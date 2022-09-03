ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Photos: Devin Green, Sheldon cruise past Christian Brothers 42-14 in nonleague matchup

By SBLive Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6Wcc_0hggim7i00

Devin Green rushed for 185 yards on 20 carries and scored on runs of 18, 15 and 40 yards to lead the Huskies of the Elk Grove Unified School District to a resounding 42-14 victory over the Falcons.

SACRAMENTO — In an era of the pass, a run game still works wonders.

It did on Friday night in Sacramento for Sheldon High School, ranked ninth in the Sac-Joaquin Section by SBLive Sports, in a nonleague game against Christian Brothers.

Devin Green rushed for 185 yards on 20 carries and scored on runs of 18, 15 and 40 yards to lead the Huskies of the Elk Grove Unified School District to a resounding 42-14 victory over the Falcons.

A 6-foot junior, Green beefed up 15 pounds over the summer to 195 pounds, and then he credited his offensive line for leading the charge on Friday in his best outing of the season.

"It always starts in the trenches," Green said.

Sheldon also played superb defense against a team that had scored 39 and 33 points, and that meant putting the clamps on national recruit sophomore receiver Phillip Bell. He produced just one big play, a 50-yard touchdown off a screen pass in the fourth quarter when it was already a running clock.

Sheldon (3-0) hosts Acalanes-Lafayette on Friday and Christian Brothers (2-1) plays rival Jesuit-Carmichael in the annual Holy Bowl on Saturday at Hughes Stadium on the Sacramento City College campus.

Here are photos from Friday night's game at Christian Brothers High School:

All photos by Ralph Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJpDk_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ht5ui_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBr8q_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0Uqh_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JvfPZ_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYz9v_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yM4pm_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VVx6_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIFJi_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0pCe_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbwri_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUnOf_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YYoWu_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PeZbH_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zx10b_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHA3H_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2400RX_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vpHu0_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCefP_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07rSiK_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33YDkd_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aV6bm_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WUbCk_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTXkO_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fqp3Z_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014WQc_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0esT3E_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y8q5d_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02AnaX_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2Han_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CClUj_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FcDtp_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HMwGF_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQLJv_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkgG3_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htEVL_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ojj8u_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fz9OW_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKzBE_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42hyYD_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hvsds_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKDhB_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gq26f_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fe4s4_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZwEu_0hggim7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nFSM_0hggim7i00

calmatters.network

Amador Valley alum killed in car crash near Arnold

A Livermore man died in a solo-vehicle crash earlier this month while vacationing at his family cabin in the town of Arnold in Calaveras County. Jensen Ybarra, who grew up in Pleasanton and graduated from Amador Valley High School, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery nighttime crash on Aug. 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was 35.
LIVERMORE, CA
FOX40

One dead in Modesto shooting, police say

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday night, a man died after being shot in Modesto, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Facebook post from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Imperial Ave in Modesto. When deputies arrived on the scene, […]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Wienerschnitzel damaged by flames

The Sacramento Fire Department said they responded to an attic fire Friday at a Sacramento Weinerschnitzel location. The restaurant fire in the 800 block of El Camino Avenue was first reported at 2:39 a.m., according to fire officials, and within 40 minutes crews were able to contain and extinguish the blaze. Fire officials said that […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

Suspect arrested in deadly Stockton Golden 1 Credit Union shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities said the suspect in a deadly Stockton shooting at the Golden 1 Credit Union is behind bars. The Stockton Police Department said Laonard Allen Alexander, 43, was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting Thursday. Police said he was taken into custody in San Pablo, California without incident.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Nearly $4 million of cannabis seized from Antioch homes

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Nearly $4 million worth of cannabis was seized from eight Antioch homes when authorities served search warrants on Wednesday, the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) confirmed to KRON4. In total, 447.65 pounds of cannabis and 5,251 cannabis plants were taken. The marijuana was being grown indoors without a license, the […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect who robbed Walnut Creek bank and attempted to rob a second minutes later arrested

(KRON) — The Walnut Creek Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department. Both incidents occurred minutes apart, according to the tweet. “Officers and Detectives located the suspect and he has been arrested,” the tweet states. “There […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
