Effective: 2022-09-07 14:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills Strong thunderstorm wind gusts will impact portions of southeastern Big Horn, southern Rosebud and Sheridan Counties through 700 PM MDT At 555 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms producing strong wind gusts along a line extending from near Lodge Grass to 12 miles northwest of Dayton to 9 miles south of Shell. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Lodge Grass, Granite Pass, Big Horn, Birney, Wyola, Parkman, Tongue River Reservoir, Banner, Birney Village, Kirby, Rosebud Battlefield Park, Burgess Junction, Story, Ucross, Crow Indian Reservation and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Effective: 2022-09-08 02:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains, North Shoshone NF; North Zone Bridger Teton NF and Grand Teton NP; Yellowstone National Park RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Northwest WY...Fire Weather Zones 140...286 and 415. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Park...Teton. In Northwest WY...Yellowstone National Park. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. * HUMIDITY: As low as 20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 60s.
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cody Foothills; North Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM; South Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds...and Wind Shift with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 275...276 and 282. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In North Central WY...Big Horn...Hot Springs...Park...Washakie. * COLD FRONT: A cold front will sweep across the Big Horn Basin between 2 PM and 5 PM, bringing an abrupt wind shift to the northwest and north. * WIND: North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected during this afternoon, bringing gusty and erratic winds. * HUMIDITY: As low as 21 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs around 80.
