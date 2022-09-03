ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Liz Truss law and order plans branded ‘meaningless’ by police chief as UK awaits leadership result

By Meg Hill
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPJkt_0hgga5jW00

Liz Truss faced fresh criticism as the ballot to pick the UK’s next prime minister closed, with a police chief describing her policies on law and order as “meaningless”.

Chief constable of Dyfed-Powys Police Richard Lewis, said that while some of the leadership frontrunner’s proposals might make “attractive headlines”, such ideas are “meaningless without further explanation from the Tory leadership hopeful”.

“Police performance is complex, and, despite Truss’s view that chief constables of “failing forces” should appear before the national policing board (a meeting that does not enjoy legal status) to account for poor outcomes, well-established methods to improve underperforming forces already exist through the police performance oversight group,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCwfW_0hgga5jW00

“There is also an inherent contradiction between Truss’s call for government intervention on the performance of any given police force and the localised role of police and crime commissioners (a Conservative creation, after all).”

Mr Lewis added that he thought the “judgement on whether or force is failing” could not be reduced “to an apparent inability to cut crimes such as homicide by 20%”.

Ms Truss announced her policing proposals in July, and faced sharp criticism they were ‘incoherent’.

She said her government would publish “league tables” to show how each of the 43 forces in England and Wales are performing against national trends, and that the chief constables of those deemed to be underperforming would have to explain themselves to ministers.

Her campaign team also took a swipe at chief constables, sending reporters a quote claiming that they were “not cracking down as hard as they should be”, threatening to deepen a rift that has grown during Priti Patel’s time as home secretary.

Policing sources said officers were sick of being used as a “political football” at a time when recorded crime stands at a record high, and prosecutions at a record low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqoQi_0hgga5jW00

Simon Foster, the West Midlands police and crime commissioner, told The Independent at the time: “Instead of attacking chief constables they should be given the resources they need.”

The latest criticism comes as speculation grows about what the early days of a Truss government might look like, with reports that as prime minister she could quickly move to lift the ban on fracking.

With only days left until the winner of the Tory leadership race is announced, Ms Truss remains the overwhelming favourite to succeed Boris Johnson.

Polling in the contest closed at 5pm on Friday, as the Conservative Party said that nearly 20,000 members attended the hustings and a total of 2.2 million people viewed a husting online.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss lifts ban on fracking in Tory manifesto U-turn

Liz Truss has lifted the ban on fracking in a Conservative Party manifesto U-turn as part of new plans to curb soaring energy bills.“It is vital that we take steps to increase our domestic energy supply,” she told parliament. “We will end the moratorium on extracting our huge reserves of shale which could get gas flowing as soon as six months where there is local support for it.” The prime minister has also announced a new licensing round for new North Sea oil and gas, she expects more than 100 licenses to be awarded.A ban on fracking...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

What is in Liz Truss’s emergency energy package, at a glance

Liz Truss has set out an emergency package costing tens of billions of pounds to help shield households and businesses from soaring energy prices.The new Prime Minister’s plan includes preventing the average annual family bill in Britain soaring past £2,500 for two years from this autumn.But she also has included moves, some highly controversial, to prevent prices spiking again in the event of global events taking a similar downturn.– No soaring price cap for homes in BritainFrom October 1, the average energy bill was set to rise to £3,549 when the price cap review came into place, before going as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Environment Secretary gives water bosses 14 days to set out sewage dumping plans

The new Environment Secretary has given water company chiefs two weeks to set out “significant improvements” to prevent sewage being dumped in open water.Ranil Jayawardena also faced calls from Labour for “tougher sanctions”, including prison sentences, for water bosses responsible for pumping effluent into the UK’s rivers and beaches.I told water chief executives that it is not good enough and I have instructed them to write to me formally by September 21 with a plan on how they are going to make significant improvementsRanil JayawardenaHe told the Commons: “The volume of sewage spewed out by water companies is completely unacceptable...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ferries contract decision was not politically motivated, says ex-minister Mackay

Former finance secretary Derek Mackay has rejected claims the awarding of a contract for two ferries – which are over budget and late – was politically motivated.Mr Mackay, who quit the Scottish Cabinet in 2020 after messages he sent to a 16-year-old boy were made public by the Scottish Sun, was the transport minister who awarded the contract to Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow in 2015.The yard has since been nationalised to save it from administration and the Glen Sannox and the as-yet-unnamed hull 802 are projected to cost two-and-a-half times more than planned and be delivered five years late.Critics...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Richard Lewis
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England And Wales#Conservative Party#Police Forces#Uk#Tory
Daily Mail

Paediatrician who filmed a fellow consultant in hospital after reporting her to bosses 20 times before being disciplined for 'exaggerating her account of events' loses tribunal against NHS trust

A paediatrician who filmed a colleague in hospital after reporting her to bosses 20 times and was disciplined for 'exaggerating her account of events' has lost a tribunal case against an NHS trust. A tribunal heard that Therese William, a Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, had a 'poor working relationship' with...
HEALTH
The Independent

Hong Kong doctor arrested on suspicion of issuing over 6,000 fake vaccination exemption certificates

A 64-year-old doctor has been arrested in Hong Kong on the suspicion of selling thousands of fake Covid-19 vaccine exemption certificates amid a spike in virus infections.Annie Choi Suk-mui was accused of issuing over 6,000 Covid “Vaccination Medical Exemption Certificates” to those unwilling to receive their jabs since August this year. The certificates were valid for 90 days.The doctor was arrested on Monday following a police raid at her private clinic in Hong Kong’s Yuen Long town. Ms Choi’s personal computer and other electronic records were seized during the raid, Hong Kong-based newspaperThe Standard reported.She was charging HK$500 (£55)...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: I’m a trauma surgeon – many of my patients are suicide attempts because they can’t afford to eat

Saturday morning report for the major trauma service in the hospital I work in: It’s been a busy night with eleven new patients. Four have tried to kill themselves. One phrase stands out: “He jumped because he can no longer afford to eat”. Major trauma can affect anyone, and every year across London thousands of people from all walks of life suffer potentially life changing – or life ending – injuries. Like many diseases though, trauma disproportionately affects those who are socially or financially disadvantaged. Now we are seeing more and more people who find themselves in this position, no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trump news – live: Ex-president ‘says he kept secret Russia documents to stop Biden shredding them’

Donald Trump reportedly told close aides that he decided to preserve documents related to the Russia investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The former president was “concerned” Mr Biden’s administration, which he referred to as the “deep state”, would bury or destroy “the evidence” that could prove the Republican leader was “wronged”, Rolling Stone reported, citing people familiar with the situation.It comes as Bill Barr told Fox News that the DoJ is “getting very close” to indicting Mr Trump over the secret documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.On Wednesday, Mr Trump took to Truth Social to complain that...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Pakistan attempts another breach in biggest lake even as 100,000 people displaced

Pakistan’s biggest lake might burst its banks after a last-ditch effort to drain its water in a controlled manner failed, a senior official has warned, even though the breach displaced up to 100,000 people from their homes. Lake Manchar in the southeastern Sindh province in Pakistan has had its water levels rise to dangerously high levels, especially because of the unprecedented monsoons that have claimed the lives of more than 1300 people in the country.Pakistan breached Manchar Lake over the weekend, displacing up to 100,000 people from their homes. A minister said that it was aimed at saving more...
ASIA
The Independent

Man tells court of ‘frightening’ relationship with sister accusing him of theft

A therapist has told a court of his “frightening” relationship with his sister who is privately prosecuting him for allegedly stealing from their wealthy mother.Jonathan Feld, 62, was alleged to have taken more than £1.5 million of 89-year-old Hannah Feld’s life savings after she became too ill to look after her financial affairs.He denied two charges of theft from his mother, who was said to be suffering from “significant cognitive decline”, in a private prosecution brought by his sister, Louise Radley.Feld was on Monday cleared of stealing £1.3 million from a joint Swiss bank account in his and Mrs Feld’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Goldman Sachs executive says male colleagues ‘mooed’ at her when she used lactation room

A former Goldman Sachs employee has written a memoir which details her stint at a high-paying Wall Street job and how she was forced to quit because of a culture of overt sexism and bullying.Jamie Fiore Higgins, 46, who worked at the investment banking firm for 17 years, was allegedly “mooed” at by her male colleagues when she used a lactation room at her office after the birth of her second child.In her 320-page memoir titled Bully Market: My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs, which she started writing after quitting the company in 2016, Ms Higgins...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Queen under medical supervision as Prince Charles heads to Balmoral

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said.A Palace spokesperson said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”Prime minister Liz Truss...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Watchdog takes action against two Government departments over FOI delays

A watchdog has taken action against two Government departments for “persistent failures” to respond to Freedom of Information requests on time.The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) handed its first enforcement notice in seven years to the Department for International Trade (DIT).The department was late answering more than half of requests from January to March and had the worst response figures in central government.We have issued DIT with an enforcement notice. Statistics showed DIT had the worst FOI response figures for the whole of central government. Response times declined in 2021, despite there being no increase in requests or known resource issues....
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says

Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were related to the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Truss campaign’s biggest donation came from wife of former BP executive

The single biggest donation to Liz Truss’s successful campaign for the Tory leadership came from the wife of a former BP executive.Fitriani Hay, the wife of James Hay, donated £100,000 to Ms Truss. It came as the new prime minister set out her plan to help families struggling with their energy bills.Ms Truss said she would freeze bills at £2,500, which will be paid for by additional government borrowing. She declined to extend the windfall tax on the large profits of oil and gas giants.James Hay joined BP as an engineer in the 1970s and spent nearly three...
WORLD
The Independent

Liz Truss – live: Energy bills capped for two years amid claims plan is ‘phony freeze’

Liz Truss has been accused of bringing in a “phony freeze” on energy bills after announcing a £2,500 yearly price cap for the average household until October 2024.Setting out her plan to help deal with the energy crisis, the prime minister also promised support for businesses struggling with bills for six months, with targeted support for vulnerable firms beyond that.She announced the ban on fracking in England will end, meaning production of domestic shale gas could begin in as little as six months.Opposition parties have warned the plan to ease the cost-of-living crisis without taxing energy firms could saddle...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

831K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy