Onward State
Lady Lions Unveil 2022 Big Ten Schedule
Penn State women’s basketball released its Big Ten matchups for the upcoming 2022 season Wednesday afternoon. Head coach Carolyn Kieger and her squad will host nine conference games at the Bryce Jordan Center this season in hopes of rebounding from their 5-13 Big Ten record last year. The Lady...
Onward State
Sean Clifford Named Rose Bowl Game Big Ten Player Of The Week
Sean Clifford is racking up the accolades, folks. After leading Penn State’s game-winning drive against Purdue, the sixth-year quarterback has been named the week one Rose Bowl Game Big Ten Player of the Week. This is the second time Clifford has received the recognition in his career, as he got the same nod back in 2019, which also came after a victory over Purdue.
Onward State
Analyzing Post-Purdue Reactions For Penn State Football
After the anticipation and excitement of taking on Purdue in a prime-time, season-opening matchup, Penn State football managed to escape West Lafayette with a 35-31 victory. Capped off by a touchdown toss to Keyvone Lee, Sean Clifford led an eight-play, 80-yard game-winning drive in just 1:25 to bring home the win. Drew Allar also checked into the game during Clifford’s 26-minute absence and went 2-for-4 for 26 yards passing, which was met with excitement by Penn Staters across the country, but leaves room for some interesting conversation surrounding the quarterback room.
Onward State
Regulate The Student Football Ticket Secondary Market: An Open Letter To Penn State Athletics
As every Penn State student knows, buying football tickets might be the most stressful part of your four years in Happy Valley. Setting alarms every five minutes starting at 6:30 a.m., anxiously waiting to see what place you’ll end up in the Ticketmaster queue, and finally seeing the “congratulations” message pop up on your screen can be an exhilarating experience. But, on the other hand, devastating for those who aren’t as lucky.
Onward State
Lions Legacy Club Marks First Football-Specific NIL Collective At Penn State
In June, Penn State head football coach James Franklin said the Nittany Lions would need “more [money] than the numbers you’ve heard” to compete with other college football programs in the rapidly evolving name, image, and likeness (NIL) space. Now, less than three months later, several former...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Soccer Star Peter Mangione Earns Weekly Awards
Peter Mangione had one heck of a weekend. The Penn State men’s soccer captain was recognized for his play this weekend with two weekly awards. Mangione earned the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week award and was named to the College Soccer News Men’s National Team of the Week.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Soccer Capitalizing On Momentum After Back-To-Back Wins
On Friday night, Penn State men’s soccer tallied its first win of the season with a 3-2 victory over West Virginia. Flash forward to Monday, the Nittany Lions notched back-to-back wins when they defeated George Mason 3-1 on the road. After aiming to refine its offense last week, the...
Onward State
Penn State Athletics Updates Clear Bag Policy
Penn State Athletics has updated its clear bag policy for all athletic venues during the 2022-23 season, which allows fans to bring larger bags to games, the department announced last week. “In an effort to make the clear bag policy more fan friendly, and to align with policies in place...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Soccer Takes Down George Mason 3-1
Penn State men’s soccer (2-1-1) defeated George Mason (0-3-0) on the road 3-1 Monday night. Goals from Peter Mangione, Liam Butts, and Andrew Privett secured the program’s first-ever victory over the Patriots, as head coach Jeff Cook’s side rolled comfortably to its second win of the season.
Onward State
CATA To Once Again Provide Penn State Football Gameday Shuttles
Beginning this weekend, CATA will resume two shuttles for Penn State football home games, according to a release. One route will serve downtown State College (Downtown Shuttle), and the other will serve Hills Plaza and other South Atherton Street locations (South Atherton Shuttle). The Downtown Shuttle will run along all...
Onward State
Barney Amor Named To Ray Guy Award Watch List
Penn State punter Barney Amor has been named to the Ray Guy Award watch list, the team announced Monday afternon. The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to college football’s most efficient punter. Amor joins the previous two starting punters before him, Blake Gillikin and Jordan Stout, to be named to the list.
Onward State
‘Seats For Servicemembers’ Applications To Open September 13
Penn State football’s 11th annual Seats for Servicemembers application will open at noon on Tuesday, September 13. Veterans, service members, and military family members can apply for complimentary tickets to the Maryland game on Saturday, November 12. The event falls during Penn State’s military appreciation week. Tickets will...
Onward State
What’s New (And Missing) Downtown Since You Last Visited Penn State?
Welcome back to Happy Valley, Penn Staters. As Penn State football is set to take on Ohio this Saturday at Beaver Stadium, thousands of fans and alumni will be flocking back to State College for the first time in a long time. Since you’ve been gone, the downtown landscape has...
Onward State
State College ‘LION Bash’ Block Party Scheduled For September 8
State College’s annual LION (Living In One Neighborhood) Bash block party is set to return from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. The event will take place on the 100, 200, and 300 blocks of South Allen Street. Engagement stations will be set up along South...
