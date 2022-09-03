ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

A viral video of Jeff Bezos being heckled has left people divided

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gK4kv_0hgga0Jt00

A video showing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos being heckled by a couple in the street has gone viral online, but their choice of comments has divided users on Reddit.

The clip first appeared on TikTok, after being posted by user @bat_rat_cat, before it was taken down twice for allegedly violating its policy on bullying.

In the footage, the billionaire can be seen walking on the pavement before the pair sitting at a table address him.

“Hey Jeff, do you feel bad when your Amazon workers die in the warehouse sometimes,” asked a man behind the camera, to which Bezos gave him eye contact before looking away and walking towards his car.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In the video from July 2021, A woman on camera added: “Hey Jeff, nice lazy eye. I wish money could fix that!”

As the world’s third richest man - according to Forbes real-time billionaire's list – Bezos continues to face public scrutiny over his finances and Amazon’s working conditions.

In April last year, Amazon had to issue an apology to US Democrat Mark Pocan after they denied his claims that workers have been forced to urinate in bottles during their shifts.

“This was an own goal, we’re unhappy about it, and we owe an apology to Representative Pocan … The tweet was incorrect,” it reads .

Elsewhere, the BBC said in May 2021 that Amazon planned to introduce “wellness chambers” into its warehouse to benefit the mental health of stressed-out workers. A month later, ITV News revealed that the online retailer trashes millions of unsold stock in one UK warehouse every year.

So naturally, if you wanted to criticise Bezos, then there’s plenty of ammunition available – though Reddit users are torn on whether this particular American couple chose wisely.

“Eh, that woman’s comment is sh**ty. F**k her for saying that instead of saying something meaningful about his greed,” wrote one.

Another commented: “Ok, cmon… If you’re going to criticize someone criticize their views or actions, not their bodies.”

“Wow… making fun of a disability is the hallmark of a horrible person,” said a third.

Others, meanwhile, have argued that the comment on Bezos’ appearance is justified.

“Nah, it’s really not. F**k Jeff. I’m so tired of this attitude that we need to be nice to bad people. He is a horrible person and deserves to be made fun of,” said one.

A different commenter wrote: “It is in bad taste to make fun of appearance, but the man lets THOUSANDS of workers suffer through company policies, so, by all means, make fun of his lazy eye, baldness, height, anything really. It’s not an a-hole move if it’s a greedy billionaire.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 25

Jack
4d ago

It's easy to sit there, largely unproductive, and throw insults at somebody who has built an empire.

Reply
13
I
2d ago

I absolutely appreciate Jeff Bezos......... He started from nothing, then built an empire.......... American 🇺🇸 dream multiplied 💪🏾👏🏾🙏🏾🎯

Reply(7)
3
Mr. Lahey
2d ago

I would have asked about owning the Washington Post and how it's a mouthpiece for the left wing of the Democratic party rather than actual journalism. And for the record... I dont like my neighbors so I ALWAYS have a pee bottle ready to chuck over the fence.....

Reply
2
Related
Indy100

Elon Musk throws shade at Jeff Bezos with Lord of the Rings tweet

The billionaires are at war again - this time it's Elon Musk throwing shade at Jeff Bezos.Bezos' Amazon Prime recently released The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - and the low-budget promo clip for the show didn't inspire confidence.And while the critics' reviews are largely positive, fans have panned the series - said to be the most expensive ever made.The show focuses on the Second Age of Middle Earth which happened thousands of years before the events of the films starring Elijah Wood that we all know and love.Over on Rotten Tomatoes, fans were fairly consistent in,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Pocan
Person
Jeff Bezos
TheDailyBeast

Woman Swimming in Pool Dies in Horrific Facebook Livestream

The younger sister of a woman who drowned during a Facebook livestream in Canada has paid tribute to her sibling while asking for help to repatriate her body to Kenya. Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, who moved to Canada in 2018 and worked at a long-term care center in Collingwood, was streaming live on Aug. 18 as she took an afternoon swim. According to the Toronto Star, whose reporter viewed the footage before it was removed from Facebook, the video shows “Nyabuto smiling, swimming and interacting with viewers from the shallow end of the pool. About three minutes in, Nyabuto moves to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Bezos#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Amazon Warehouse#Viral Video#Disability#Tiktok#User Bat Rat Cat#Democrat#Amazon News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg thinks 'normal people' won't want Neuralink chips in their brains soon, but sees a future where people text their loved ones by twitching their wrists

Mark Zuckerberg talked about Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink on Joe Rogan's podcast. Zuckerberg said "normal people" won't want brain implants like Neuralink for at least ten to 15 years. He said Meta is researching neural interface tech you could use to text people by twitching your wrist. Meta...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
TECHNOLOGY
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
15K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy