired at a housing complex in West Mifflin.West Mifflin police said they responded to reports of 40 shots fired around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Mon View Heights. Hours later, there was another report of 30 shots fired in the area. Police suspect possible retaliation. The video shows a group of people around a car before a fight breaks out on Midway Drive. Then multiple shots were fired in the area. Police said nobody was injured and no arrests have been made.Based on the evidence collected by law enforcement, they believe more than one shooter was involved. Police found shell casings in various locations.People who live in the area said some kids were jumping someone's mom and her son came out shooting to get them off of her and someone shot back.West Mifflin police are looking for a gold Chevy Malibu or Impala that was in the area during the first shots fired incident.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man with guns arrested near youth football game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person was arrested and charged over the weekend after two loaded handguns were found in a backpack at a youth football game. It happened at Kennard Field in the Hill District on Sunday. According to paperwork, two officers who were providing security at the game "believed someone had a gun" outside the field gate by the concession stand. That's when an officer saw a man throw a backpack over the fence onto the field. "Our officer observed someone throw a bag, some type of backpack, throw bag, over the fence. They were inside...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mother pleads for answers in 14-year-old daughter's shooting death

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - The mother of a 14-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Duquesne speaking out. LaToya Roberts says she needs help finding the person responsible for her daughter's death. "I just got off work and I came home and my mom started crying," LaToya Roberts said. LaToya Roberts says she plays the day over and over in her head. Friday evening, Latoya's own mother broke the news that her 14-year-old daughter, La'Japonis Roberts, had been shot and killed."She had her whole life ahead of her and this is what you do because you're all out here...
DUQUESNE, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

