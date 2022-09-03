It was a big weekend for a freshman from Laurens and two ex-Presbyterian College quarterbacks. Jayden McGowan, who was riddling Raider opponents a year ago, hasn’t slowed down since he joined the Vanderbilt University football program. The Commodores followed up a 63-10 victory over Hawaii with a 42-31 victory over Elon in Nashville, Tenn. Next up is another home game against Wake Forest.

LAURENS, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO