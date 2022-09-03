Read full article on original website
Smino Drops ’24-8′ And Hints At New Album
Smino has returned with good news. First and foremost, he has delivered a new track called “24-8” in honor of the late Kobe Bryant. Gliding over production from Phoelix, he finds a pocket that only he can as he bends syllables, plays with flows and raps about trips to Alaska.
Ari Lennox Shares ‘age/sex/location’ Tracklist
Ari Lennox is just a few days away from sharing her highly-anticipated sophomore album, age/sex/location. In preparation for the project’s release, Ari Lennox has revealed the age/sex/location tracklist. The 12-track project from the Dreamville star will include contributions from Summer Walker, Chlöe and Lucky Daye. Shortly after sharing the track list, the Washington, D.C. thanked all those who worked on her latest studio LP.
Bad Bunny, Thundercat & Tame Impala To Appear On New Gorillaz Album, ‘Cracker Island’
Once again, the Gorillaz are preparing to release new music. The virtual band has announced that it will release a new album called Cracker Island in February 2023. Their latest studio effort will include contributions from Bad Bunny, Thundercat, Tame Impala, Beck, Adeleye Omotayo, Bootie Brown and Stevie Nicks. “The...
Future, Travis Scott, Lil’ Durk & Lil’ Baby To Appear On Nav’s ‘Demons Protected By Angels’
Nav is preparing to release his latest studio album, Demons Protected By Angels, on September 9, 2022. This week, Nav revealed a few more details about his fourth studio album. Alongside Nav, Lil’ Uzi Vert, Future, Lil’ Durk, Bryson Tiller, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Lil’ Baby and Babyface Ray are expected to appear on the album.
Freddie Gibbs Sets Release Date For ‘$oul $old $eperately’
The summer is coming to a close and fall is right around the corner. As the temperature dips and the colors on the leaves change, Freddie Gibbs hopes to provide the soundtrack of the season. This week, the Gary, Indiana native announced that his latest body of work, $oul $old Separately, will be released on September 30, 2022.
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Tory Lanez Admits Drake And The Weeknd Have Ignored His Collaboration Requests
Tory Lanez got candid when asked whether Drake or The Weeknd would appear on his new album, Sorry 4 What. During a Twitter Q&A, the rapper shared that he had reached out to his fellow Canadian artists numerous times, but they’ve seemingly evaded his requests. “Been sending them songs...
YG Announces ‘I Got Issues’ Album
YG is planning his return. On Thursday, the Los Angeles native announced that his latest album, I Got Issues, would be released on September 30, 2022, via Def Jam. “The music is just gonna be my truth, as far as my life right now,” YG told Power 106 about his new album.
National Cinema Day: Here Are Three Films To Check Out On $3 Movie Day
This weekend, AMC and Regal theaters will celebrate National Cinema Day. In honor of the hardworking men, women and non-binary folks that push the film industry forward day by day, AMC and Regal will offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, September 3, 2022. That’s right! You read that last sentence correctly. On Saturday, moviegoers can check out some of the summer’s biggest films for the low price of $3. With that said, theaters have struggled to pull in moviegoers since COVID-19 struck the U.S. Therefore, this may be the first time in a while that many people have returned to the theater. Doing what we do best here at Def Pen, here are three films we suggest you check out for the affordable price of $3 on September 3, 2022. Happy National Cinema Day!
#MIAFest: Here Are The Set Times For Made In America 2022
Summer is quickly coming to a close, but Made In America is giving everybody one last warm weather party. Out on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the biggest and best names in music are set to take the stage. Bad Bunny, Tyler, The Creator and Burna Boy will lead the way alongside Philadelphia natives likes Jazmine Sullivan and Lil’ Uzi Vert. Not to mention, recent additions like J.I.D, Don Toliver and Glorilla will add more excitement to the two-day event. For those making the trip out to Philadelphia, be sure to check out the complete list of set times below to ensure that you don’t miss your favorite artist.
Lil’ Baby Sets Release Date For ‘It’s Only Me’ Album
Days ago, Pierre “P” Thomas of Quality Control Music told fans that a number of new albums were on the way. “[There is a] new Quavo and Takeoff album [on the way]. Back to business,” he tweeted. “[There is a] new Lil’ Baby album [on the way]....
Tory Lanez Added To Rolling Loud Lineup
Rolling Loud has revealed that Tory Lanez will perform at its upcoming festival in Toronto, Ontario. The Toronto native has not officially appeared on the festival’s lineup in nearly four years. However, he did make a guest appearance during DaBaby’s Rolling Loud set in 2021. He joins a lineup that includes Dave, Future and Wizkid along with performances from Migos, Roddy Ricch and Lil’ Uzi Vert.
JID Wants To Make Another Revenge Of The Dreamers Album
JID is preparing to take the stage at Made In America this afternoon in Philadelphia. Before doing so, he made his way out west and chopped it up with Bootleg Kev. During their entertaining conversation, the Atlanta native discussed the possibility of bringing back the Revenge of the Dreamers series.
DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’ Debuts Atop Billboard 200 Chart
Billboard did! DJ Khaled’s latest studio album, God Did, has debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart. The project reportedly moved 107,500 units in its first week. It joins Khaled Khaled, Grateful and Major Key as his fourth studio album to top the charts. Elsewhere, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin...
Made In America 2022: Three Questions We Have Heading Into This Year’s Festival
It’s that time of year when many people begin trading in their t-shirts for hoodies and summer drinks for apple cider. As the summer closes out, the festival season does as well. The final stretch of live music celebrations will consist of ONE Music Fest in Atlanta, Rolling Loud in New York, Austin City Limits Festival in Texas and Rolling Loud in Toronto. With that said, things will officially kick off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania during Labor Day weekend on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Continuing a decade-long tradition, Made In America will bring many of the biggest artists from around the world to three stages. As the two-day extravaganza begins, Def Pen has three important questions that need to be answered before the weekend is complete.
Made In America 2022: Here’s How You Can Watch From Home
In a matter of weeks, daily temperatures will drop, leaves will change color and the hoodie theft rate will rise. Before the fall gets going, it’s time for everyone to let their hair down one last time and celebrate the summer. Some people may choose to go to the beach while others head to the movie theater for National Cinema Day. For a few lucky fans, the summer will conclude with live performances from their favorite artists, incredible food and exclusive merchandise. Live from Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Made In America is ready to kick off.
Big Sean Puts ‘Detroit’ Mixtape On Streaming Services
Celebrating the 10th anniversary of its release, Big Sean has placed his critically-acclaimed project, Detroit, on streaming services. Adding to the special-edition release, Big Sean has unveiled a new track called “More Thoughts” and released the project in CD format. “Ten years [have passed] since I dropped this...
Ari Lennox Previews Sophomore Album In Text Exchange With J. Cole
More than three years after the release of Shea Butter Baby, Ari Lennox is set to release her sophomore album, age/sex/location. Recently, Dreamville’s very own J. Cole offered a bit of insight into the project. In a rare social media move, the North Carolina native shared a text thread in which she outlined what drove her to create this project.
DJ Khaled Goes Out To Yonkers For The ‘Jadakiss Interlude’ Video
It’s New York! It’s Yonkers! The latest visual offering from God Did takes the duo out to Ambar Food Store and Forest Houses for the “Jadakiss Interlude” video. Complete with cinematic shots of the Statue of Liberty and the Big Apple’s skyline, the We The Best production provides the perfect visual accompaniment for Jadakiss as he does lyrical exercises over the Street Runner’s production.
Usher Slaps Down Verzuz Speculation
Jermaine Dupri and Diddy may be setting up a hit-for-hit battle in the near future, but it doesn’t appear that Usher will be doing the same. During a recent appearance on People Every Day, the Atlanta native shot down the idea of participating in a Verzuz-like battle yet again. In his words, he’s just a “different animal” in the realm of R&B, Pop and beyond.
