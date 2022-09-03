ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timothée Chalamet cannibal romance movie receives 8-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

By Jacob Stolworthy
 5 days ago

Timothée Chalamet ‘s new movie received an almost nine-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival.

The actor arrived in Italy for the premiere of his second film with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino on Friday (2 September).

Chalamet plays a cannibal in the film, which is titled Bones and All . Following its premiere, it received a rapturous response from the audience, who, according to several outlets, gave the film an 8.5 minute standing ovation.

This is the longest standing ovation so far at the 2022 festival, which began earlier this week. Previously, Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field received one for six-minutes following the premiere of their new film Tár .

Bones and All is based on a novel by Camille DeAngelis. Chalamet stars alongside Taylor Russell, with the pair playing two flesh-eating lovers who go on a road trip in 1980s America.

Mark Rylance, André Holland and Chloë Sevigny also star, with the film reuniting Chalamet with Michael Stuhlbarg, who played his father in Call Me By Your Name .

The film will be released in the US on 23 November, with a UK release date yet to be announced.

Other films to have premiered at Venice include Bardo , the latest from Birdman director Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Olivia Wilde’s controversial Don’t Worry Darling , starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, will premiere next week.

The Mash
4d ago

Does that mean Army Hammer 🔨 should get a standing ovation due to him allegedly being labeled a cannibal?🤔

Reply(3)
11
SuperWomanandHerDog
4d ago

Love how he’s bravely bending the rules old strait white men set for society a long time ago and being himself! He’s so talented as an actor and he’s a fashion icon. Great role model for young men

Reply(12)
4
Carlene Reaves Bailey
4d ago

We live in a sick world …..

Reply(2)
21
