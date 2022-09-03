ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key News Network

2 Rushed to Trauma Center After 2 Big Rigs, 2 Vehicles Collide in Labor Day Weekend Traffic

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 5 days ago

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were rushed to a trauma center after two big rigs and two cars collided on busy Interstate 5 near Santa Clarita on Friday, Sept.2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l61uT_0hgge1LS00

The vehicles collided shortly before 2 p.m. as Labor Day weekend traffic piled up on northbound lanes. A pregnant woman and a motorist with a left leg fracture were both hospitalized, according to California Highway Patrol traffic reports.

Both vehicles sustained major damage to both their front and back ends with one of the cars coming to a rest under a truck trailer.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Video: Austin Dave, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 0

Related
signalscv.com

Four people transported to hospital after Highway 14 rollover

A traffic collision on the southbound side of Highway 14 resulted in four of five people involved in the incident being transported to a nearby hospital and caused a short delay for commuters Tuesday afternoon, according to emergency personnel. Craig Little, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Hemet Wildland Fire Kills 2, Destroys Several Structures, and Prompts Evacuations

Hemet, Riverside County, CA: A fast moving wildland fire that erupted in Hemet killed two people, destroyed several structures and prompted evacuations. Cal Fire/ Riverside County firefighters responded to reports of a wildland fire on Monday, Sept. 5, around 3:37 p.m. at Bautista Road and Fairview Avenue in the unincorporated county area of Hemet. By 4:23 p.m. Monday, the size of the fire was 20 acres and was battled by Cal Fire Riverside Unit at that time.
HEMET, CA
theavtimes.com

18-year-old driver dies trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area

LANCASTER – An 18-year-old Palmdale man died Tuesday morning after he lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area, authorities said. Milton Velis Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, which happened around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on Avenue J east of 150th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
LANCASTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Traffic Reports#Vehicles#California Highway Patrol#Trauma Center#Traffic Accident#Photojournalist Knn
Key News Network

1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Fiery Traffic Collision

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: At least one person lost their life in a fiery crash involving two vehicles on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Valinda area of the San Gabriel Valley. Los Angeles County Fire Department and City of Industry Sheriff’s Sation received a call around 5:40 p.m. of a traffic collision with a person trapped on North Mangate and East Temple avenues.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Three injured in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – Three people, including a baby, were injured Monday morning when their car went off the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Lancaster, overturned and came to rest in an auto mall. The crash was first reported at 12:12 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, on the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway...
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID driver killed in Lancaster rollover crash

LANCASTER, Calif. – The coroner’s office Tuesday released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Lancaster that also injured a passenger. Norvell Frierson was a 42-year-old Lancaster resident. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. Monday on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt....
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Rollover crash kills driver, injures passenger

LANCASTER, Calif. – A driver was killed and his passenger injured this morning in a rollover crash in Lancaster, possibly due to street racing. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. The vehicle...
LANCASTER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA City Officials Struggle to Enforce RV Ordinance

The city of Los Angeles passed its RV ordinance in April but one councilmember is now saying what she worried would happen, actually is. She said there's no way to enforce the code because there's no place to tow the RVs. On a hot day like Tuesday, being cooped up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Firefighters Battle Blazing Koreatown Structure Fire

Koreatown, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department battled a “Greater Alarm” structure fire early Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, which was the location of a burn the night before on the 600 block of South Mariposa Avenue in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. Firefighters responded to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Part of 5 Freeway Closed North of LA Due to Route Fire Damage

Labor Day travelers faced significant holiday delays on a stretch of the 5 Freeway that remains partially closed Monday north of Los Angeles due to damage from a wildfire. Two lanes on the northbound side of the main route between Southern and Northern California through the state’s Central Valley remain closed. Repairs are needed on a wall damaged by the Route Fire, which began Wednesday and burned more than 5,200 acres in the Castaic area.
CASTAIC, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in front of LA Live

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Trapped in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on 605 Freeway On-Ramp

Lakewood, Los Angeles County, CA: A trapped individual was able to self-extricate from an overturned vehicle after crashing on a 605 Freeway on-ramp early Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to calls regarding a solo vehicle crash at the North 605 Freeway on-ramp at Carson Street in the city of Lakewood on Sept. 3, around 1:09 a.m.
LAKEWOOD, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy