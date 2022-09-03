Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man fires shots in neighborhood, arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is expected to face criminal charges after allegedly firing gunshots in a neighborhood on the city's northwest side on Tuesday evening, Sept. 6. Officers were dispatched to the area near 100th Street and Hampton Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say during an...
WISN
Man shot and killed outside Milwaukee bar
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say five people were shot in six hours Tuesday night. One of the shootings happened outside a bar near 83rd Street and Lisbon Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 50-year-old man died at the scene. Police were called to a double shooting near...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee transgender woman fatally shot, man wanted
MILWAUKEE - Regina Allen, 35, of Milwaukee, known by friends as Mya, was fatally shot Aug. 29 near 26th and Wells. Police are looking for the man they say killed the transgender woman. A friend described Allen as full of laughter and joy. Through Facebook, Allen's friend said she will...
WISN
Five people shot in six hours in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the gunman who shot and killed a 50-year-old man Tuesday night at a Milwaukee bar. The shooting happened just about 11:35 p.m. at Kam's Corner Tap near 84th Street and Lisbon Avenue. The medical examiner's office identified him as Donald Lockwood. Four other...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot while walking, seriously hurt, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released surveillance photos of a vehicle connected with the shooter who left a Milwaukee man, 41, seriously hurt near 34th and Wells Sept. 3. Police said the shots were fired around 7 a.m. as the victim walked in the area. The shooter was in a vehicle that pulled up before the shots were fired, fleeing in the vehicle afterward.
WISN
'Was it all worth it?' Milwaukee's elderly shooting attack suspect dies by suicide
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police confirm the man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in an elderly shooting attack died by suicide Tuesday afternoon. In an emailed statement Tuesday evening, Milwaukee police officials said officers went to a house near North Port Washington Road and Capitol Drive at 3:48 p.m., where they believed a "wanted subject" was inside.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian struck by car; Milwaukee driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash at Teutonia and Roosevelt on Wednesday morning, Sept. 7. A vehicle struck a pedestrian at that location. Officials say the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, an unidentified woman, suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle...
One man shot and killed near 83rd and Lisbon
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Tuesday night.
WISN
Pedestrian killed in crash at Teutonia & Ruby avenues
MILWAUKEE — A pedestrian was fatally struck at Teutonia and Ruby avenues about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday. Milwaukee police said the victim is a 23-year-old woman. Her family has not yet been notified, the medical examiner's office said. The driver, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man remained at the scene and was...
WISN
New report calls Milwaukee 'hot spot' for car theft, police say numbers trending down
MILWAUKEE — A new survey from the National Insurance Crime Bureau names Milwaukee a hot spot for vehicle thefts. Those numbers show Milwaukee as eighth in the country when it comes to the highest rates of vehicle thefts per 100,000 people. In 2020, Milwaukee ranked 66th. WISN 12 News...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Racine; 2 wounded
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5. Two people, a man and a woman, were wounded. The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near Wisconsin and Hubbard. Officers responded to a report of shots fired with a woman struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers were directed to where the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition.
WISN
Witness: Erratic driver hits car that crashes into woman, killing her
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested a driver after a woman was struck and killed crossing the street on Milwaukee’s north side. It happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday at Teutonia and Ruby avenues. News Chopper 12 video showed a car with front end damage, and a broken windshield...
WISN
Victim's family: man wanted in elderly shooting attack found dead
MILWAUKEE — Citing prosecutors, the family of a woman killed last month in anelderly shooting attack tells 12 News the suspect died by suicide Tuesday afternoon. In an emailed statement Tuesday evening, Milwaukee Police officials said officers went to a house near N. Port Washington Avenue and W. Melvina Street at 3:48 p.m., where they believed a "wanted subject" was inside. The email said when they knocked and announced they were there, they heard a gunshot inside. The email said they found a person dead inside.
WISN
Police investigate double shooting in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a double shooting in downtown Milwaukee. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday near State St. and MLK Dr. Authorities say a 25-year-old woman from Chicago was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 30-year- old man from Chicago was treated at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine 17-year-old's illegal guns 'bought in Milwaukee,' prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine 17-year-old prohibited from possessing firearms because he's an adjudicated delinquent admitted he had four guns in his bedroom and that he was involved in the sale of marijuana, prosecutors say. Jeontae Snow faces four counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings; 3 wounded in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three shooting incidents on Sunday, Sept. 4 that wounded three persons in various parts of the city. The first shooting happened near 5th and Hadley around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. A 43-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries – and was hospitalized. Police are seeking an unknown gunman.
wlip.com
Kenosha Police Investigate Double Shooting
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured. It happened just after 5 PM Saturday in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue. Two people arrived at local area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after the shooting. At the same time police spoke with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin police K-9 dies from 'unforeseen medical emergency'
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - The New Berlin Police Department has announced the death of a K-9 officer. K-9 Askan suffered an unforeseen medical emergency and died on Sunday, Sept. 4. He was 9 years old. Askan was trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension. He began his career at just...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee road rage shooting near 48th and Villard
MILWAUKEE - A man, 24, was hurt in a road rage shooting Sunday night, Sept. 4 near 48th and Villard. Police said shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
