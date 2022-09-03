The new era in Tenino volleyball started bright, but the Beavers couldn’t quite put a full match together, falling to 1B Three Rivers Christian 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-14. “They started off great,” coach Shauna Carpenter said. “They came out, they were really nervous, but they won the first set and they rode that high. We talk about the wave, and they rode that wave really well. But the minute they started (going into) the tunnel, it sunk them.

