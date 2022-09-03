Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gridiron Guesses: Post Falls the lone home team this week
There is just one high school football game scheduled in Kootenai County this week. That would be on Friday, when the Post Falls Trojans play host to Sunnyside (Wash.), the Grizzlies making the 208-mile trek to North Idaho. Coeur d’Alene (1-2), which opened a week before most teams in the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Coeur d'Alene battles past Post Falls in 5
COEUR d’ALENE — Post Falls has won two straight league titles, but the Coeur d’Alene Vikings showed they’ll be a team to be reckoned with as well this season. Coeur d’Alene bounced back from a first-set loss to beat the Trojans 19-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-27, 15-11 in the Inland Empire League opener for both teams Tuesday night at Viking Court.
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE FRONT ROW with MARK NELKE: Getting the max out of volleyball tournaments
For the second year, as in most sports, volleyball is using MaxPreps rankings to seed its state tournaments. However, this year, MaxPreps has told coaches not to enter tournament results — just results of regular matches. Its rationale: With the inconsistent variety in scoring at tournaments, a level playing...
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC VOLLEYBALL: Cardinals down Blue Mountain in 4
COEUR d’ALENE — Sophomore Taylin Rowley and freshman Addison Kiefer had 12 kills each for North Idaho College in a 25-17, 25-15, 22-25, 25-13 win over Blue Mountain in the Northwest Athletic Conference opener for both at Christianson Gymnasium on Wednesday. “It was a good start for our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jake Bustamante, Post Falls High School
Bustamante, a 5-foot-10, 195 pound senior running back, scored five touchdowns for the Trojans in a 34-6 win over the visiting Timberline Wolves of Boise, tying a school record. “He was a real workhorse for us tonight,” Post Falls coach Blaine Bennett said. “He’s a team leader and really came out and ran the ball hard tonight. We’ve got a good combination of backs, but Jake just ran hard and got a lot of carries.”
Coeur d'Alene Press
Beatrice “Bea” Jo Ward, 81
Beatrice Jo Ward passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at age 81 years. She passed away at the Advanced Care Hospital in Post Falls, Idaho. Bea was born in Desmet, Idaho, on Sept. 13, 1940, on the Coeur d’ Alene Native American Reservation. Bea was born in Desmet in a...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Notices
DAVIS, Olin, 83, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho died July 16, 2022. He was born Sept. 10, 1938 in Portales, N.M. A Celebration of Life will be September 24th at 11 a.m. at The Coeur d' Alene Bible Church, 5350 N. Fourth St., CdA (Across from CHS). The dress will be casual with refreshments served afterward.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Naomi Fawn Anderson, 88
Naomi Fawn Anderson passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family Sept. 5, 2022. Naomi was born in Anaconda, Mont., to Maude and Percy Campbell on April 13, 1934. She moved to Medimont, Idaho, when she was 10 years old and attended school at Cave Lake Grade School and then graduated from Rose Lake High School. She was active in sports with a desire to become a teacher. She would go on to work for the Kootenai School District until her retirement.
RELATED PEOPLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC WOMEN'S SOCCER: Cardinals blanked in home opener
COEUR d’ALENE — Sophomore Emilia Long recorded a hat trick for the visiting Peninsula Pirates in a 4-0 nonconference win over North Idaho College at Eisenwinter Field on Tuesday. Frida Markstrom had six saves for Peninsula (3-0-1). NIC (2-1-0) opens Northwest Athletic Conference play against Spokane on Saturday...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Northwest Notes Sept. 6, 2022
EWU's Talkington earns first career Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week award. Eastern Washington quarterback Gunner Talkington was named the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Talkington, who made his second career start but the first since being officially named EWU's starting quarterback,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Robert Rodric Romero Jr, 58
Robert Rodric Romero Jr, 58, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away Aug. 25, 2022. Robert was born Aug. 25, 1964, to Nancy and Robert Romero Sr in Yuba City, Calif. After graduating from Yuba City High School, Robert went on to college at Chico State. He went on to attend the University of Idaho Law school in Moscow, Idaho, meeting lifelong friends.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gladys Marie (Call) Benson, 89
Gladys Marie (Call) Benson, 89, passed away on Aug. 23, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Grey Eagle, Minn., to William (Bill) Call and Marie (Barrett) Call Williams. In the spring of 1936, the Calls moved to beautiful Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She and her four siblings, Russell Call (deceased), Lorraine (Charles Lovell) (deceased), Elaine (Norm Hockering) (deceased), and Dorothy (John Jessick) (deceased). She is preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Esther Benson; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Ida Benson of Dalton Gardens; June and Jerry Miguta of Coeur d’Alene; Jack and Maxine Benson of Philipsburg, Montana; Harold and Nelda Benson of Worley; Marilyn Lenz of Post Falls, and Tom of Anchorage, Alaska.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sherman Baue Watts, 84
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Sherman Baue Watts, 84, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg. He was born March 13, 1938, in Glasgow, Mont.; Sherman was the son of Henry Clay and Sylvia Edna (Baue) Watts. Sherman has lived...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Robert Dwain Bedard, 90
Robert Dwain Bedard, 90, of Rathdrum, Idaho, passed peacefully with family members by his side on Aug. 28, 2022. Rob was born in Omak, Wash., on April 25, 1932, to Joseph Fileas Bedard and Elva O. Bedard. He was one of 19 children and spent his childhood on the family ranch on the Colville Indian Reservation. His mother passed when he was only 6 years old and his father passed when he was 14; older siblings played a large part in his upbringing. He spent some time as a teen living with a pastor and his wife, completed the 9th grade at Riverside High School, where he lettered in band, and chased jobs with some of his older brothers. One job of note was on a large ranch in Montana, where he learned to cook for the hired hands. In 1951, at the age of 19, he and his brother Basil worked together on the ranch of John Eder.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gratia Frances Hannan Griffith, 97
Gratia Frances Hannan Griffith passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2022, at the Bridge at Post Falls, Idaho. Gratia was born on Nov. 9, 1924 in Pierre, South Dakota to William and Dorliska (Crandall) Hannan. Gratia grew up in South Dakota, graduating from Pierre High School in 1941. From there...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Drawdowns set for Pend Oreille, Priest lakes
SANDPOINT — Bonner County's two main lakes — Pend Oreille and Priest — are set to begin their move to their winter pool levels later this month. The drawdown of Lake Pend Oreille will start Sept. 19 and the drawdown of Priest Lake will begin Oct. 10.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
It was a record hot August
August was a hot and relatively dry month in the Coeur d’Alene and Spokane area. At Cliff’s station, the average high temperature last month was a hot 90 degrees, which was six degrees above the August average. The Spokane International Airport also reported a 90-degree average high temperature last month.
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive lane changes lead to confusion for drivers
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. The driver...
Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool
CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Series targets challenges of life in North Idaho
COEUR d'ALENE — A new six-session documentary and discussion series that includes a look at racism, poverty and growth kicks off Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. “Many of us live and work here in North Idaho, but do not know what has...
Comments / 0