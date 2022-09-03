Read full article on original website
Lady Spartan soccer gets win in region opener against Grand at home
The Lady Spartans jumped in to the region portion of their schedule on Thursday when they welcomed the Grand County Red Devils to Castle Dale. Emery got goals from four different players and a shutout in goal in the win. Grand entered region play with the No. 17 ranking in...
Eighth Annual Joe’s Valley Bouldering Festival
The Eighth Annual Joe’s Valley Bouldering Festival will take place September 22 through 25 in Castle Dale. Castle Country Radio spoke over the telephone with Festival Representative, Julie Janice, to talk about the festival’s details. “It’s September 22nd through 25th, we run it Thursday through Sunday and we...
John LaMar Hussey – September 2 2022
John LaMar Hussey, 91, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of September 2, 2022 following a brief illness. LaMar was born on August 22, 1931 in Salt Lake City to John Wells and Elsie Wiscomb Hussey. He had two older sisters,...
Catching up with Carbon County Chamber of Commerce
The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for a busy month in September as they are preparing for their September luncheon and the upcoming golf tournament set for October. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Executive Director, Barbie Haeck to talk about the upcoming events.
Kathy Pendleton – September 5 2022
After a courageous battle with the aftermath of cancer, Kathy Pendleton, 54, passed away in the early morning hours of September 5, 2022. She left this earthly realm to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Kathy was born August 12, 1968 in Price, Utah where she was blessed...
Helper Saturday Vibes showing appreciation to First Responders on Saturday 10
This is the second to last Helper Saturday Vibes of the summer and they are focusing it all on showing appreciation for all First Responders. The event is set to take place on Helper’s Historic Main Street on Saturday, September 10 at 5:00 pm. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Rachel Barbee to discuss all the details.
Childhood Cancer Awareness Memorial Walk
The Price City Youth Council is hosting a Childhood Cancer Awareness Memorial Walk on Saturday, September 10 at 8:00 am at the Price River Walkway. Folks are asked to be at the north end of the trail by JBs Restaurant. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Youth Council Member, Landrie Anderson to discuss all the details.
