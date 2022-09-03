ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

California Coast Arthritis Bike Classic to Move Through Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara Counties Next Week

CENTRAL COAST – The California Coast Arthritis Bike Classic will move through Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties next week using portions of the state highway system in the following locations during the daytime hours. Day 1, Saturday, September 10: Santa Francisco to Santa Cruz.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Tech Team Powers Validation Ale in Santa Barbara

Attention to detail can be everything. Brian Deignan, co-owner of the Funk Zone’s new Validation Ale with his wife, Briana, lamented the sad state of bathrooms at too many breweries. “We built twice as many as the city asked,” Brian proudly states. “It’s like a museum in there.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Steven B. Engles

On September 6, 2022, Steve passed away after battling cancer. He was born on December 23, 1941, in Oakland, CA, where he began competitive swimming at age seven. He lettered and was named all-city as an Oakland High freshman. Steve attended the University of Southern California, joined Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and graduated with a degree in telecommunications. He and Susan, his wife of 58 years, were college sweethearts and married in 1963.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Santa Barbara Surfrider Foundation’s Fight to Preserve the Coast

On this episode of The Indy, we speak with Mark Morey, the Surfrider Foundation Santa Barbara Chapter Chair, and Ken Palley, longtime activist, executive committee member, and former chair about the foundation’s mission and history of their environmental work along the Gaviota Coast. They share more about their battles with developers over land, community outreach projects, and the importance of upholding environmental legislation that protects preservations.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
foxla.com

Bear enters home, swims in pool in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A black bear is making himself comfortable in a Simi Valley neighborhood this Labor Day weekend. Police say a black bear was spotted swimming in a pool and rummaging through yards in a section of northeast Simi. "I just happened to look over the window and...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta Selected as New Communications Manager/Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta has been selected as the new Communications Manager/Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County and will start her duties with the County on November 1, 2022. In her new role, Buttitta...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

D’Alfonso-Curran Elevates Science Over Tradition

What follows is an edited excerpt from Vines & Vision: The Winemakers of Santa Barbara County, published in 2020 by Matt Kettmann and Macduff Everton. You might expect romantic tales of viticultural conquest and testaments to age-old traditions when talking to wine industry veterans Bruno D’Alfonso and Kris Curran.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Legendary Latin Guitarist Antonio Rey Comes to Santa Barbara

Flamenco music and dance fans are in for a history-making special treat this weekend. International flamenco superstar Antonio Rey, one of Spain’s best guitarists and composers, will perform in Santa Barbara for the first time on Sunday, September 11. Rey says this is a don’t-miss event “because it will...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Everywhere In Ventura County Sunday Was 100+

Updated--Everywhere in Ventura County Sunday was at least 100 degrees with daily records falling in Camarillo and Oxnard. And Fillmore topped them all at 113 degrees according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, Simi Valley was 111, Ojai and Westlake were at 110, and Thousand Oaks hit 108. Camarillo set...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Nadra Ehrman Appointed to the Santa Barbara County Board of Education

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The Santa Barbara County Board of Education has appointed Nadra Ehrman to fill the vacant seat left by the mid-term resignation of Dr. Peter MacDougall. Ehrman will represent Trustee Area 2, which covers most of Goleta and a portion of western Santa Barbara. She will hold office until the election in November 2024, which is the remainder of MacDougall’s term.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

John Joseph Cornejo

John Joseph Cornejo, 69, of Santa Barbara CA, passed away on August 29, 2022. John’s battle against cancer ended in the care of hospice while surrounded by loving family. He was born on June 26, 1953 in Santa Barbara CA, to Jose and Guillerma Cornejo, who preceded him in death. His formidable years were spent in Goleta, Casmalia, and Dos Pueblos Ranch among wide open spaces which served as a playground for him and his siblings; birthing his great love of nature.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Arizona Cardinals
Santa Barbara Independent

An Evening with Angela Perko & Roger Durling

Don’t miss what’s sure to be a lively and entertaining evening with artist Angela Perko in conversation with Roger Durling, who wrote the comprehensive cover story about Perko for the August 11 issue of Santa Barbara Independent. Held at Sullivan Goss, An American Gallery, where Perko’s show, The Place of Hidden Things, is on view through September 26, the evening will delve into Perko’s inspiration and process behind her newest body of work.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

ON the Beat | Cat Power Retakes the Lobero, and Why KCSB Rocks

When I caught the inimitably delicious Cat Power at the Montreal jazz festival several years ago, she lived up to her reputation as a musical enchantress on her own terms, and one who naturally bucks conventionality. During the show’s first half, she moved from the guitar to the piano and back with a noticeable limp. Suddenly, she kicked up her heels and walked normally. “I love doing that old lazy leg thing,” she impishly exclaimed.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Landlords in the Black

“Landlords operate on very thin margins in Santa Barbara.” That’s the first of many unsupported claims made in the Voice titled “Rent Control Will Harm the Poor” in last week’s paper. Not just unsupported, in my experience laughably untrue. My landlords have been consistently and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

I.V. Community Services District Hires New Isla Vista Beautiful Manager

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) has fully adopted the Isla Vista Beautiful program, a previous partnership with United Way. The District hired Jenna Norton, Isla Vista Beautiful Program Manager, to oversee a crew of workers who identify and respond to beautification issues in the Isla Vista Community. Jenna collaborates with local stakeholders to reduce waste, increase sustainability, and beautify the community. The Isla Vista Beautiful program is in the process of hiring beautification crew members to respond to requests. Once the crew is hired, trained, and fully onboarded they will begin responding to community reports.
ISLA VISTA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness Celebrates National Suicide Prevention Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – September is National Suicide Prevention Month. During this month, individuals, organizations, allies and more will be drawing attention to the problem of deaths by suicide and advocating for prevention. Suicide is a national health problem that currently ranks as the 2nd leading cause of death for ages 10-34. On average one person dies by suicide every two hours in California.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

All Booked | Legal Dramas Amid Jury Duty in Los Angeles

This edition of All Booked was originally emailed to subscribers on August 30, 2022. To receive our literary newsletter in your inbox, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. Last week, I was chosen to serve on a jury in federal court. This is my first experience serving on a jury, and for it to be in federal court makes it feel extra dramatic. For the past week, I’ve been living the dreaded L.A. commuter life. Sometimes, I’m getting on the road as early as 5 a.m. to get down there in time and before the traffic picks up, just to turn around hours later and drive all the way home. In my many hours of driving, I have been listening to music, podcasts, and (of course) audiobooks.
LOS ANGELES, CA

