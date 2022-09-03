ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, WA

Chronicle

Tigers Sweep Trojans in Season Opener

Taking the hour-plus trek to Bremerton Tuesday night, the Centralia volleyball team made it a productive trip in a sweep of Olympic (25-23, 25-16, 25-11). Additionally, the Tigers (1-0) recorded the program sweep of the Trojans, with both their JV and C-team winning, as well. “I just thought overall, for...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Bearcats Sweep Washougal in Season Opener

Led by a versatile attack and a stout and scrappy defense, the W.F. West volleyball team rode a hot start to a straight sets victory (25-7, 25-22, 25-12) over Washougal Tuesday in Chehalis. The Bearcats (1-0) got out and running in the first set, dominating the Greater St. Helens League...
WASHOUGAL, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices:: Sept. 8, 2022

• ANNA LUCILLE STURDIVANT, 89, Centralia, died Aug. 20 at Providence Centralia Hospital. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Sticklin Funeral Chapel in the George Washington Venue. A burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Claquato Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Lavender and Lace; Business After Hours; Mexican Independence Celebration; Cornhole and Sausage Fest

To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Sept. 9 at Dawn’s Delectables, 204 N. Tower Ave., Centralia; 8:30 a.m. Southwest Washington Writers Conference. Sept. 9 and 10 at Centralia College. Jeff Wheeler, a Wall Street Journal bestselling author of almost three dozen...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Tenino Railroad Day to Feature Renovated 1923 Caboose, Music and More

The first Tenino Railroad Day is coming up on Sept. 17 and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will signal the reopening of a caboose at the Tenino Depot Museum. The caboose has been completely rebuilt from the ground up in a two-year renovation process undertaken by Don Bowman, of Olympia, and Jan Wigley, of Centralia.
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

A Thurston County High School FFA Chapter Is Now the Largest in the Nation

With the new school year kicking off, students returned back to their classes and enrolled in extracurricular clubs. One of those clubs is the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and Yelm High School now has the largest chapter in the nation. Last year, the chapter had a total of 1,280 students involved in it, almost 85% of Yelm High School’s 1,515 enrolled students. Staff at the high school expects that number to be about the same come December when the FFA enrollment period ends.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Tenino Young-At-Heart Theatre to Unveil New Building Designs on Saturday

This Saturday at 2 p.m., the Tenino Young-At-Heart Theatre group will reveal designs for the new theater they hope to construct. The unveiling will take place at 548 Sussex Ave. in Tenino, the land that theTenino Young-At-Heart Theatre was able to purchase this year following an anonymous donation. A presentation...
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

One Man Injured, Another Arrested After Interstate 5 Crash South of Toledo

A Kirkland man was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 south of Toledo on Monday night. According to Washington State Patrol, Kevin Kansaback, 37, of La Center was driving northbound in the left lane when he hit the vehicle in front of him at a high rate of speed, causing it to hit a semi truck in the right lane.
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

White Pass Highway Shopper to Publish Final Issue After 47 Years

A weekly publication available from Naches to Centralia is publishing its final issue. The Packwood-based White Pass Highway Shopper has been publishing since 1976, focusing on outdoors activities, tourism information and local news and advertising. “The next issue Sept. 7, 2022, of the Highway Shopper will be our last,” the...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Master Gardeners Holding Plant Sale on Sept. 17

The Lewis County Master Gardeners will hold a plant sale at the Fort Borst Park demonstration garden greenhouse on Saturday, Sept. 17 starting at 9 a.m. and going until 3 p.m. The sale will feature hundreds of perennial plants, trees, shrubs and more, all grown by gardeners in Washington State University’s (WSU) Master Gardener program. Those interested in making a purchase can do so with cash, credit or debit.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Southwest Washington Fair Association Raffle Winners

The Southwest Washington Fair Association held two raffles at the fair last month. The first raffle was for a train engine toy box full of toys, school supplies and puzzles. It was won by Lee Coumbs, of Centralia. The second raffle was for a $200 gift certificate to use at...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Construction Delays to Continue on Cowlitz River Bridge on Interstate 5

Residents and travelers on Interstate 5 near Toledo and Vader will need to keep planning ahead due to ongoing concrete patch work being done on the Cowlitz River Bridge. Work began at the end of August and is expected to be completed later this fall, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Veterans Should Join Meeting in Toledo

“Which branch of the military were you in? Where were you stationed? What was your job?”. “I was a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam crisis.”. “Isn’t that where Agent Orange was used to defoliate the jungle?”. “Yes, I was left with some chronic symptoms from the defoliate, but have...
TOLEDO, WA

