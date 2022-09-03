ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Beavers Fall in Four Sets to Eagles

The new era in Tenino volleyball started bright, but the Beavers couldn’t quite put a full match together, falling to 1B Three Rivers Christian 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-14. “They started off great,” coach Shauna Carpenter said. “They came out, they were really nervous, but they won the first set and they rode that high. We talk about the wave, and they rode that wave really well. But the minute they started (going into) the tunnel, it sunk them.
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

Tigers Sweep Trojans in Season Opener

Taking the hour-plus trek to Bremerton Tuesday night, the Centralia volleyball team made it a productive trip in a sweep of Olympic (25-23, 25-16, 25-11). Additionally, the Tigers (1-0) recorded the program sweep of the Trojans, with both their JV and C-team winning, as well. “I just thought overall, for...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Beavers Drop Match on the Road to King’s Way

In a back-and-forth match all night in Vancouver, the Tenino girls soccer team couldn’t muster a second half goal and fell, 2-1, Tuesday night to King’s Way Christian of the 1A Trico. The Knights struck first, in the seventh minute, but the Beavers (0-1-1) responded in the 13th...
TENINO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montesano, WA
Sports
City
Tumwater, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Montesano, WA
Local
Washington Football
Tumwater, WA
Sports
Tumwater, WA
Football
Chronicle

WIAA Sticking With High School Venues for State Football Title Games With Eye Toward Bigger Sites

The Washington state football championships are staying put for the time being but with an eye on bigger venues. Mick Hoffman, executive director of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, said the WIAA Executive Board determined Aug. 15 that the state championship games would remain at high-school sites for the next two years. But thanks to strong negotiations with the University of Washington, Husky Stadium is a potential option going forward.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Pickleball Is Exploding in Washington; What Makes It So Popular?

Boom. Clap. Whoosh. Clip. Biff. Whap. The sounds rattle around a sun-soaked concrete court next to Green Lake. The soundtrack, or perhaps drumbeat, of Seattle's summers is becoming unmistakable. More than 100 strangers have gathered on a Monday evening in late August to play one of America's fastest-growing sports: pickleball.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

White Pass Highway Shopper to Publish Final Issue After 47 Years

A weekly publication available from Naches to Centralia is publishing its final issue. The Packwood-based White Pass Highway Shopper has been publishing since 1976, focusing on outdoors activities, tourism information and local news and advertising. “The next issue Sept. 7, 2022, of the Highway Shopper will be our last,” the...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Lavender and Lace; Business After Hours; Mexican Independence Celebration; Cornhole and Sausage Fest

To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Sept. 9 at Dawn’s Delectables, 204 N. Tower Ave., Centralia; 8:30 a.m. Southwest Washington Writers Conference. Sept. 9 and 10 at Centralia College. Jeff Wheeler, a Wall Street Journal bestselling author of almost three dozen...
CENTRALIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#American Football
Chronicle

Death Notices:: Sept. 8, 2022

• ANNA LUCILLE STURDIVANT, 89, Centralia, died Aug. 20 at Providence Centralia Hospital. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Sticklin Funeral Chapel in the George Washington Venue. A burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Claquato Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

A Thurston County High School FFA Chapter Is Now the Largest in the Nation

With the new school year kicking off, students returned back to their classes and enrolled in extracurricular clubs. One of those clubs is the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and Yelm High School now has the largest chapter in the nation. Last year, the chapter had a total of 1,280 students involved in it, almost 85% of Yelm High School’s 1,515 enrolled students. Staff at the high school expects that number to be about the same come December when the FFA enrollment period ends.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Tenino Railroad Day to Feature Renovated 1923 Caboose, Music and More

The first Tenino Railroad Day is coming up on Sept. 17 and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will signal the reopening of a caboose at the Tenino Depot Museum. The caboose has been completely rebuilt from the ground up in a two-year renovation process undertaken by Don Bowman, of Olympia, and Jan Wigley, of Centralia.
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Southwest Washington Fair Association Raffle Winners

The Southwest Washington Fair Association held two raffles at the fair last month. The first raffle was for a train engine toy box full of toys, school supplies and puzzles. It was won by Lee Coumbs, of Centralia. The second raffle was for a $200 gift certificate to use at...
CENTRALIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chronicle

Tenino Young-At-Heart Theatre to Unveil New Building Designs on Saturday

This Saturday at 2 p.m., the Tenino Young-At-Heart Theatre group will reveal designs for the new theater they hope to construct. The unveiling will take place at 548 Sussex Ave. in Tenino, the land that theTenino Young-At-Heart Theatre was able to purchase this year following an anonymous donation. A presentation...
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

Mount Rainier Not Erupting, Park Service Says After Images Stir Interest

Early Wednesday morning, some Seattle area residents noticed what appeared to be volcanic venting occurring on Mount Rainier. Images of the mountain stirred interest online, with some concerned the activity was a precursor to an eruption. In a news release posted to the official Mount Rainier National Park Facebook page,...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Master Gardeners Holding Plant Sale on Sept. 17

The Lewis County Master Gardeners will hold a plant sale at the Fort Borst Park demonstration garden greenhouse on Saturday, Sept. 17 starting at 9 a.m. and going until 3 p.m. The sale will feature hundreds of perennial plants, trees, shrubs and more, all grown by gardeners in Washington State University’s (WSU) Master Gardener program. Those interested in making a purchase can do so with cash, credit or debit.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

One Man Injured, Another Arrested After Interstate 5 Crash South of Toledo

A Kirkland man was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 south of Toledo on Monday night. According to Washington State Patrol, Kevin Kansaback, 37, of La Center was driving northbound in the left lane when he hit the vehicle in front of him at a high rate of speed, causing it to hit a semi truck in the right lane.
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Construction Delays to Continue on Cowlitz River Bridge on Interstate 5

Residents and travelers on Interstate 5 near Toledo and Vader will need to keep planning ahead due to ongoing concrete patch work being done on the Cowlitz River Bridge. Work began at the end of August and is expected to be completed later this fall, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
TOLEDO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy