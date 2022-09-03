Read full article on original website
nohope
4d ago
Amazing how the CCP propaganda machine twist citizens minds to created hatred for citizens of other countries. It is the CCP that should be hated but citizens in China are exposed to propaganda from the first day in school till their death.
Melanie Anne
4d ago
Given the history of the Japanese occupation of China, it's REALLY easy to understand where the Chinese are coming from here.
banzi
4d ago
here's what people dont realize Japan has never apologized actually for sino-Japanese war and many other things Japan just pushed under the rug China has a reason to be ferocious to the japanese
