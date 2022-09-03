ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, ID

Aberdeen just won't stop running the ball — which keyed a win over Declo

By By Greg Woods
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lbHu_0hggYjBb00

ABERDEEN — Watching Aberdeen run offense can be a mind-numbing experience. The Tigers rarely pass. They run and run and run and just when you think they might pass, they run again. They don’t always break long gains, either, opting to move down the field in short increments — keeping opponents off the field for what feels like hours at a time.

“We feel like we have to establish the run,” Aberdeen coach Braden Driscoll said.

So when you want to understand the ending of the Tigers’ second game this season, the way they put the finishing touches on a 18-12 win over perennial powerhouse Declo, that’s all you need to know: They ran the ball.

To be sure, they racked up numbers that back their belief in the run: 44 carries for 296 yards and two touchdowns, which comes out to about six yards per carry. Brody Beck switched from quarterback to running back this season, but he carded 20 carries for 162 yards and a 58-yard score, which makes you wonder why he didn’t make that change sooner. Even quarterback Gage Driscoll, who completed 4 of his 5 passes, posted 58 yards on the ground.

What encouraged everyone in the orange and black laundry after the game, though, was the way they ran when they had to.

Midway through the fourth, when Gage Driscoll hit Nick Medel for a 15-yard touchdown pass, Aberdeen took an 18-6 lead. The Tigers’ defense had stifled the Hornets’ offense almost all night, so if the game felt out of reach, that’s because it mostly was. Except moments later, Declo matched it with its own touchdown pass, drawing within a score with a shade over three minutes to play.

So when Aberdeen returned to the field, two phrases pinged around Beck’s head like ping pong balls: First down, first down, first down. Five-yard gain, five-yard gain, five-yard gain. The Tigers didn’t need to score, not really. They just needed to run out the clock — to run the ball.

So they did. Beck logged a nine-yard carry, good for a first down, good for a win.

“He’s just powerful, and he’s got a good motor,” Driscoll said. “His drive is just incredible.”

Beck has a funny way of running. He’s fast, sure, but when he takes handoffs, he springs forward the way those wind-up cars do. Before you have a chance to check out Beck’s path, what holes he might have or what route he might choose, he’s already zipped upfield for four yards, five yards. It’s remarkable to watch. He doesn’t even appear to be laboring to do it.

Neither do any of the Tigers, which is their secret. They just run. To do that, they rely on a sturdy offensive line, which makes the entire operation possible. The team’s skill players are grateful for them. When he thought about why his group’s ground game worked so well, Beck waited approximately 0.5 seconds to answer.

“The line,” Beck said. “It’s all the line. The holes were huge.”

Which is why Aberdeen seldom needed to pass. Beck and Driscoll assumed many of their team’s running responsibilities, but they also sprinkled in runs for Hiatt Beck and Marshall Elliott, two upperclassmen who traffick more in speed. Hiatt Beck registered six carries for 46 yards and a touchdown and Elliott tallied five carries for 28 yards. They weren’t exactly featured backs, but they helped secure this Aberdeen win.

The weird part is that for as well as the Tigers ran the ball, they didn’t always take care of it. Aberdeen lost three fumbles on the night. The weirder part is that none were because of contact. The hosts just… lost it. One came on an exchange from Driscoll to Brody Beck, the latter of whom also coughed up one on his own, and Hiatt Beck muffed the opening kickoff of the second half.

Aberdeen walked out with a win, though, because it responded. Declo couldn’t turn a single one of those opportunities into points. Instead, when the Tigers returned to the field after a fumble, they looked a little more focused, a little more fired up.

“I take it (personally) because I fumbled that one,” Brody Beck said. “I wanted to do my best to get us the ball back.”

Beck and the Tigers did. In truth, they held the Hornets to their fewest points since last September. All they had to do was run the ball.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

In new HS FB media poll, Blackfoot and Pocatello move up in 4A

It’s still early in the season, but Class 4A football in Southeast Idaho is shaping up to be competitive. After both clubs won last weekend, Blackfoot and Pocatello moved up in the new media poll, the Broncos at No. 2 and the Thunder at No. 5. Elsewhere in the poll, Highland dropped out of the 5A rankings following its first 0-2 start in six years, and West Side stayed at the top of the 2A rankings. Aberdeen, 2-0 on the year, also cracked the 2A...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Ahead of matchup with SDSU, Idaho State focused on cleaning up mistakes

Charlie Ragle has a saying about the sideline: It’s never missed a tackle in its life. “So knowing that as a linebacker,” Ragle said, “and I’m sprinting out there, knowing that I have the sideline as my leverage, I can’t overrun that play and get cut back where the guy comes right back into the field. That’s Day 1 elementary stuff. We can’t do those things. That’s what I talked about in beating ourselves. If we’re gonna lose, then let’s make the other team beat...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Chubbuck woman injured in two-vehicle wreck

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on September 7, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. in Fort Hall, Idaho. A 26 year old male from Blackfoot, Idaho, was attempting to back a 2005 Pontiac G6 out of a driveway on US Highway 91, near milepost 85. A 25 year old female from Chubbuck, Idaho, was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse southbound on US91. The Mitsubishi struck the Pontiac. All occupants from both vehicles were wearing seat belts. The driver of the Mitsubishi was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The southbound lane of US91 was blocked for approximately 1.5 hours.
CHUBBUCK, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, ID
Local
Idaho Football
City
Declo, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
Idaho State Journal

'Flying Y' System Interchange detour begins tonight

POCATELLO — Beginning tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 10 p.m., the northwest ramp of the System Interchange at Pocatello will be closed for construction. The closure will allow the ramp to be lowered prior to beginning bridge construction. Motorists traveling north on I-15 wishing to proceed west on I-86 toward Chubbuck will be detoured through the Northgate Interchange. The closure and detour will remain for approximately three weeks until the new ramp is completed. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out the events happening this week in East Idaho. Wednesday The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck. Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Motorcyclist injured in crash on Interstate 15 in Pocatello

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on September 6th, 2022, at 5:12 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Pocatello. A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 44-year-old male from Chubbuck was travelling northbound attempting to enter the interstate on the Clark Street on-ramp. He swerved to avoid stopped traffic on the interstate, laid his bike down, and slid into a Hyundai SUV driven by a 49-year-old female from Blackfoot. The rider of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The right lane of the on-ramp was blocked for approximately 20 minutes.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Woman airlifted to PMC following one-vehicle crash on local highway

A woman was airlifted to a local hospital after a one-vehicle wreck earlier this week in Oneida County. The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 38 between Malad and Holbrook when the adult female driver lost control of her car and the vehicle overturned, authorities said.
ONEIDA COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigers#Hornets
Idaho State Journal

Multiple brush fires on Friday in Southeast Idaho take toll on I-15, shutting down nearly 20-mile stretch of freeway

For the second day in a row, the Interstate 15 corridor in Southeast Idaho saw multiple wildfires on Friday. One of those fires ignited around 5 p.m. along Interstate 15 in the Malad Summit area and resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for over an hour. Three smaller wildfires were reported along Interstate 15 in south Pocatello around...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Multiple brush fires burning along Interstate 15 in south Pocatello

POCATELLO — Three brush fires are burning along Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello. The blazes were reported around 2:30 p.m. Friday in south Pocatello and have resulted in the partial blockage of the freeway's southbound lanes between the South Fifth Avenue and Portneuf area exits. The fires have also caused Pocatello police to shut down the South Valley Connector. We have received no reports that the brush fires have thus far resulted in any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in south Pocatello until firefighters have the blazes under control. Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the fires.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

'THING OF NIGHTMARES': Police captain, victim and local funeral home owner reflect on Downard

POCATELLO — The grief of losing a loved one can almost feel insurmountable, but for the families affected by the alleged crimes of Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck, death was only the beginning of a gruesome series of events that many will never forget. The recent filing of 63 misdemeanor charges against Peck and his arrest on Aug. 30 has left many local residents hopeful that justice for his alleged disregard of trust and compassion will finally be served. But for others, the damage...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Hundreds of acres scorched, Interstate 15 temporarily shut down as wildfires take toll on Southeast Idaho

The Interstate 15 corridor through Southeast Idaho saw several wildfires on Thursday and Friday that scorched hundreds of acres. A blaze that ignited along Interstate 15 on Malad Summit around 5 p.m. Friday resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for about 30 minutes. On Thursday the wildfires near McCammon burned so close to homes that firefighting aircraft were called in to successfully stop the flames. ...
MCCAMMON, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho State Journal

Local man charged with murder makes initial appearance in court

A Pocatello man charged with first-degree murder of an Idaho Falls resident made his first appearance in court Tuesday. The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office charged Mark Bent, 41, after he reportedly shot and killed 23-year-old Nikolas Bird in Idaho Falls. Teleconferencing from the Bonneville County Jail, Bent made his initial appearance at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local oral surgery specialists launch 2022’s Second Chance program, encourage individuals to apply before Sept. 22 for ‘new smile’

POCATELLO — The Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho are launching their third annual Second Chance Program that gives one individual the opportunity to win a new ‘smile’. The program offers one recipient who suffers from poor oral health the chance to receive a new permanent set of teeth through a procedure that amounts to roughly $50,000 worth of restorative work. The procedure is entirely free and the surgeons with the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pocatello man in custody following homicide

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has one man in custody following an apparent homicide that occurred late on Saturday night, September 3, 2022. This incident appears to be an isolated incident and it does not appear that there is any threat to the general public at this time. At approximately 10:30 p.m. September 3, the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center (Dispatch) received a report of...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Governor appoints retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to City Council

Idaho Governor Brad Little announced his selection of Retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to be appointed to fill Pocatello City Council Seat #1. “Scott Marchand has lived his life dedicated to the citizens of Pocatello with his service to our community as an officer and Pocatello Police Chief for 35 years. During his career, he has worked with diverse groups throughout Pocatello and understands the importance of community relations. Scott and his family have been dedicated to the community, working in education and non-profit...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighting jets deployed to stop spread of flames after wildfires ignite in Inkom, McCammon areas

Firefighters with help from air tankers are battling multiple wildfires that have ignited in the McCammon and Inkom areas. The fires were initially reported along Interstate 15 and Highway 30 around 5 p.m. Thursday and several local fire departments have responded to the blazes. It appears that the biggest wildfires are in the McCammon area, where large firefighting jets are dropping retardant to stop the spread of the flames. ...
MCCAMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local police searching for missing teenager

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby. Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5' 9" and 200 pounds. Joh may be in the Idaho Falls area, but may also travel to Wendell or Nampa, Idaho. Anyone who has seen Joh since Aug.18 or is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Idaho Falls police by calling 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy