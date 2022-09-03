Photos: Devin Green, Sheldon cruise past Christian Brothers 42-14 in nonleague matchup

Devin Green rushed for 185 yards on 20 carries and scored on runs of 18, 15 and 40 yards to lead the Huskies of the Elk Grove Unified School District to a resounding 42-14 victory over the Falcons.

SACRAMENTO — In an era of the pass, a run game still works wonders.

It did on Friday night in Sacramento for Sheldon High School, ranked ninth in the Sac-Joaquin Section by SBLive Sports, in a nonleague game against Christian Brothers.

Devin Green rushed for 185 yards on 20 carries and scored on runs of 18, 15 and 40 yards to lead the Huskies of the Elk Grove Unified School District to a resounding 42-14 victory over the Falcons.

A 6-foot junior, Green beefed up 15 pounds over the summer to 195 pounds, and then he credited his offensive line for leading the charge on Friday in his best outing of the season.

"It always starts in the trenches," Green said.

Sheldon also played superb defense against a team that had scored 39 and 33 points, and that meant putting the clamps on national recruit sophomore receiver Phillip Bell. He produced just one big play, a 50-yard touchdown off a screen pass in the fourth quarter when it was already a running clock.

Sheldon (3-0) hosts Acalanes-Lafayette on Friday and Christian Brothers (2-1) plays rival Jesuit-Carmichael in the annual Holy Bowl on Saturday at Hughes Stadium on the Sacramento City College campus.

Here are photos from Friday night's game at Christian Brothers High School:

All photos by Ralph Thompson