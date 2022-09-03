Effective: 2022-09-07 14:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills Strong thunderstorm wind gusts will impact portions of southeastern Big Horn, southern Rosebud and Sheridan Counties through 700 PM MDT At 555 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms producing strong wind gusts along a line extending from near Lodge Grass to 12 miles northwest of Dayton to 9 miles south of Shell. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Lodge Grass, Granite Pass, Big Horn, Birney, Wyola, Parkman, Tongue River Reservoir, Banner, Birney Village, Kirby, Rosebud Battlefield Park, Burgess Junction, Story, Ucross, Crow Indian Reservation and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 12 HOURS AGO