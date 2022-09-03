Britney Spears ‘deeply saddened’ by son Jayden’s interview comments
Britney Spears said she is “deeply saddened” by comments made by her teenage son Jayden during his recent interview with ITV News .
In an Instagram post, the singer said: “It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother.”
“I’ve tried to my best at being the best person I can be…to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bulls***,” Britney said, in referring to her 13-year conservatorship.
Fifteen-year-old Jayden James Federline spoke about his relationship with his mother with US Journalist Daphne Barak.
Sign up to our newsletters .
Comments / 0