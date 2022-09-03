Game with the best of them when you have the HyperX Armada 27 QHD gaming monitor. Not only does it come with a desk mount to get you set up in no time, but it also has seriously impressive specs. From its 2560 x 1440 resolution to its 1-millisecond delay and 165 Hz refresh rate, this 27-inch diagonal IPS widescreen monitor does it all. The high resolution supports immersive gaming, and its sharp image quality will truly mesmerize you. Offering low latency, it gives you that added boost to help you win. Easily mount it and adjust its position to get it just where you want. And use the ergonomic arms to freely move it horizontally or vertically. Finally, available in black, it’ll blend in with the rest of your setup.

