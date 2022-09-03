Read full article on original website
New PS5 is an entirely different beast with enhanced power efficiency and cooling
Sony's new PS5 (CFI-1202B) has been common knowledge for around a month now, and we learned last week that its lighter weight and different design could make it easier to purchase. We also learned about this new model around the same time when Sony announced the PS5's price hike, which might not be a coincidence.
iPhone 14 is looking more like an iPhone 13 Pro — here's why
As the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro launch draws closer, we're seeing more last-minute details pop up in the lead-up to Apple's "Far Out" September event. It's clear the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are set to steal the spotlight from the standard models, as a new report confirms the base models aren't getting an A16 upgrade.
Meta Connect 2022 date announced — Zuckerberg teases new VR headset
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Facebook (where else?) that Connect 2022 will launch within the first two weeks of October. On the Joe Rogan Experience, Zuckerberg revealed that Connect 2022 will flesh out all the details regarding Meta's new headset. Not yet ready to unveil the headset's official name,...
Apple AirPods Pro 2: Everything we know so far
Cue the old Rose DeWitt Bukater voice, it’s been three long years –– since the launch of the AirPods Pro back in 2019, we’ve been eagerly awaiting the next iteration of Apple’s noise-cancelling earbuds. The world sat through several Apple days eagerly waiting for the next gen version with all its improvements (or lack thereof).
Apple Watch Pro leak reveals design — and it comes with an extra button
A new entry in the Apple Watch series is expected to be announced at this week's "Far Out" September Apple event with the Apple Watch Series 8, and we may now have a good idea of what the Apple Watch Pro looks like thanks to leaked third-party cases and new CAD renders.
Acer Nitro RTX 3060 gaming laptop hits lowest price ever for Labor Day
This Labor Day gaming laptop deal we found drops the 2022 Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3060 GPU to a new price low. Amazon now offers the 2022 Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3060 GPU for $1,162 (opens in new tab). Normally, it costs $1,499 so this deal takes $338 off — setting a new price low for this laptop. This is one of the best Labor Day deals we've spotted today.
Best Labor Day sale TV deals 2022
Our best Labor Day sale TV deals roundup shares the top discounts on today's smart displays. For Labor Day, Amazon, Best Buy, PC Richard & Son, and Walmart are running excellent deals on TVs. With the unofficial end of summer upon us, you may want to upgrade your TV for...
