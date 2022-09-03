ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

Fox News

Massive Florida alligator seen strapped to back of SUV

Drivers along a Florida Interstate were in for a surprising sight when they happened upon a massive alligator hitching a ride on the back of an SUV. On Labor Day weekend, Karen Kress was driving along I-95 in Brevard County when she snapped a picture of an alligator tied to the rear of the Chevy SUV. Kress said she was going 70-mph when she spotted the scaly reptile.
Fox News

California sheriff's deputy who once won 'Officer of the Year' allegedly falsified police report to steal guns

A Northern California sheriff's deputy who had been honored as a top law enforcement officer falsified a police report to steal firearms, according to court documents. Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy Matthew Buckley was arrested in August on suspicion of grand theft of firearms, receiving stolen property, unlawful transfer of a firearm, falsifying a police report, destroying or concealing evidence, and possessing methamphetamine allegedly found during a search of his home.
Fox News

Border officers in Texas seize nearly $12 million in methamphetamine from tractor trailer

Border authorities in Texas seized the largest batch of methamphetamine at one port of entry valued at $11.9 million, the largest of its kind at that station, officials said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were at the Del Rio International Bridge on Monday when one sent the driver of a 2016 Kenworth tractor hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers for a secondary inspection.
Fox News

Canadian man charged in big-rig drug trafficking scheme worth millions

A Canadian man was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking scheme using big-rig trucks to transport the narcotics out of Southern California. FBI agents arrested 40-year-old Sam Nang Bou of Edmonton, Canada, last Thursday. Prosecutors say Bou traveled to Southern California over the past...
Fox News

Body pulled from Columbia River identified as Washington man missing for over a year

A body pulled from the Columbia River in July has been identified as a Washington man who went missing over a year ago, authorities said Tuesday. Brandon Majors was positively identified with medical and dental records and photographs on Thursday, nearly two months after the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body from the river on July 7, the Vancouver Police Department in Washington state said.
Fox News

2 die in Illinois house explosion

Two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said. First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion outside LaSalle, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office said in a posting on Facebook. The identities of the two...
Fox News

Missouri school district notifies parents about controversial surveys amid state AG investigation

The Webster Grove School District (WGSD) in Missouri sent a letter to parents earlier this month notifying them about surveys that will be administered to students. The surveys have been surrounded in controversy as some parents and outside groups have alleged the surveys collect personal information on students without the consent from their parents. This has prompted the Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, R., to launch an investigation into several school districts with Webster Grove being one of the school districts involved in the probe.
