Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 8
Peter L. Scamardo II will have a reading and Q&A session about his novel “The Boys in the Brazos River Bottom," Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 711 Texas Ave. in College Station. The book is about family and a community of Italian-American farmers around the Brazos River bottom in 1969.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 6
The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board presents its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the War on Terror site at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, 3101 Harvey Road in College Station. Sheriff Wayne Dicky will speak at the event, and a memorial wreath will be placed at the site. www.bvvm.org.TUESDAY.
Bryan College Station Eagle
City to blame for problems at Northgate
College Station Police Chief Billy Couch is entirely correct that the situation at Northgate has become problematic. Crime is up, EMS incidents are up, and the police department now has a dedicated squad of officers who are assigned to work the area on a full-time basis. Even so, the police...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 2
The latest edition of the Jimbo Fisher Radio Show, presented by Capital Farm Credit, featuring head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date September 7, 2022). The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show originates on Wednesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan police investigating two deaths on Silver Hill Road
Bryan police have provided more information about the investigation of two suspicious deaths on Sunday night. Police said at around 6:28 p.m. they received a report of a traffic accident in the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road. When first responders arrived on scene, two people were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. A third victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan for treatment.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan man dead after head-on crash Saturday morning
A Bryan man died in a head-on collision between two vehicles on OSR 10 miles east of Bryan on Saturday morning, according to the Department of Public Safety. Duane Bridges, 52, was pronounced dead after he was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital with nonincapacitating injuries.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated volleyball team drops five-setter on road
SPRING — The A&M Consolidated volleyball team rallied to force a fifth set but lost to Class 6A’s Klein Collins 25-23, 25-27, 25-23, 19-25, 15-8 in nondistrict play Tuesday night. Consol’s Ella Norton had 17 kills and hit .310, while Lesley Munoz had 15 kills and a .367...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Easterwood employees came to the rescue
Thank you to three Easterwood Airport employees. About a month ago, I was scheduled to fly from Easterwood at 6 a.m. As I was going through security, I realized that I did not have my cell phone. Ashley, who was overseeing. the security clearance process, suggested that I go to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
2023 4-star DB Bravion Rogers re-commits to Texas A&M
La Grange four-star cornerback Bravion Rogers announced he has recommited to sign with Texas A&M on Tuesday. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Rogers is the nation’s 40th-ranked player in the class of 2023 and the state’s ninth-ranked player, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. Rogers committed to the Aggies on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "D-Lay" | S9 EP1
The Pulse is back with a brand new season of Aggie Football. On the season premiere we revisit training camp and how the A&M campus embraces this team. We also go inside the locker room and on the field for game one as the Aggies took on the Sam Houston Bearkats.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women's tennis team opens season with five individual rankings
The Texas A&M women’s tennis teams has five players or doubles tandems in the preseason individual ITA rankings announced Tuesday led by ninth-ranked senior Carson Branstine. Sophomore Mary Stoiana is ranked 58th in singles, and graduate Jayci Goldsmith is No. 109. Branstine and Goldsmith are No. 21 in doubles,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M baseball team to host two fall exhibition games next month
The Texas A&M baseball team will host Lamar at 1 p.m. Oct. 15 and Sam Houston State at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 in a pair of exhibition games at Blue Bell Park. Admission is free. A&M returns 14 letterwinners for head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s second season after reaching the College World Series and finishing at 44-20 in 2022. The Aggies have not announced their 2023 schedule except for their three dates at the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, where they will face Louisville at 7 p.m. March 3, Texas Tech at 7 p.m. March 4 and Michigan at 3 p.m. March 5.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team sweeps Sam Houston State in three sets
A Tuesday match in the middle of nonconference play isn’t always a norm for the Texas A&M volleyball team. But with the quick turnarounds that can happen during Southeastern Conference play, head coach Bird Kuhn said she wanted her team to experience play on short rest. The Aggies made...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M athletes made more than $4 million in NIL deals last year
Texas A&M athletes collected more than $4 million in name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation since it was made legal on July 1, 2021, with football leading the charge at more than $3.3 million in deals. According to university-tracked information obtained by The Eagle through the Texas Open Records Act,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Press Conference: Gerrod Chadwell
Texas A&M head women's golf coach Gerrod Chadwell meets the media after the Aggies' runner-up finish at the Carmel Cup. (September 5, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
BISD board begins boundary adjustment discussions to go into effect for 2023-24 school year
The Bryan school district has begun the process of adjusting school boundaries in preparation for the opening of Sadberry Intermediate School in August 2023. In addition to accommodating the new school, the changes also will help balance attendance at elementary and intermediate schools, Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Barbara Ybarra said during Tuesday’s board workshop.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn meets the media after the Aggies' 3-0 weekend at TCU. (September 5, 2022)
Comments / 0