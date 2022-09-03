Read full article on original website
Maryland cold-case killing of police officer arrest comes 51 years later
A suspect has been arrested in the decades-old killing of a Maryland law enforcement officer, authorities said. Investigators said the arrest was made Sept. 1 in the 1971 death of Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Capt. James Tappen Hall, Fox Washington, D.C., reported. Hall was shot and killed on Oct,...
Massive Florida alligator seen strapped to back of SUV
Drivers along a Florida Interstate were in for a surprising sight when they happened upon a massive alligator hitching a ride on the back of an SUV. On Labor Day weekend, Karen Kress was driving along I-95 in Brevard County when she snapped a picture of an alligator tied to the rear of the Chevy SUV. Kress said she was going 70-mph when she spotted the scaly reptile.
Former Virginia election official indicted on corruption charges
A former Virginia public official who once headed an election office was indicted this week on corruption charges, authorities said. The office of state Attorney General Jason Miyares said a grand jury indicted former Prince William County General Registrar Michele White on two felonies and one misdemeanor charge. The charges...
California sheriff's deputy who once won 'Officer of the Year' allegedly falsified police report to steal guns
A Northern California sheriff's deputy who had been honored as a top law enforcement officer falsified a police report to steal firearms, according to court documents. Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy Matthew Buckley was arrested in August on suspicion of grand theft of firearms, receiving stolen property, unlawful transfer of a firearm, falsifying a police report, destroying or concealing evidence, and possessing methamphetamine allegedly found during a search of his home.
Illegal immigrant in multiple violent, 'sadistic' Texas home invasions gets 29-year US prison sentence
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that a Honduran national responsible for multiple violent — and sometimes "sadistic" — home invasions in Texas was sentenced to 29 years in a U.S. prison. Denis Matute, who was illegally residing in the Houston area and is not a U.S. citizen,...
On this day in history, Sept. 8, 1565, St. Augustine — oldest city in North America — is settled by Spain
Beautiful St. Augustine, Florida, was settled by Spanish admiral Pedro Menendez de Aviles on this day in history, Sept. 8, 1565. Continuously inhabited now for 457 years, it's the oldest city in North America. The colonization of St. Augustine preceded the "lost colony" of Roanoke, Virginia, by 20 years, the...
Border officers in Texas seize nearly $12 million in methamphetamine from tractor trailer
Border authorities in Texas seized the largest batch of methamphetamine at one port of entry valued at $11.9 million, the largest of its kind at that station, officials said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were at the Del Rio International Bridge on Monday when one sent the driver of a 2016 Kenworth tractor hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers for a secondary inspection.
Canadian man charged in big-rig drug trafficking scheme worth millions
A Canadian man was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking scheme using big-rig trucks to transport the narcotics out of Southern California. FBI agents arrested 40-year-old Sam Nang Bou of Edmonton, Canada, last Thursday. Prosecutors say Bou traveled to Southern California over the past...
Texas sheriff says fentanyl a 'weapon of mass destruction': 'Never thought I'd see anything worse' than meth
Montgomery County, Texas Sheriff Rand Henderson called fentanyl a "weapon of mass destruction" Tuesday as the lethal drug continues to claim the lives of Americans. Henderson said on "Fox & Friends" the open border has facilitated drug cartels and addressed the unaccompanied minors missing from Houston since last year. "There...
Army veteran gets community service after using false identity to serve in military decades ago
A Missouri veteran who used a fake name to serve in the Army and live abroad for more than three decades was sentenced Tuesday to community service and time served in jail. DeLeo Antonio Barner, 60, will also be on supervised release after completing 100 hours of community service, the Justice Department said.
New Hampshire hikers who got stuck on cliff while ‘exploring’ fined for reckless conduct
A pair of New Hampshire hikers have been fined for reckless conduct after going "exploring" off-trail and getting stuck on a cliff with no safe way down, authorities said Tuesday. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Massachusetts, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, New Hampshire, were fined $248 each after both...
Body pulled from Columbia River identified as Washington man missing for over a year
A body pulled from the Columbia River in July has been identified as a Washington man who went missing over a year ago, authorities said Tuesday. Brandon Majors was positively identified with medical and dental records and photographs on Thursday, nearly two months after the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body from the river on July 7, the Vancouver Police Department in Washington state said.
South Carolina beachgoers spot sharks right off the coast: 'Time to get out'
A shark was spotted swimming dangerously close to shore near a South Carolina beach over Labor Day weekend. A blacktip shark was seen swimming very close to shore on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina on Sunday as visitors packed the nearby beach. At 3:15 p.m., Jill Barcikowski Horner posted...
Drivers in Minnesota stop to rescue family trapped in vehicle underwater
A mother and her children were trapped in their pickup truck underwater in Minnesota on Monday when multiple drivers who saw the family was in need of assistance rushed to the rescue. A GMC Sierra was towing a Bobcat in the city of McGregor on Highway 210 when the driver...
2 die in Illinois house explosion
Two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said. First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion outside LaSalle, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office said in a posting on Facebook. The identities of the two...
Missouri school district notifies parents about controversial surveys amid state AG investigation
The Webster Grove School District (WGSD) in Missouri sent a letter to parents earlier this month notifying them about surveys that will be administered to students. The surveys have been surrounded in controversy as some parents and outside groups have alleged the surveys collect personal information on students without the consent from their parents. This has prompted the Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, R., to launch an investigation into several school districts with Webster Grove being one of the school districts involved in the probe.
Megan Hilty’s pregnant sister, brother-in-law and nephew dead after Labor Day weekend plane crash near Seattle
Megan Hilty's pregnant sister, her brother-in-law and nephew were identified as three of the 10 people killed in floatplane crash near Whidbey Island in Puget Sound over Labor Day weekend. The US Coast Guard released the names of the victims from the plane collision Tuesday, which flew from Friday Harbor...
EXCLUSIVE: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says New York Times story shows Stacey Abrams losing support of her base
EXCLUSIVE: Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp argued Wednesday that a New York Times story published earlier in the day concerning Democrats' fretting over the alleged struggles of Stacey Abrams' campaign was a sign that the Democratic gubernatorial nominee is losing support from her party's base. In an exclusive interview with...
Maine school board ordered to pay a parent $40K for violating First Amendment rights
A Maine school board on Thursday was ordered to pay a parent that they banned from attending school functions $40K for violating the First Amendment. The Randazza Legal Group and Center for American Liberty represented client Shawn McBreairty in his federal lawsuit against the Maine-based School Board of Regional School Unit 22 for violating his First Amendment rights.
Tucker Carlson: John Fetterman has a long list of documented failures
There are an awful lot of forgotten little towns in this country and Braddock, Pennsylvania, is definitely one of them. It's only 11 miles outside Pittsburgh, but Braddock is basically empty at this point. Only 1,700 people live there — that's down from a population of more than 18,000 during the Second World War.
