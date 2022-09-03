Read full article on original website
New video shows police tasing teens during fight in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — There’s a video circulating on social media following Tuesday’s fight that is causing concern. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Police officer hurt, 2 juveniles tased during fight in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. “That was quite an elevated situation and out-of-control situation,” said Beth Pittinger, head of...
Pittsburgh Police searching for suspect who threatened to shoot employee at Burlington Coat Factory
PITTSBURGH, PA – the Pittsburgh Police Department is searching for a suspect who drew a...
Police investigating after loaded gun found near Pittsburgh high school
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a loaded gun was found near a Pittsburgh high school. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to Allderdice High School in Squirrel Hill for a report of a firearm found on private property near school grounds. The handgun was in a Nike...
Teen charged as an adult after allegedly pointing gun at police in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Allegheny County police on Tuesday arrested a teenager accused of pointing a gun at officers. Around 1:45 p.m., Allegheny County Violent Crimes and Firearms Detectives spotted three juveniles at the intersection of Auriles Street and Priscilla Avenue in Duquesne. Two of them had guns and all...
Police Sergeant's Son ID'd Days After Falling To Death Out Of Window In Pittsburgh Suburb
The infant son of a police sergeant who fell out of a window in a Pittsburgh suburb on Tuesday, August 30, has died, authorities say. Henry "Hank" Witucki, 1, fell out of a window of the second-story window of his family's home in the 100 block of Winchester Drive in Plum Borough around 6:30 p.m., Allegheny County police say.
Pittsburgh Police find stolen gun at local football game
PITTSBURGH, PA – Police in Pittsburgh operating at local football games have reported that one...
Multiple injuries reported from altercation between teens
A Pittsburgh Police officer and multiple teens were injured after a fight broke out near Taylor Allderdice High School. The fight began shortly after school let out Tuesday afternoon.
Mother of murdered New Kensington 9-year-old demands answers months after his death
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — It has been four months and there haven’t been any arrests in the murder of Azuree Charles, 9. Charles was found dead behind a shed next to his house in New Kensington in early May. Investigators initially said they had a person of interest...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man gets life in North Braddock shooting death of 85-year-old
A Swissvale man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced on Wednesday for first-degree murder in the shooting death of an 85-year-old man. Courde Day, 23, was found guilty by a jury in June for killing James Dent Jr. Day was sentenced by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Beth A. Lazzara on Wednesday for murder, as well as for aggravated assault for the shooting of Thomas Cole, who owned a North Braddock cellular store.
'An innocent bystander': Woman dies after shooting in Braddock
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Police believe a car drove down Pine Way in the Braddock neighborhood, then let off multiple shots in different directions and killing 33-year-old Sade Brown. Channel 11 News spoke with the victim’s family. “She was a good mother, good niece, good daughter,” said Sade’s...
wtae.com
Officer injured while trying to break up fight in Squirrel Hill
Police and EMS responded Tuesday to Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill. Pittsburgh police said officers observed a dispute between juveniles. Authorities said one juvenile became combative towards the officer, when he attempted to break them up. The officer deployed his taser on the juvenile. A second juvenile attacked that officer in the process, police said.
Dirt bike rider hit, killed by train in Washington County was fleeing from police, investigators say
CHARLEROI, Pa. — A Charleroi man died after his dirt bike collided with a Norfolk Southern Train Tuesday afternoon. The Washington County Coroner identified the victim as 36-year-old James Gaito. Investigators say Gaito was trying to get away from police after a reported domestic violence incident. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>...
Local man accused of chasing 2 women with sword, knives while on meth
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man is facing a slew of felony charges after police said he chased two women down the streets of Youngwood overnight Tuesday. Zackary Wentling is in the Westmoreland County Prison with visible cuts and scratches all over his face, after police said...
West Mifflin police investigating shots fired at housing complex
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — KDKA-TV obtained video that shows shots fired at a housing complex in West Mifflin.West Mifflin police said they responded to reports of 40 shots fired around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Mon View Heights. Hours later, there was another report of 30 shots fired in the area. Police suspect possible retaliation. The video shows a group of people around a car before a fight breaks out on Midway Drive. Then multiple shots were fired in the area. Police said nobody was injured and no arrests have been made.Based on the evidence collected by law enforcement, they believe more than one shooter was involved. Police found shell casings in various locations.People who live in the area said some kids were jumping someone's mom and her son came out shooting to get them off of her and someone shot back.West Mifflin police are looking for a gold Chevy Malibu or Impala that was in the area during the first shots fired incident.
Police: Man with guns arrested near youth football game
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person was arrested and charged over the weekend after two loaded handguns were found in a backpack at a youth football game. It happened at Kennard Field in the Hill District on Sunday. According to paperwork, two officers who were providing security at the game "believed someone had a gun" outside the field gate by the concession stand. That's when an officer saw a man throw a backpack over the fence onto the field. "Our officer observed someone throw a bag, some type of backpack, throw bag, over the fence. They were inside...
Local man in custody after leading police on chase through Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A local man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on a chase through Indiana County. According to Pennsylvania state police, a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop for violations on North Walnut Street in Blairsville Borough on Sept. 2 at 11:36 a.m.
Mother pleads for answers in 14-year-old daughter's shooting death
DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - The mother of a 14-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Duquesne speaking out. LaToya Roberts says she needs help finding the person responsible for her daughter's death. "I just got off work and I came home and my mom started crying," LaToya Roberts said. LaToya Roberts says she plays the day over and over in her head. Friday evening, Latoya's own mother broke the news that her 14-year-old daughter, La'Japonis Roberts, had been shot and killed."She had her whole life ahead of her and this is what you do because you're all out here...
Man killed after falling out of cargo bed of moving truck with unsecured load in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed after he fell onto a road while riding in the back of a truck’s cargo bed with an unsecured load in Greene County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on Stringtown Road in Gray Township just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 5.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man convicted in 2015 Munhall homicide argues conviction should be tossed on double jeopardy grounds
The defense attorney for a man convicted of third-degree murder following a second trial argued Wednesday that the conviction should be thrown out because the prosecution either purposely caused a mistrial or was reckless in its preparation of the case. Carlos Harris, 28, of Arlington, was found guilty following his...
State police charge former Freeport councilman, EMS treasurer with theft of nearly $100,000
State police have charged a former Freeport councilman and Freeport ambulance service treasurer with the misappropriation of nearly $100,000 over a four-year period from 2016 to 2020. Justin G. DeAngelis, 41, who is currently listed with a Jeannette address according to court records, was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful...
