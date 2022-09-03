Read full article on original website
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
BBC
Kensington High Street shooting: Victim named as Maximillian Kusi-Owusu
A 29-year-old man who died after being shot in west London has been named by police. Maximillian Kusi-Owusu was found fatally wounded in Kensington High Street just after 02:00 BST on Sunday. He was taken to a central London hospital where he later died. A post-mortem examination will take place...
BBC
Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery
The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
BBC
Derby taxi driver helps prevent passenger being defrauded
A taxi driver's chance conversation with a passenger led to him realising she was about to become a fraud victim. Nayyer Iqbal Bhatti, 52, from Derby, was asked by his female passenger - who he believes was about 80 - to drive to a bank 15 miles (24km) away. She...
BBC
'Heartbreak' after biker killed in crash involving USAF worker in Norfolk
The mother of a motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a US Air Force worker said his family were "heartbroken". Father-of-one, Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a car collided with his motorbike in Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on 26 August. Mikayla Hayes, 23, based at RAF...
Queen under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors’ concerns
Prince Charles in attendance and Prince William on way as monarch remains under medical supervision
BBC
George, Charlotte and Louis have first day at Lambrook School
The Cambridge "gang" have started a new chapter together, walking hand-in-hand with their parents on the first day at their new school. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are all starting at Lambrook School, in Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor. For little Louis,...
BBC
Ashbourne poultry factory closure to cost hundreds of jobs
A Derbyshire factory that produces chicken food products is to shut with the loss of hundreds of jobs. Moy Park said it was closing its Ashbourne site after reviewing its operation. Last month the company reported a sharp drop in profits, which it blamed on rising costs. The factory has...
BBC
The Broads: Couple win landmark case over Environment Agency review
The use of a European Union directive has helped a couple win a landmark case against the Environment Agency. Tim and Angelika Harris argued that a review of water abstraction in The Broads did not go far enough to protect wildlife habitats. The High Court ruled the agency had "acted...
Suella Braverman: home secretary set to take even harder line on migration
The issue of migration, which dominates the new home secretary’s in-tray, was at the forefront of Suella Braverman’s thoughts when she first arrived in parliament in 2015. In her maiden speech, she recalled how her father, Christie Fernandes, had fled tensions in Kenya to seek a new life in the UK.
airlive.net
Israel to ban Boeing 747s and Airbus A380s at Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport
Israel will ban four engine-planes as of March 31, 2023 to reduce noise and air pollution, its airports authority said. As part of a broader plan under development to improve the surrounding environment, the authority said that it had already told airlines they would not be able to land large airplanes at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv as of the 2023 summer season.
Oil hits eight-month low on recession fears; ECB poised for large rate hike – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as fears of higher borrowing drove the pound to its lowest since 1985
Posties’ paths: Britons who delivered mail by foot sought for new book
Author Alan Cleaver collecting stories of rural postal workers who walked miles each week, and the routes they took
UK watchdog to examine whether telecoms companies mislead customers
The UK advertising watchdog has launched an investigation into whether telecoms companies are misleading consumers about inflation-busting bill increases when promoting deals in their marketing campaigns. Telecoms companies make billions of pounds annually by instituting price rises to mobile and broadband bills midway through contract periods – increases that will...
Ministers cut NHS Covid jabs ad budget by 63% despite winter wave fears
Exclusive: Government accused of complacency as funding to promote Covid and flu vaccines reduced to £4m
