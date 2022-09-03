ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Boater safety reminders heading into Labor Day

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Labor Day may be the last day for some out on Lake Michigan before they dock their boats and call an end to boating season. "Boating definitely slows down once you got your kids are back in school. It starts to cool off a little bit so people start to gear up for fall," said Captain Richard Lendardson, owner of TowBoatUS in Grand Haven.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Flooding shuts roads, including highway, in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Life-threatening flash flooding was reported in multiple Rhode Island cities and towns on Monday, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, the heavy rain temporarily closed highways, main roads, and side streets, making traffic difficult across several parts of the state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WWMT

Sailboat captain finds body in Lake Michigan

SHOREHAM, Mich. — A body was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday, after a sailboat captain spotted it about 12 miles from shore, according to authorities. Navigating the Great Lakes: Boater safety reminders heading into Labor Day. The captain reported the body to the U.S. Coast Guard - St. Joseph,...
SHOREHAM, MI
WWMT

New COVID-19 booster shots make their way to West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The CDC signed off on a new COVID-19 booster shot from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. Now, shipments are on the way to West Michigan, expected to arrive at local health departments and hospitals by the end of the week or early next week. “The value of this...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMT

Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk welcomes 26,000 people on Labor Day

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Every year since 1958, with the exception of 2020, thousands of people flock to the mitten state to cross the Mighty Mac on Labor Day. For the 64th event, about 26,000 people crossed the Mackinac Bridge in some capacity for the annual bridge walk, according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority.
SAINT IGNACE, MI
WWMT

3 motorcyclist deaths in 8 days, spark safety recommendations from state police

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan State police is pleading with motorcyclists to slow down after the agency investigated three motorcyclist deaths over just eight days. "We just want to get a message out there to our motorcycle public to go back and revisit the motorcycle safety guidelines and start implementing them again in your travels," Michigan State Police Lt. Duwayne Robinson said.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Georgia investigators name killer in 34-year-old Michigan cold case

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators in Georgia identified the murderer of a Michigan woman who went missing nearly 34 years ago. Henry Fredrick Wise, a truck driver, killed Stacey Lyn Chahorski, of Norton Shores, in 1988, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He had a criminal history that predated mandatory DNA testing for felony arrests.
DADE COUNTY, GA
WWMT

Gov. Whitmer announces $2M tourism investment in Sault Ste. Marie

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday the Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau has been awarded $2 million in grants. The money will go to the Sault Ste. Marie International 500 Raceway as part of the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant program.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Hot Start#West Michigan#Lake Michigan#Swimming
WWMT

AG Nessel joins coalition opposing 'discriminatory' Florida voting law

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 17 attorneys general in opposing a Florida law that critics call discriminatory. Florida's Senate Bill 90 revises "requirements governing the acceptance of voter registration applications," limits "the duration of requests for vote-by-mail ballots" and prohibits "certain solicitation activates within a specified area surrounding a drop box."
FLORIDA STATE
WWMT

Wanted fugitive arrested after Three Rivers standoff

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A wanted fugitive was arrested while walking with his bike in Fabius Township Tuesday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found Kenneth Scott, 33, around noon in the area of Hoffman Road near Pulver Road, according to deputies. Scott has been...
THREE RIVERS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy