Ethereum Classic falls 13%; Cardano founder recommends Ergo for POW
Ethereum Classic (ETC) fell by 13.33% since Sept. 6 after Cardano‘s (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson suggested Ethereum miners shift to Ergo while Ethereum’s founder Vitalik Buterin said that ETC’s welcoming community made it a good coin to mine. ETC had been trading as high as $41.52, but...
Charles Hoskinson calls Ethereum Classic ‘dead project with no purpose’
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson said Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a “dead project with no purpose or compelling argument to exist outside of spite.”. Hoskinson gave this response to allegations that he wanted to exploit ETC miners. An Ethereum Classic supporter on Twitter had accused Hoskinson of trying to milk the network after he proposed a 20% miner tax.
Arthur Hayes is bullish on The Merge, believes ETHPoW will fail
On Laura Shin’s Unchained Podcast, the journalist and BitMex founder Arthur Hayes explained why he changed his view on Ethereum and believes an ETHPoW fork will fail. Hayes explained that utility is the main difference between Ethereum and Bitcoin. “Ethereum is not money…Ethereum has use… Bitcoin has no use,...
Caduceus Blockchain Announces Incubator Program M4TTER
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 6th September, 2022, Chainwire — The M4TTER incubator will see successful projects awarded a $10,000 grant in funding...
Aave votes to pause ETH borrowing following concerns of users trying to maximize ETHPoW airdrops
Aave has voted to suspend Ethereum borrowing ahead of The Merge in a vote that received a 77.87% majority in favor. The governance proposal stated,. “A proposal to pause ETH borrowing in the period leading up to the Ethereum Merge…. Ahead of the Ethereum Merge, the Aave protocol faces the...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Coinbase wants to give MakerDAO $24M per year in yield; Ripple has ‘several pilots’ in works on CBDCs
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 7 includes Signature Bank seeing outflows in the digital asset banking space totaling $4.27 billion, Ripple’s CBDC initiatives, and Coinbase’s proposal that could generate up to $24 million annual passive income for MakerDAO. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Signature Bank’s mid-Q3 report...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance ends support for USDC, Shiba Inu burns almost 50% of initial supply
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 5 includes Binance ceasing support for USDC, Michale Saylor calling Bitcoin Lightning Network the most important technology and FatManTerra tricking his followers with a fake investment scheme. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Binance will reportedly cease support for the USDC stablecoin across its platform...
FatManTerra educates community on crypto scams by creating fake investment scheme
Crypto Influencer FatManTerra refunded over $100,000 received from crypto users looking to buy into his “made-up” investment scheme that was a cover for sending an educational message to the community on crypto scams. FatMan took to Twitter to trick his followers by pitching a fake investment scheme. He...
Bifrost, Coinbase Cloud collaborate to offer cross-chain liquid staking on Kusama
Cross-chain liquidity provider Bitfrost has collaborated with Coinbase Cloud to offer its liquid staking service on the Kusama network, according to a Sept.6 announcement. Bifrost was built using the cross-consensus messaging (XCM) system which allows for easier transfer of liquidity for assets staked across the Polkadot ecosystem. The collaboration will...
US banks must maintain cautious approach to crypto, says acting OCC head
Michael Hsu, the acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said during a Banking Policy conference that regulated banks should maintain a “careful and cautious” approach to crypto to prevent contagion that would undermine the U.S. economy. The OCC, prior to Hsu’s appointment,...
Ethereum’s Merge: Analytics suggest it is doing little to attract new users
On-chain and off-chain metrics indicate that one of the largest events to occur in crypto isn’t generating interest outside of the crypto community. As nearly all crypto users are aware of by now, the Ethereum Merge is set to occur in the middle of September, moving the chain from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus model. This much-talked-about event has been years in the making and is now less than a month away. Outside of the hacks and token collapses of this year, the merge has been one of the most discussed events and has been omnipresent in the last week as seen in IntoTheBlock’s word cloud for Ethereum news.
Saylor says Bitcoin’s Lightning Network most important technology in the world right now
Bitcoin Maximalist Michale Saylor argued that Bitcoin’s Lightning Network is the most important development going on in the world of technology. Saylor made the comment during his talk at a bitcoin-only conference, where he also announced that Microstrategy is at the early stage of developing its Lightning network infrastructure.
Digital Arms Partners with Metalands to Offer Exclusive Access with Unique Firearm NFT
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Sydney, Australia, 6th September, 2022, Chainwire — Digital Arms, a unique platform for owning digital firearm NFTs, is partnering with Metalands,...
Vitalik Buterin poll reveals community want 5-letter .eth domain name for $100
A Twitter poll by Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin has revealed that around 50% of the crypto community think the fair price for a 5-letter .eth domain name for 100 years is less than $100. According to responses from the community, the “under $100” price is the best because it would...
Algorand mainnet performance to increase 5x after new upgrade
Proof of stake network Algorand (ALGO) has upgraded its network’s mainnet transaction capacity to 6,000 transactions per second (tps), according to a press release shared with CryptoSlate. The upgrade places the Layer 1 protocol as one of the fastest in crypto. Compared to it, Bitcoin (BTC) processes five tps,...
