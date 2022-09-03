Read full article on original website
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: All the info about attending 1st LDHS home game
Laurens High’s 1st home game is Friday night with Chapman visiting K.C. Hanna Stadium. The LDHS policies and procedures for home games are inserted below. Both the Raiders and the Panthers are 0-3. Boiling Springs slipped past Chapman, 28-27, while Laurens was falling to Belton-Honea Path, 48-20. Lee Atkinson’s...
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: McGowan scores for Dores
It was a big weekend for a freshman from Laurens and two ex-Presbyterian College quarterbacks. Jayden McGowan, who was riddling Raider opponents a year ago, hasn’t slowed down since he joined the Vanderbilt University football program. The Commodores followed up a 63-10 victory over Hawaii with a 42-31 victory over Elon in Nashville, Tenn. Next up is another home game against Wake Forest.
laurenscountysports.com
Blue Hose Blurbs: Pollock signs 16
Sixteen newcomers are joining the Presbyterian College head baseball coach Elton Pollock. They are Evan Cuervo, Jay Allred, Jake Randolph, Trey Fenderson, Travis Camp, William Nobles, Ryan Becker, Lorenzo Rios, Kyle Mueller, Luke Gibson, Tyler Mecchella, Fenix DiGiacomo, Mason McDaniel, Eli Bowery, Jeremiah Hampton and Amman Dewberry. "I am excited...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stephen Garcia explains why the South Carolina offensive line is getting too much blame
Stephen Garcia continues to keep a pulse on South Carolina as the former quarterback looks on from a distance. He shared his thoughts about a popular topic following the Gamecocks’ win over Georgia State on Saturday. Was the offensive line to blame for some of the offenses struggles, especially...
wach.com
Second body found at USC identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
WYFF4.com
1 killed in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office responded to a crash Wednesday on SC 56. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. near Zimmerman Lake Road. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell said the driver of a Ford F-250 was heading East on...
FOX Carolina
BBQ restaurant to replace beloved Greenville staple
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lewis Barbecue is set to replace a well-known Greenville staple, Tommy’s Country Ham House. Owner of Tommy’s County Ham House Tommy Stevenson hung up his apron after more than 30 years in the business. Now, Lewis Barbecue Greenville is set to take its...
thepaladin.news
Honoring Sarah Reese and Lillian Brock Flemming
After Furman's desegregation in 1965, Sarah Reese and Lillian Brock Flemming paved the way for black women at the university. In their time at Furman, both Reece and Flemming worked in the Furman and Greenville communities to fight inequalities and pave the way for future Furman students of color. Following...
WYFF4.com
14-year-old reported missing in Anderson, South Carolina
ANDERSON, S.C. — Anderson police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old who they say was last seen on Saturday. Police said Trinity Palmer was last seen about 11 a.m. on East Church Street in Anderson. They said she is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
yourislandnews.com
M-A-N-N-I-N-G, we are family
By the time you read this, I likely will have returned from a visit home to the Upstate of South Carolina for the Labor Day weekend and to participate in the 40th annual family reunion for my great grandfather and his descendants. William and Geneva Manning had 10 children, of...
Troopers cracking down on Greenville Co. roads this week
More state troopers and local law enforcement officers will be out on the roads in Greenville County.
The Post and Courier
Lean Kitchen Co. meal-prep business to open in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG — More healthy food options will soon be available in downtown Spartanburg with the opening of a grab-and-go meal-prep store. Lean Kitchen Co. is opening its first Spartanburg location downtown on Magnolia Street on Sept. 12. The Missouri-based franchise has other locations in South Carolina including Anderson, Clemson, Greenville and Taylors.
FOX Carolina
Vintage Chevrolet stolen in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a 1955 Chevy B55. Deputies say it was stolen in the Woodruff area. According to deputies, the dark blue classic car was taken from a home on Reidville Road overnight...
Student from Greenville found dead on UofSC campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
Tony Boseman found alive in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs the public's help to find a missing man who suffers from dementia and type two diabetes.
WYFF4.com
14-year-old killed in four-wheeler crash in South Carolina
COWPENS, S.C. — A young teen died Monday morning at the hospital after being involved in a four-wheeler crash Sunday night, according to the Spartanburg County coroner. Troopers said the four-wheeler was driving out of a grass field onto Humphries Road when it hit the side of a truck.
FOX Carolina
120-year-old beloved Greenville Co. tree destroyed by weekend storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive tree that’s over 120 years old was destroyed by storms this weekend in Greenville County. The property owners say the tree was located at Sassafras flowers at Reedy River Farms and has since been removed from the land. The property owners say...
WYFF4.com
Woman hit, killed in downtown Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the woman hit and killed Monday night in downtown Greenville. It happened on South Academy Street near Calhoun Street just before 9:30 p.m., officers said. The coroner's office said 55-year-old Sandra Elizabeth Wilson died of blunt force trauma. Her...
WYFF4.com
State investigators help with search for missing South Carolina man
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — State investigators are assisting with the search for a missing Anderson man. Deputies said Tony Boseman was last seen in the Boseman Road area of Anderson around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The family said he was last seen sitting on the front porch his home. Tony...
