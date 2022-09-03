ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

BBC

Ramsgate crash: Pedestrian who died was pregnant

The family of a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car have revealed she was pregnant at the time of her death. Noga Sella, 37, and her father Yoram Hirshfeld, 81, died when they were hit by a black Alfa Romeo in Ramsgate, Kent, on 10 August. Mrs...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Potton: Errors made in arrest of 81-year-old man says PCC

A police and crime commissioner said an opportunity was missed to de-escalate a situation that ended with an 81-year-old man being arrested and injured. Malcolm Emery was put in handcuffs after officers mistakenly went to his home in Potton at 05:00 BST on Friday. Bedfordshire Police has apologised to Mr...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Kyra Hill: Father makes water park plea as funeral held

The father of a girl who died after getting into trouble at a water park has appealed for help from the public as her funeral was held. Kyra Hill, 11, was found just over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, Berkshire, on 6 August. She died in hospital later that day.
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Canada stabbings suspect Myles Sanderson dead after arrest

The suspect in a stabbing in Canada that left 10 dead and 18 others injured has died after he was captured by police, officials say. Police said Myles Sanderson, 32, was taken into custody on a highway in the province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday afternoon after a high-speed chase. Footage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lewes man speaks of 'terrifying' night sepsis took hold

A man who almost died from sepsis has spoken of the "terrifying" night his "body became overwhelmed" in an attempt to raise awareness of the condition. Walter Hall, from Lewes, was a healthy 16-year-old when he started to feel unwell just before Christmas in 2017. He went to bed on...
HEALTH
BBC

Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery

The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Highland aristocrat Lord Strathnaver dies in accident at cliffs

A Highland aristocrat has died in a late-night accident at cliffs on the Caithness coast. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, was heir to the Earldom of Sutherland and an accomplished surfer. He is understood to have died in a fall. Police said emergency services were made aware of concerns for a...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Bedfordshire Police apologise to Potton man, 81, for arrest injuries

A police force has apologised to an 81-year-old man who was injured while being arrested after an officer "mistakenly" went to his address and looked through his window. Police said Malcolm Emery initially approached them with a wooden implement outside his home in Potton, Bedfordshire, at 05:00 BST on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ashley Wadsworth: Man admits murdering Canadian girlfriend

A man has admitted murdering his 19-year-old Canadian girlfriend. Jack Sepple, 23, killed Ashley Wadsworth, who he met on a dating app, at a house in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, Essex, on 1 February. Ms Wadsworth, from Vernon in British Columbia, had died from stab wounds to the chest, Chelmsford Crown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police confirm body found in murder probe is ex-Fettes teacher

Detectives investigating the murder of former Fettes College teacher Dr Peter Coshan have confirmed the body of a man found in Northumberland is him. The 75-year-old former biology teacher has been missing since he was last seen in Edinburgh on 11 August. Paul Black, 63, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police appeal for footage over officer hit-and-run

Police have appealed for video footage after an officer was injured in a hit-and-run in Derby. Derbyshire Constabulary said one of their officers was struck in Wardwick at about 00:30 BST on Sunday, while investigating a report of an assault. He suffered a serious injury to his leg and was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Gwent Police: Two officers sacked for gross misconduct

Two senior police officers have been dismissed for gross misconduct following an incident at a social event. A panel found the actions of Ch Supt Mark Budden and Ch Insp Paul Staniforth, along with a third officer amounted to gross misconduct. The third officer, Chief Supt Warrender retired from Gwent...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Lincolnshire: Mum of workman killed on site 'devastated' at sentence

The mother of an 18-year-old workman who was killed on a housing site said the sentence handed to two construction firms over his death is "not justice". Josh Disdel was clearing a blocked sewer on the White Bridges estate in Boston, Lincolnshire, when he was crushed by a van on 13 July 2018.
ACCIDENTS

