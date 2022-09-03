Read full article on original website
Thank you San Juan Island Community Foundation | Letter
As the volunteer fundraiser coordinator for the Friday Harbor Athletic Association, we would like to thank the San Juan Island Community Foundation for the generous grant they gifted the FHAA this year. Their grant covered participation fees for football players and cheerleaders that would otherwise be unable to play due to the cost of tuition fees, ferry fares and travel expenses. Once again, we are reminded at how fortunate we are to live in a community like San Juan Island that has opportunities such as the San Juan Island Community Foundation that so generously supports our Island youth. Words are not adequate to express our gratitude towards San Juan Island Community Foundation. Your scholarship positively affected many Island Children and for that we are very thankful.
Hold Aleutian Isle owners accountable | Letter
According to the US Coast Guard, the responsible party (spiller) is liable for spill response and cleanup costs. However, because not all spillers have assets immediately available to initiate immediate response activities, the USCG and Ecology each have dedicated funding sources exclusively for oil spill response. This guarantees that immediate response can start without delay. Even when well-insured responsible parties spill, it can take some time before insurance companies make funding available for response actions.
Support and urgency grow for adding strong climate language to San Juan County’s Comp Plan
Submitted by Friends of the San Juans. OPALCO, San Juan County’s cooperative energy provider, has announced its support for adding a Climate Change Element to San Juan County’s Comprehensive Plan. This support comes as the County prepares to finalize its first update of the plan in more than ten years. Authored by Friends of the San Juans (Friends) in collaboration with experts in science, law, and policy, the proposed Climate Change Element was first suggested to the San Juan County Planning Commission on June 6. The proposed Element would help ensure San Juan County’s prioritization of proactive climate action, as well as climate change preparedness and resiliency.
Celebration of island beaches focus of new Waterworks showing
WaterWorks Gallery is proud to announce a new show that focuses on island beaches. An artist reception will be held Sept. 9 from 4-7 p.m. “Our island beaches are powerful, mysterious, and beautiful places, where we go to reflect, celebrate, and heal,” says artist Shannon Borg. “I hope these new art pieces bring calm and fascination to people who see them.”
Meet Willow and Stuart – Pets of the Week
Submitted by the Animal Protection Society – Friday Harbor. Meet the newest dynamic duo — Willow and Stuart! They are a sister and brother who recently came to us after their owner grew ill and had to go into hospice care. Through this new life change of theirs (and in all areas) Willow and Stuart live by the adage that “we’re better together.” Whether they’re posing pretty, playing in the yard, hanging out with their favorite humans, or helping shelter staff in the reception area, Willow and Stuart strongly believe that everything is more fun when done together! Although these siblings are a perfect pair, you’ll never have to worry about feeling like a third wheel around them because they enthusiastically share their love with everyone they meet! Willow and Stuart have easily made friends with adults, kids, strangers, and other dogs. But please, no cats. Although we’ll miss them when they go, we know that Willow and Stuart still have a lot of love to give and deserve their own family. They would love to find a home where there is a mix of activity and laziness. Willow and Stuart are in their senior years, so they, wise with age, know the value in afternoon naps and rest, but they also still want to be able to play when their youthful spirit takes hold (which it often does). As if you weren’t already sold on these sweet angels, they are also great on a leash, do well in the car, are crate AND potty trained.
FHFF features “Racing Extinction” for next Director Series
Submitted by the Friday Harbor Film Festival. “Racing Extinction,” Friday Harbor Film Festival’s next offering in The Director Series follows undercover activists trying to stave off a man-made mass extinction. Scientists predict that humanity’s footprint on the planet may cause the loss of 50% of all species by the end of the century. A team of artists and activists go on an undercover operation to expose the hidden world of endangered species and the race to protect them against mass extinction.
OPALCO announces planned county wide outage
Submitted by Orcas Power and Light Cooperative. All of San Juan County will be affected by a planned power outage necessary for Bonneville Power Association to make scheduled repairs to the transmission lines that deliver power to the islands. This maintenance outage will happen during the night to minimize impact to OPALCO consumers.
