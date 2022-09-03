ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
BBC

Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery

The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
Sadiq Khan
BBC

Derby taxi driver helps prevent passenger being defrauded

A taxi driver's chance conversation with a passenger led to him realising she was about to become a fraud victim. Nayyer Iqbal Bhatti, 52, from Derby, was asked by his female passenger - who he believes was about 80 - to drive to a bank 15 miles (24km) away. She...
BBC

George, Charlotte and Louis have first day at Lambrook School

The Cambridge "gang" have started a new chapter together, walking hand-in-hand with their parents on the first day at their new school. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are all starting at Lambrook School, in Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor. For little Louis,...
BBC

Ashbourne poultry factory closure to cost hundreds of jobs

A Derbyshire factory that produces chicken food products is to shut with the loss of hundreds of jobs. Moy Park said it was closing its Ashbourne site after reviewing its operation. Last month the company reported a sharp drop in profits, which it blamed on rising costs. The factory has...
BBC

The Broads: Couple win landmark case over Environment Agency review

The use of a European Union directive has helped a couple win a landmark case against the Environment Agency. Tim and Angelika Harris argued that a review of water abstraction in The Broads did not go far enough to protect wildlife habitats. The High Court ruled the agency had "acted...
airlive.net

Israel to ban Boeing 747s and Airbus A380s at Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport

Israel will ban four engine-planes as of March 31, 2023 to reduce noise and air pollution, its airports authority said. As part of a broader plan under development to improve the surrounding environment, the authority said that it had already told airlines they would not be able to land large airplanes at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv as of the 2023 summer season.
The Guardian

UK watchdog to examine whether telecoms companies mislead customers

The UK advertising watchdog has launched an investigation into whether telecoms companies are misleading consumers about inflation-busting bill increases when promoting deals in their marketing campaigns. Telecoms companies make billions of pounds annually by instituting price rises to mobile and broadband bills midway through contract periods – increases that will...
