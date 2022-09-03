Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 11:00:00 Expires: 2022-09-08 17:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Excessive heat with heat indices of 102-109 degrees expected. * WHERE...Some lower elevations of northern and eastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Between 10 AM and 4 PM AST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Heat exhaustion likely with prolonged exposure. Heat stroke possible.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 6:41 AM.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Baker, Bradford, Inland Flagler, Inland Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 21:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Union FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Florida and southeast Georgia, including the following areas, in Florida, Baker, Bradford, Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland Nassau, Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval, Trout River, Union, Western Clay, Western Duval and Western Putnam. In southeast Georgia, Brantley, Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn, Northeastern Charlton, Northern Ware, Pierce, Southern Ware, Wayne and Western Charlton. * WHEN...From Noon EDT today through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for portions of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches inches is forecast through Saturday night, with up to 4 to 6 inches possible, which may lead to flooding. The flood watch may need to be expanded in area in subsequent forecasts. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 03:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex Areas of Dense Fog to Affect the Morning Commute Areas of dense fog have developed across the region early this morning, especially in river valleys and low-lying areas. The fog will persist through the early morning hours, reducing visibility to below a half mile at times, before starting to dissipate around 8 AM. Persons traveling this morning should use caution and remain alert for sharply reduced visibility. Slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave extra room between you and the car in front of you.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 02:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 1:22 PM, at Point Lookout 12:10 PM, and at Coltons Point 1:58 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/01 PM 3.2 1.6 1.6 1.0 Minor 09/01 AM 3.4 1.8 1.7 0.5 Minor 09/02 PM 3.3 1.7 1.7 1.0 Minor 10/02 AM 3.3 1.7 1.6 1.0 Minor 10/03 PM 3.0 1.4 1.3 1.0 Minor
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 04:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; South Central Duval; Trout River; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Putnam FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Florida and southeast Georgia, including the following areas, in Florida, Baker, Bradford, Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland Nassau, Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval, Trout River, Union, Western Clay, Western Duval and Western Putnam. In southeast Georgia, Brantley, Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn, Northeastern Charlton, Northern Ware, Pierce, Southern Ware, Wayne and Western Charlton. * WHEN...From Noon EDT today through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for portions of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches inches is forecast through Saturday night, with up to 4 to 6 inches possible, which may lead to flooding. The flood watch may need to be expanded in area in subsequent forecasts. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
