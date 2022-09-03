ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Denville Township

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 30-year-old Hudson County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Denville Township. On September 6, police stopped a vehicle for speeding, failure to maintain a lane, and failure to observe a traffic control device. A roadside investigation revealed that the...
DENVILLE, NJ
3 injured, 1 extricated after Morris County crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Three people were sent to the hospital, one of which was extricated, following a crash in Washington Township Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the Long Valley First Aid Squad’s Facebook page. The crash happened at the intersection of Schooleys Mountain...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Sussex County woman pleads guilty to burglary, theft charges

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County woman has entered a guilty plea to burglary and theft charges, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Alexa Demarest, 30, of Newton pled guilty on August 31 to an accusation of third-degree burglary and third-degree theft before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton on August 31, Taggart said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 7, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Pa. man charged in 2020 Somerset County homicide

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with the 2020 killing of a Franklin Township man, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Juaquan S. Fitzgerald, 33, of Philadelphia was arrested for the homicide of Duane S. Banks, 27, that occurred...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Missing man, 78, found dead in Passaic River, authorities say

The body of a missing 78-year-old man was recovered Wednesday from the Passaic River, police said. Paterson firefighters found the Woodland Park man’s body shortly after 11 a.m. after a search involving local police, fire departments and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, according to authorities. The man was...
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
Montclair Crime: Burglar Gains Entry Through Bedroom Window of Valley Road Home

The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. August 31, 2022 (Gates Avenue): The complainant reported that the catalytic converter was stolen form her 2021 BMW. The suspects also entered the vehicle and reportedly stole $20.00 from the center console. September 6, 2022 (Valley Road): The...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
HOMICIDE: Victim Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark

One person was shot dead in an afternoon Newark killing, sources with knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. Multiple shell casings were found at 7th and Roseville avenues around 2 p.m., sources said. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office was leading the investigation. to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive...
NEWARK, NJ
Drivers killed in Monmouth County crash ID’d

The man and woman killed Thursday night when their vehicles collided in Monmouth County have been identified, authorities confirmed. Michael Lorenzo, 36, of Manalapan, and Regina Freeman, 52, of Brick Township, died in the collision, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Mark Spivey told NJ Advance Media on Monday. No...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Public Safety
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,610 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 5. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Public input sought on Phillipsburg Police accreditation

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) on Thursday, September 15 will examine all aspects of the Phillipsburg Police Departments policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services, Phillipsburg Police Chief Robert Stettner announced Wednesday. “Verification...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ

Community Policy