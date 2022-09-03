Read full article on original website
WWMT
Boater safety reminders heading into Labor Day
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Labor Day may be the last day for some out on Lake Michigan before they dock their boats and call an end to boating season. "Boating definitely slows down once you got your kids are back in school. It starts to cool off a little bit so people start to gear up for fall," said Captain Richard Lendardson, owner of TowBoatUS in Grand Haven.
WWMT
Flooding shuts roads, including highway, in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Life-threatening flash flooding was reported in multiple Rhode Island cities and towns on Monday, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, the heavy rain temporarily closed highways, main roads, and side streets, making traffic difficult across several parts of the state.
WWMT
Sailboat captain finds body in Lake Michigan
SHOREHAM, Mich. — A body was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday, after a sailboat captain spotted it about 12 miles from shore, according to authorities. Navigating the Great Lakes: Boater safety reminders heading into Labor Day. The captain reported the body to the U.S. Coast Guard - St. Joseph,...
WWMT
New COVID-19 booster shots make their way to West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The CDC signed off on a new COVID-19 booster shot from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. Now, shipments are on the way to West Michigan, expected to arrive at local health departments and hospitals by the end of the week or early next week. “The value of this...
WWMT
Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk welcomes 26,000 people on Labor Day
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Every year since 1958, with the exception of 2020, thousands of people flock to the mitten state to cross the Mighty Mac on Labor Day. For the 64th event, about 26,000 people crossed the Mackinac Bridge in some capacity for the annual bridge walk, according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority.
WWMT
3 motorcyclist deaths in 8 days, spark safety recommendations from state police
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan State police is pleading with motorcyclists to slow down after the agency investigated three motorcyclist deaths over just eight days. "We just want to get a message out there to our motorcycle public to go back and revisit the motorcycle safety guidelines and start implementing them again in your travels," Michigan State Police Lt. Duwayne Robinson said.
WWMT
Georgia investigators name killer in 34-year-old Michigan cold case
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators in Georgia identified the murderer of a Michigan woman who went missing nearly 34 years ago. Henry Fredrick Wise, a truck driver, killed Stacey Lyn Chahorski, of Norton Shores, in 1988, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He had a criminal history that predated mandatory DNA testing for felony arrests.
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer announces $2M tourism investment in Sault Ste. Marie
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday the Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau has been awarded $2 million in grants. The money will go to the Sault Ste. Marie International 500 Raceway as part of the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant program.
WWMT
AG Nessel joins coalition opposing 'discriminatory' Florida voting law
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 17 attorneys general in opposing a Florida law that critics call discriminatory. Florida's Senate Bill 90 revises "requirements governing the acceptance of voter registration applications," limits "the duration of requests for vote-by-mail ballots" and prohibits "certain solicitation activates within a specified area surrounding a drop box."
WWMT
Wanted fugitive arrested after Three Rivers standoff
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A wanted fugitive was arrested while walking with his bike in Fabius Township Tuesday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found Kenneth Scott, 33, around noon in the area of Hoffman Road near Pulver Road, according to deputies. Scott has been...
WWMT
Poll: 43% of Michigan voters say current gun laws are not strict enough
LANSING, Mich. — A newly released poll provides a fresh look on Michigan voters' views on current gun laws. KDPS: More guns popping up on Kalamazoo city streets, some with dangerous modifications. Forty-three percent of state voters said the current laws on gun ownership are not strict enough, according...
WWMT
AG Nessel files brief in support of safe abortion access on November ballot
LANSING, Mich. — The Board of State Canvassers deadlocked on their decision to place abortion access on the November ballot prompting the state attorney general to file a brief in support of Reproductive Freedom For All. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed the brief, arguing that the Board went...
