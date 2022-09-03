ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Falls, ID

Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP ROUNDUP: Coeur d'Alene battles past Post Falls in 5

COEUR d’ALENE — Post Falls has won two straight league titles, but the Coeur d’Alene Vikings showed they’ll be a team to be reckoned with as well this season. Coeur d’Alene bounced back from a first-set loss to beat the Trojans 19-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-27, 15-11 in the Inland Empire League opener for both teams Tuesday night at Viking Court.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC VOLLEYBALL: Cardinals down Blue Mountain in 4

COEUR d’ALENE — Sophomore Taylin Rowley and freshman Addison Kiefer had 12 kills each for North Idaho College in a 25-17, 25-15, 22-25, 25-13 win over Blue Mountain in the Northwest Athletic Conference opener for both at Christianson Gymnasium on Wednesday. “It was a good start for our...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Beatrice “Bea” Jo Ward, 81

Beatrice Jo Ward passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at age 81 years. She passed away at the Advanced Care Hospital in Post Falls, Idaho. Bea was born in Desmet, Idaho, on Sept. 13, 1940, on the Coeur d’ Alene Native American Reservation. Bea was born in Desmet in a...
DE SMET, ID
Idaho Sports
Coeur d'Alene Press

DAVIS, Olin, 83, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho died July 16, 2022. He was born Sept. 10, 1938 in Portales, N.M. A Celebration of Life will be September 24th at 11 a.m. at The Coeur d' Alene Bible Church, 5350 N. Fourth St., CdA (Across from CHS). The dress will be casual with refreshments served afterward.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Naomi Fawn Anderson, 88

Naomi Fawn Anderson passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family Sept. 5, 2022. Naomi was born in Anaconda, Mont., to Maude and Percy Campbell on April 13, 1934. She moved to Medimont, Idaho, when she was 10 years old and attended school at Cave Lake Grade School and then graduated from Rose Lake High School. She was active in sports with a desire to become a teacher. She would go on to work for the Kootenai School District until her retirement.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Sherman Baue Watts, 84

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Sherman Baue Watts, 84, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg. He was born March 13, 1938, in Glasgow, Mont.; Sherman was the son of Henry Clay and Sylvia Edna (Baue) Watts. Sherman has lived...
PINEHURST, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Wild game class to be hosted in the Panhandle Region

Idaho Fish and Game staff and volunteers in the Panhandle Region will be hosting a wild game tracking, trailing and scent class on Sept. 17 at the Farragut Shooting Range Center in Athol. Wild animals are wily and well-equipped to elude humans in the woods at all times. Ask any...
ATHOL, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Gratia Frances Hannan Griffith, 97

Gratia Frances Hannan Griffith passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2022, at the Bridge at Post Falls, Idaho. Gratia was born on Nov. 9, 1924 in Pierre, South Dakota to William and Dorliska (Crandall) Hannan. Gratia grew up in South Dakota, graduating from Pierre High School in 1941. From there...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police investigating ‘significant collision’ in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a “significant collision” at E. 2nd Ave and S. Havana St in the East Central neighborhood. 3rd Ave, east of Havana, was blocked. Pacific and 2nd Ave at Havana was also blocked. Sprague Ave remained open to traffic. The roads are reopening now. This is a developing story.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Multi-vehicle crash cleared from Trent Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared from Trent Avenue. The crash occurred on Trent and Idaho Road. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Cocolalla couple spins way to big win

Standing there in front of the "Big Wheel" on Thursday, Jay Kassebaum still wasn't sure if his wife believes they won an Idaho Lottery game. "I told the wife 'OK, we gotta go to Boise because we just won a Big Spin," Kassebaum recounted Thursday shortly before he took his turn on the wheel to see what his total prize would be. "We have to go spin the big wheel. And honestly, we're standing here in front of it, and I don't think she still believes me."
COCOLALLA, ID
KREM2

East Sherman pilot project in Coeur d’Alene ends

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When the “Activate East Sherman” pilot project on the 1600 block of East Sherman began in 2018, it was slated as temporary. Four years later, it’s finally going away, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “It outlived its...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Drawdowns set for Pend Oreille, Priest lakes

SANDPOINT — Bonner County's two main lakes — Pend Oreille and Priest — are set to begin their move to their winter pool levels later this month. The drawdown of Lake Pend Oreille will start Sept. 19 and the drawdown of Priest Lake will begin Oct. 10.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Timothy Joseph Waters, 70

Tim Waters left this earth peacefully on September 1st after a long battle with COPD. He fought the disease on his own terms and avoided being hospitalized until the end. Tim was born in Coeur d’Alene to Warren and Dorothy Waters, joining sister Vici. He attended St. Thomas Elementary and was in the last graduating class from IHM in 1971, where he excelled at sports (if not so much in the classroom!). In 1972 he married Melanie Koep and they welcomed son Ben in 1976 and daughter Susie in 1979 before later divorcing. In 1987 he met Tori who he nicknamed Princess and after a whirlwind 17-year courtship they married in 2004.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

School districts could qualify for emergency levies

Before the second Monday of September, Idaho school districts that qualify have the ability to levy emergency funds from taxpayers without voter approval if more students show up than expected and additional funding is needed to support their learning. The Coeur d'Alene School Board is holding a special meeting at...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PF trustee applicant reviews Monday

Five applicants seeking to fill a vacancy on the Post Falls School Board will be interviewed during a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday. The Zone 3 vacancy was created when former Trustee Bonnie Beaulieu resigned from the board Aug. 8 for personal reasons. She was first appointed to the board in 2011.
POST FALLS, ID

