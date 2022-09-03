Read full article on original website
Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Denville Township
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 30-year-old Hudson County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Denville Township. On September 6, police stopped a vehicle for speeding, failure to maintain a lane, and failure to observe a traffic control device. A roadside investigation revealed that the...
Saddle Brook Officer Charged With DWI, Leaving Scene Of Overnight Crash
An off-duty Saddle Brook police officer was drunk when he fled the scene of a utility pole crash a few blocks from his home, authorities charged. Attilio Dente Sr., 39, had to be separated from an unidentified person he was arguing with when township officers showed up at his home around 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, an accident report obtained by Daily Voice says.
Man sentenced for operating motor vehicle during license suspension, DWI in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced for operating a motor vehicle during license suspension, and driving while intoxicated, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Zilvinas Bitinaitis, 58, of Andover was sentenced on August 12 before the Honorable Judge Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C....
3 injured, 1 extricated after Morris County crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Three people were sent to the hospital, one of which was extricated, following a crash in Washington Township Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the Long Valley First Aid Squad’s Facebook page. The crash happened at the intersection of Schooleys Mountain...
Wrong-way driver charged with DWI, cocaine possession in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 23-year-old Parsippany-Troy Hills man accused of driving the wrong-way on Route 10 in Denville Township Sunday now faces DWI and drug charges. On September 4, police stopped a vehicle on Route 10 west for a vehicle that was driving eastbound in the...
Sussex County woman pleads guilty to burglary, theft charges
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County woman has entered a guilty plea to burglary and theft charges, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Alexa Demarest, 30, of Newton pled guilty on August 31 to an accusation of third-degree burglary and third-degree theft before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton on August 31, Taggart said.
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 7, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Pa. man charged in 2020 Somerset County homicide
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with the 2020 killing of a Franklin Township man, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Juaquan S. Fitzgerald, 33, of Philadelphia was arrested for the homicide of Duane S. Banks, 27, that occurred...
Missing man, 78, found dead in Passaic River, authorities say
The body of a missing 78-year-old man was recovered Wednesday from the Passaic River, police said. Paterson firefighters found the Woodland Park man’s body shortly after 11 a.m. after a search involving local police, fire departments and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, according to authorities. The man was...
Montclair Crime: Burglar Gains Entry Through Bedroom Window of Valley Road Home
The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. August 31, 2022 (Gates Avenue): The complainant reported that the catalytic converter was stolen form her 2021 BMW. The suspects also entered the vehicle and reportedly stole $20.00 from the center console. September 6, 2022 (Valley Road): The...
HOMICIDE: Victim Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark
One person was shot dead in an afternoon Newark killing, sources with knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. Multiple shell casings were found at 7th and Roseville avenues around 2 p.m., sources said. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office was leading the investigation. to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive...
Drivers killed in Monmouth County crash ID’d
The man and woman killed Thursday night when their vehicles collided in Monmouth County have been identified, authorities confirmed. Michael Lorenzo, 36, of Manalapan, and Regina Freeman, 52, of Brick Township, died in the collision, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Mark Spivey told NJ Advance Media on Monday. No...
2 charged for allegedly stealing from Warren County Habitat for Humanity ReStore
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Two Warren County men are facing theft charges for allegedly stealing from the Warren County Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Washington Township. On August 25, at around 11:30 a.m., police responded to the Warren County Habitat for Humanity ReStore, located at 384 Route...
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,610 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 5. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
NJ prison officer allegedly took bribes for espresso & cold cuts
NEWARK – A corrections officer is accused of accepting monthly bribe payments from an inmate in exchange for smuggling contraband into Northern State Prison including cash, jewelry, cologne, cold cuts and espresso. Werner Gramajo, 45, of Newark, a senior correctional officer at the prison, has been charged with official...
Wayne woman admits to stealing $3.7M from her NJ employer
A woman from Passaic County has admitted to her role in a scheme to steal more than $3.7 million from a New Jersey-based company where she worked. On Tuesday, 50-year-old Amy Aldi, of Wayne, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in Newark federal court, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Federal...
Public input sought on Phillipsburg Police accreditation
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) on Thursday, September 15 will examine all aspects of the Phillipsburg Police Departments policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services, Phillipsburg Police Chief Robert Stettner announced Wednesday. “Verification...
Penn State Student (From NJ) Admits To Rape That He Can’t Remember
A Penn State University student, who is from New Jersey, has made a stunning admission, according to the reporting of WJACTV. Jacob Tillman is 20 years old from West Orange, New Jersey. He released the following statement:. "I want to acknowledge that I raped her, even though I. don't remember...
Police ID Man Found Shot Dead Inside Central Jersey Vehicle
Authorities have identified the man found shot to death inside a vehicle in Piscataway. Jibreel Elliott, 31, of Plainfield, has been identified as the victim of a shooting that took place on Monday, Sept. 5, at 4:02 a.m. on Aspen Court, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. Elliott was...
The Mysterious Death of NYS Trooper Carl T. Wilder in Orange County, NY
The New York State Police are honoring a fallen officer who died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances over 90 years ago. If you follow the New York State Police on social media, you’ll know that every so often they will honor a fallen officer with what they call the NYSP Wall of honor. This week they are honoring Trooper Carl T.Wilder.
