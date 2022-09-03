ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

West Albany opens 2022 season, league play with dominant showing against Corvallis

By Sam Misa, for The Oregonian/OregonLive
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks football practice observations: 2 offensive linemen return, another absent

Two offensive linemen returned to practice for the Oregon Ducks, but another was absent from practice. Jackson Powers-Johnson and Bram Walden, who missed several practices over the past month and didn’t play in last week’s opener against Georgia, were back at practice. But guard Ryan Walk, who injured his knee during the Ducks’ lopsided loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, was not on the field Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Albany, OR
Albany, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
Albany, OR
Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
City
Corvallis, OR
Corvallis, OR
Education
Albany, OR
Football
City
Lebanon, OR
Local
Oregon Football
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks practice observations: Ryan Walk remains absent

There weren’t any significant personnel changes for the Oregon Ducks at their Wednesday practice. Offensive guard Ryan Walk remained absent due to a knee injury that knocked him out of the second half last week, but he was the only notable absence Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. During...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable

Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Bulldogs#Spartans
The Oregonian

Kirby Smart: Georgia ‘didn’t get tested in the composure category’ by Oregon Ducks

Georgia steamrolled Oregon, 49-3, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game but Kirby Smart still sees many unknowns with the Bulldogs. UGA dominated UO in almost every statistic, converting its first nine third downs on offense and not allowing a touchdown on defense. Oregon had just one tackle for loss, on a pass play, and Stetson Bennett had a career-high 368 passing yards while playing barely over 40 minutes.
ATHENS, GA
KXL

Youth Soccer Coach Arrested For Alleged Invasion Of Privacy

NEWBERG, Ore. – A youth soccer coach in Newberg is under arrest. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office has charged 47-year-old Michael Doty with two counts of attempted invasion of personal privacy. The alleged victim in the case is a 12-year-old. Police believer there may be more victims. If...
NEWBERG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
hh-today.com

Update on Waverly Lake, and more …

Well, I stopped at Waverly Lake on Tuesday evening, wondering if there had been any change in the infestation of algae or some kind of water weed. As I mentioned, members of the parks department summer crew spent a day recently trying to collect some of the plants making the little lake look less than attractive.
ALBANY, OR
West Linn Tidings

Secret Lake Oswego Forest Hills location for sale

Sponsored story - Twilight Preview - Thursday, Sept. 8 from 4 - 6 p.m. - 929 Cumberland Road, Forest Hills neighborhood - 5 bedroom - 6.5 bath - $2,800,000 This amazing, one-of-a-kind custom home offers a casual elegance vibe typically found in Santa Barbara homes. Residing in the sought-after Forest Hills neighborhood, the new owners of this home will feel blessed to have purchased a true hidden gem in the Lake Oswego community. Best of all, this home also has access to the coveted Forest Hills easement on Oswego Lake. Enjoy the easement's picnic tables, swing set, diving board,...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
philomathnews.com

Corvallis man identified as person who drowned last week in river

A 45-year-old man found dead along the Willamette River on Friday afternoon has been identified as Jeffrey Alan Pearce of Corvallis, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Marine deputies located the man’s body at approximately 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 on the river near downtown Corvallis. BCSO deputies...
CORVALLIS, OR
Woodburn Independent

Dispatched to North Marion

North Marion School District has Back-to-School Night featuring first respondersThe North Marion School District offered a Back-to-School Night on Wednesday, Aug. 31, featuring the chance to meet new people and learn more about the school — and check out four gleaming police cruisers and a cherry red fire engine. Kindergartner Bella Larson loved touring her school and meeting real-life firefighters who showed her the rescue tools stowed on the engine. Bella especially enjoyed the Jaws of Life. "Can I take it home?" she asked her parents. Back-to-School Night offered thrills at every school on the North Marion campus, with informational...
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Sheriff: Man's body found in Willamette River near downtown Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Around 5 p.m. Friday (Sept. 2, 2022), Benton County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies located the deceased body of a man from the Willamette River near downtown Corvallis. BCSO detectives responded and during the course of the investigation were able to identify the remains to be...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy