Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Tigers Sweep Trojans in Season Opener
Taking the hour-plus trek to Bremerton Tuesday night, the Centralia volleyball team made it a productive trip in a sweep of Olympic (25-23, 25-16, 25-11). Additionally, the Tigers (1-0) recorded the program sweep of the Trojans, with both their JV and C-team winning, as well. “I just thought overall, for...
Chronicle
Bearcats Sweep Washougal in Season Opener
Led by a versatile attack and a stout and scrappy defense, the W.F. West volleyball team rode a hot start to a straight sets victory (25-7, 25-22, 25-12) over Washougal Tuesday in Chehalis. The Bearcats (1-0) got out and running in the first set, dominating the Greater St. Helens League...
Chronicle
Reader’s Lens: ‘High School Football in Western Washington in an Image’
Local photographer John Anders captured this fantastic photograph as the Napavine and Adna junior varsity teams played in Adna on Monday. “High school football in western Washington in an image,” he wrote to The Chronicle. Napavine won 32-6. To submit a photograph for potential publication in The Chronicle,...
Chronicle
Death Notices:: Sept. 8, 2022
• ANNA LUCILLE STURDIVANT, 89, Centralia, died Aug. 20 at Providence Centralia Hospital. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Sticklin Funeral Chapel in the George Washington Venue. A burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Claquato Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Lavender and Lace; Business After Hours; Mexican Independence Celebration; Cornhole and Sausage Fest
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Sept. 9 at Dawn’s Delectables, 204 N. Tower Ave., Centralia; 8:30 a.m. Southwest Washington Writers Conference. Sept. 9 and 10 at Centralia College. Jeff Wheeler, a Wall Street Journal bestselling author of almost three dozen...
Chronicle
Highlighting Lewis County: Oregon Trail Pioneers of 1847 Left Mark on Northwest
My favorite Oregon Trail pioneer, Matilda (Glover) Koontz Jackson, crossed the Oregon Trail in 1847 with her four sons and watched her husband, Nicholas, drown in the Snake River at Three Island Crossing. She later married John R. Jackson and lived the rest of her life at his home south of Chehalis.
Chronicle
Tenino Railroad Day to Feature Renovated 1923 Caboose, Music and More
The first Tenino Railroad Day is coming up on Sept. 17 and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will signal the reopening of a caboose at the Tenino Depot Museum. The caboose has been completely rebuilt from the ground up in a two-year renovation process undertaken by Don Bowman, of Olympia, and Jan Wigley, of Centralia.
Chronicle
A Thurston County High School FFA Chapter Is Now the Largest in the Nation
With the new school year kicking off, students returned back to their classes and enrolled in extracurricular clubs. One of those clubs is the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and Yelm High School now has the largest chapter in the nation. Last year, the chapter had a total of 1,280 students involved in it, almost 85% of Yelm High School’s 1,515 enrolled students. Staff at the high school expects that number to be about the same come December when the FFA enrollment period ends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Tenino Young-At-Heart Theatre to Unveil New Building Designs on Saturday
This Saturday at 2 p.m., the Tenino Young-At-Heart Theatre group will reveal designs for the new theater they hope to construct. The unveiling will take place at 548 Sussex Ave. in Tenino, the land that theTenino Young-At-Heart Theatre was able to purchase this year following an anonymous donation. A presentation...
Chronicle
One Man Injured, Another Arrested After Interstate 5 Crash South of Toledo
A Kirkland man was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 south of Toledo on Monday night. According to Washington State Patrol, Kevin Kansaback, 37, of La Center was driving northbound in the left lane when he hit the vehicle in front of him at a high rate of speed, causing it to hit a semi truck in the right lane.
Chronicle
White Pass Highway Shopper to Publish Final Issue After 47 Years
A weekly publication available from Naches to Centralia is publishing its final issue. The Packwood-based White Pass Highway Shopper has been publishing since 1976, focusing on outdoors activities, tourism information and local news and advertising. “The next issue Sept. 7, 2022, of the Highway Shopper will be our last,” the...
Chronicle
Lewis County Master Gardeners Holding Plant Sale on Sept. 17
The Lewis County Master Gardeners will hold a plant sale at the Fort Borst Park demonstration garden greenhouse on Saturday, Sept. 17 starting at 9 a.m. and going until 3 p.m. The sale will feature hundreds of perennial plants, trees, shrubs and more, all grown by gardeners in Washington State University’s (WSU) Master Gardener program. Those interested in making a purchase can do so with cash, credit or debit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
In Focus: Southwest Washington Fair Association Raffle Winners
The Southwest Washington Fair Association held two raffles at the fair last month. The first raffle was for a train engine toy box full of toys, school supplies and puzzles. It was won by Lee Coumbs, of Centralia. The second raffle was for a $200 gift certificate to use at...
Chronicle
Sirens: Man Covered in Blood Makes Threats; Gas Pumps 'Used as Restroom': Suspicious Man on Hunt for 'Sandman'
• A subject was cited for stealing flowers from outside a residence in the 500 block of Northwest Prindle Street just after 8:55 a.m. on Sept. 2. • Power tools were reported stolen from the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Sept. 2. • Just...
Chronicle
Construction Delays to Continue on Cowlitz River Bridge on Interstate 5
Residents and travelers on Interstate 5 near Toledo and Vader will need to keep planning ahead due to ongoing concrete patch work being done on the Cowlitz River Bridge. Work began at the end of August and is expected to be completed later this fall, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
Chronicle
Bill Moeller Commentary: Hey, Centralia City Council — What Are You Thinking?
I don’t remember when I’ve been more upset about the Centralia City Council’s attitude than when a recent article in this newspaper revealed the thinking about the future — if there is one — of the city’s outdoor swimming pool. I wish I had...
Chronicle
County: $620,000 Paid for 203 Animals at SWW Fair Junior Livestock Sale
The Southwest Washington Fair brought big payoffs for Lewis County 4-H and FFA youth participating in the Junior Livestock Market Sale Aug. 19, according to a news release from the county. More than $620,000 was paid for the 203 animals sold at the fair this year, the county announced. “Incredible,”...
Chronicle
Thurston County Commissioners Join Hundreds Outside DNR Office in Rally to Save Washington’s ‘Legacy Forests’
“We’ve got the whole world in our hands, we’ve got to save our forests and public lands,” sang the Raging Grannies outside the Department of Natural Resources building on the Capitol Campus in Olympia on Tuesday. “Pressure the DNR and make demands, we’ve got the forest in our hands.”
Chronicle
Lewis County Commissioner Lindsey Pollock Holding Meeting on Wind Turbines
An informational meeting concerning proposed county code changes and the potential installation of new wind turbines will be held by Lewis County Commissioner Lindsey Pollock this Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Baw Faw Grange in Curtis. The grange is located on 995 Boistfort Road. The code in question revolves...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Veterans Should Join Meeting in Toledo
“Which branch of the military were you in? Where were you stationed? What was your job?”. “I was a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam crisis.”. “Isn’t that where Agent Orange was used to defoliate the jungle?”. “Yes, I was left with some chronic symptoms from the defoliate, but have...
Comments / 0