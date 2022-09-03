ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum Classic falls 13%; Cardano founder recommends Ergo for POW

Ethereum Classic (ETC) fell by 13.33% since Sept. 6 after Cardano‘s (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson suggested Ethereum miners shift to Ergo while Ethereum’s founder Vitalik Buterin said that ETC’s welcoming community made it a good coin to mine. ETC had been trading as high as $41.52, but...
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Charles Hoskinson calls Ethereum Classic ‘dead project with no purpose’

Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson said Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a “dead project with no purpose or compelling argument to exist outside of spite.”. Hoskinson gave this response to allegations that he wanted to exploit ETC miners. An Ethereum Classic supporter on Twitter had accused Hoskinson of trying to milk the network after he proposed a 20% miner tax.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Arthur Hayes is bullish on The Merge, believes ETHPoW will fail

On Laura Shin’s Unchained Podcast, the journalist and BitMex founder Arthur Hayes explained why he changed his view on Ethereum and believes an ETHPoW fork will fail. Hayes explained that utility is the main difference between Ethereum and Bitcoin. “Ethereum is not money…Ethereum has use… Bitcoin has no use,...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
cryptoslate.com

Caduceus Blockchain‍ Announces Incubator Program M4TTER

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 6th September, 2022, Chainwire — The M4TTER incubator will see successful projects awarded a $10,000 grant in funding...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Coinbase wants to give MakerDAO $24M per year in yield; Ripple has ‘several pilots’ in works on CBDCs

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 7 includes Signature Bank seeing outflows in the digital asset banking space totaling $4.27 billion, Ripple’s CBDC initiatives, and Coinbase’s proposal that could generate up to $24 million annual passive income for MakerDAO. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Signature Bank’s mid-Q3 report...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Web3#Ada
cryptoslate.com

Bifrost, Coinbase Cloud collaborate to offer cross-chain liquid staking on Kusama

Cross-chain liquidity provider Bitfrost has collaborated with Coinbase Cloud to offer its liquid staking service on the Kusama network, according to a Sept.6 announcement. Bifrost was built using the cross-consensus messaging (XCM) system which allows for easier transfer of liquidity for assets staked across the Polkadot ecosystem. The collaboration will...
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

US banks must maintain cautious approach to crypto, says acting OCC head

Michael Hsu, the acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said during a Banking Policy conference that regulated banks should maintain a “careful and cautious” approach to crypto to prevent contagion that would undermine the U.S. economy. The OCC, prior to Hsu’s appointment,...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum’s Merge: Analytics suggest it is doing little to attract new users

On-chain and off-chain metrics indicate that one of the largest events to occur in crypto isn’t generating interest outside of the crypto community. As nearly all crypto users are aware of by now, the Ethereum Merge is set to occur in the middle of September, moving the chain from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus model. This much-talked-about event has been years in the making and is now less than a month away. Outside of the hacks and token collapses of this year, the merge has been one of the most discussed events and has been omnipresent in the last week as seen in IntoTheBlock’s word cloud for Ethereum news.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
cryptoslate.com

Algorand mainnet performance to increase 5x after new upgrade

Proof of stake network Algorand (ALGO) has upgraded its network’s mainnet transaction capacity to 6,000 transactions per second (tps), according to a press release shared with CryptoSlate. The upgrade places the Layer 1 protocol as one of the fastest in crypto. Compared to it, Bitcoin (BTC) processes five tps,...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy