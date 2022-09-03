ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears ‘deeply saddened’ by son Jayden’s interview comments

By Mary-Kate Findon
 5 days ago

Britney Spears said she is “deeply saddened” by comments made by her teenage son Jayden during his recent interview with ITV News .

In an Instagram post, the singer said: “It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother.”

“I’ve tried to my best at being the best person I can be…to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bulls***,” Britney said, in referring to her 13-year conservatorship.

Fifteen-year-old Jayden James Federline spoke about his relationship with his mother with US Journalist Daphne Barak.

