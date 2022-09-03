2 Rushed to Trauma Center After 2 Big Rigs, 2 Vehicles Collide in Labor Day Weekend Traffic

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were rushed to a trauma center after two big rigs and two cars collided on busy Interstate 5 near Santa Clarita on Friday, Sept.2.

The vehicles collided shortly before 2 p.m. as Labor Day weekend traffic piled up on northbound lanes. A pregnant woman and a motorist with a left leg fracture were both hospitalized, according to California Highway Patrol traffic reports.

Both vehicles sustained major damage to both their front and back ends with one of the cars coming to a rest under a truck trailer.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Video: Austin Dave, Photojournalist / KNN

