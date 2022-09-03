ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Chandler quarterback Dylan Raiola discusses season opening victory against Cathedral Catholic

By Bodie De Silva
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. -- Chandler junior quarterback Dylan Raiola made his debut with the Wolves on Friday night and quickly showed what he's capable of. He led Chandler to three straight touchdown drives in less than a five minute period between the first and second quarters.

After throwing an interception, Raiola bounced right back and found Destin Johnson down the sidelines for a 78=yard touchdown that gave the Wolves a 27-0 lead.

The Ohio State commit, who is rated a the No. 1 junior recruit in the country, passed for 267 yards and three touchdowns and also added a score on the ground.

