ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Dale, UT

Comments / 0

Related
castlecountryradio.com

Eighth Annual Joe’s Valley Bouldering Festival

The Eighth Annual Joe’s Valley Bouldering Festival will take place September 22 through 25 in Castle Dale. Castle Country Radio spoke over the telephone with Festival Representative, Julie Janice, to talk about the festival’s details. “It’s September 22nd through 25th, we run it Thursday through Sunday and we...
CASTLE DALE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

John LaMar Hussey – September 2 2022

John LaMar Hussey, 91, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of September 2, 2022 following a brief illness. LaMar was born on August 22, 1931 in Salt Lake City to John Wells and Elsie Wiscomb Hussey. He had two older sisters,...
PRICE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Catching up with Carbon County Chamber of Commerce

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for a busy month in September as they are preparing for their September luncheon and the upcoming golf tournament set for October. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Executive Director, Barbie Haeck to talk about the upcoming events.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Football
City
Castle Dale, UT
City
Emery, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Kathy Pendleton – September 5 2022

After a courageous battle with the aftermath of cancer, Kathy Pendleton, 54, passed away in the early morning hours of September 5, 2022. She left this earthly realm to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Kathy was born August 12, 1968 in Price, Utah where she was blessed...
PRICE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Helper Saturday Vibes showing appreciation to First Responders on Saturday 10

This is the second to last Helper Saturday Vibes of the summer and they are focusing it all on showing appreciation for all First Responders. The event is set to take place on Helper’s Historic Main Street on Saturday, September 10 at 5:00 pm. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Rachel Barbee to discuss all the details.
HELPER, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Childhood Cancer Awareness Memorial Walk

The Price City Youth Council is hosting a Childhood Cancer Awareness Memorial Walk on Saturday, September 10 at 8:00 am at the Price River Walkway. Folks are asked to be at the north end of the trail by JBs Restaurant. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Youth Council Member, Landrie Anderson to discuss all the details.
PRICE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy