Tennis

Julian Lennon: ‘A very famous tennis player once said to me: “You’ll never amount to anything”’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Julian Lennon: ‘Who would I most like to be? Harry Styles.’

Born in Liverpool, Julian Lennon, 59, was the inspiration for the Beatles song Hey Jude, which was written after his parents, John and Cynthia Lennon, separated. In 1984 Lennon made his own debut as a singer-songwriter with the album Valotte, and in 1985 he was nominated for the best new artist Grammy award. He releases his seventh album, Jude, on 9 September. His children’s books include the Touch the Earth trilogy, and last year he received a World Literacy award. He lives in Monaco.

Which living person do you most admire, and why?

Anyone who promotes peace.

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

Fear, anxiety and panic attacks.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Ghosting, where you are mid-conversation with someone and they disappear off the face of the planet.

Aside from a property, what’s the most expensive thing you’ve bought?

I bought a sports car over 20 years ago and still have it. She’s a black Z8 BMW. I love her: she’s my pride and joy.

What is your most treasured possession?

A bracelet my mother wore.

Describe yourself in three words

Kind, empathetic and cheeky.

What would your superpower be?

Healing – spiritual and physical.

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

I have a very annoying birthmark on my head that makes my hair frizzy and grey where the rest of it is very fine and flat. At school, kids would tease me – “Have you slept on the wrong side of the bed again?” – because my hair would be like an afro on one side.

If you could bring something extinct back to life, what would you choose?

Dad.

What is your most unappealing habit?

Overthinking.

What scares you about getting older?

Not falling in love again.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Kate Beckinsale.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

A steam train driver.

What is the worst thing anyone’s said to you?

“You’ll never amount to anything.” It was actually a very famous tennis player. Name them? No, I wouldn’t give them the time of day.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

Mum.

What is the worst job you’ve done?

I was a waiter with my old friend Justin Clayton; we would sneak in too many drinks and were fired after spilling soup too many times on customers.

If not yourself, who would you most like to be?

Harry Styles.

When was the last time you changed your mind about something significant?

Ten days ago, I decided to move. I’ve been living in this house for 25 years.

What single thing would improve the quality of your life?

A partner – finding her and enjoying the rest of our lives together. Hopefully it will happen one day.

What keeps you awake at night?

A bee in my bonnet – whether that’s a song in my head or a person I’m thinking about.

How would you like to be remembered?

For being one of the good guys.

What happens when we die?

I believe there’s some level of consciousness that continues.

Inksky
3d ago

He’s truly a special human. So much like his beautiful father. I loved it, when asked what would you bring back….my dad 🥲

4America
3d ago

Two things, the world lost so much when his dad was killed. His music is his legacy and we didn’t get to hear the final notes. Second, when someone tells you you won’t amount to anything, that is when most people flip the switch and prove that person wrong in a big way. The person who said that, are the type of people nobody will miss when their gone.

Jan Nipper
3d ago

I can relate to a lot of what you say. I also get anxiety and have panic attacks. Never listen to negative people. I hope you find love because you deserve it

The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

We live on cereal and soup, I ration washing my hair - what else can I give up to survive?

There’s nothing more I can do to save energy – we’re already frugal because we’re already poor. We already don’t leave lights on. We don’t leave devices on or plugged in. I’ll always put on a jumper instead of turning up the heating. When it gets to real winter, we have the thermostat set at about 13. We use hot-water bottles, blankets, jumpers, big socks. I don’t cook meals or have the oven on much – I’ll microwave noodles instead. My dad eats mainly cereal, as well as tinned soups, pasta – poor people’s food. I already only wash my hair once a week. I can’t go out any less. I can’t drink less, I barely ever drink now anyway. There’s nothing more I can give up at this point. I can’t live any less.
ECONOMY
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
